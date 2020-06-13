327 Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Irvine Business Complex
33 Units Available
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1266 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,916
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Irvine Business Complex
52 Units Available
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,843
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Rancho San Joaquin
18 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,700
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,996
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Irvine Business Complex
217 Units Available
Skyloft
2700 Main Street, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,037
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1154 sqft
Home is the new destination. Skyloft is Irvine’s most privileged new address, featuring modern studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes just steps from the business district.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Irvine Business Complex
43 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,845
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Irvine Business Complex
33 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,906
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,324
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,804
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodbridge
36 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,652
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Irvine Business Complex
15 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,997
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,056
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westpark
11 Units Available
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1050 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rancho San Joaquin
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1407 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,204
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Irvine Business Complex
6 Units Available
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,187
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment community near San Diego Creek and Jamboree Road. Well-equipped kitchens have dishwashers and built-in microwaves. The pet-friendly complex allows dogs and cats and has a dog park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Irvine Business Complex
4 Units Available
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rancho San Joaquin
29 Units Available
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,065
1177 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,790
3005 sqft
Discover an alluring mix of hotel-inspired amenities at Astoria at Central Park West, a high-rise apartment community in Irvine, California.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Irvine Business Complex
26 Units Available
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,060
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Irvine Business Complex
37 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,075
760 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1345 sqft
Modern living with world-class amenities that include Nest technology, concierge, sauna, yoga studio, and a pool with courtyard and fire pit. Sophisticated interiors with designer details, spacious closets and in-unit laundry,
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
188 Villa
188 Villa Rdg, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2424 sqft
188 Villa Rdg is a condo in Irvine, CA 92620. This 2,424 square foot condo features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Nearby schools include Northwood High School, Northwood Montessori Of Irvine and Northwood Montessori School of Irvine.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Irvine Spectrum
1 Unit Available
57 White Blossom
57 White Blossom, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1840 sqft
NEW Detached Home at Cypress Village, the Marigold Community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a working/study area. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
125 Sky Heights
125 Sky Heights, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2853 sqft
Beautiful, brand new 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Single family house! The community is the Reserve at Orchard Hills.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
172 placemark
172 Placemark, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,680
1991 sqft
MUST SEE!!! 2020 Brand NEW Luxury 3b,3.5b apartments for RENT at MDL community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
42 Thicket
42 Thicket, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1240 sqft
Charming and move in ready! 1 year newly remodeled french style kitchen with soft close drawer/cabinets/lazy susan, one year new matching appliances; stainless 5 burner gas stove, stainless microwave, dishwasher, fridge - quartz counter tops and

Median Rent in Irvine

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Irvine is $2,136, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,744.
Studio
$1,794
1 Bed
$2,136
2 Beds
$2,744
3+ Beds
$3,730
City GuideIrvine
It all started out with a dream. You were hardcore. You were going to move to California, become the star of a rockin' metal band and live large in the limelight. Fame & fortune were going to be yours. And then something happened. You turned eighteen! You went to college. You graduated, got this bizarre thing called a career, maybe even a girlfriend, maybe even a wife! Maybe now you have kids, or would like them in the near future and yet, there's still that eighteen year old buried s...

Having trouble with Craigslist Irvine? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

You're the man with a plan? Well so is Irvine.

Irvine is an entirely planned and incorporated city. It is the economic center of Orange County, which you should never refer to as “the O.C.” as it brings up bitter lamentations of a cheesy television show. O.C. will work just fine.

Because of the master plan, the city is littered with 44 parks, over 300 miles of bike trails (on and off road) and three universities: UCI, Concordia and CSU Fullerton. Because of the jobs and housing in 2008 CNNMoney rated Irvine as the fourth best city in which to live in the US. Times have changed but it's still in the top #25. Yours truly is a transplant which is unfortunate for my spell check. All jokes aside, a shockingly high 98% of their high school graduates attend college.

When you're looking for an apartment in Irvine, here are some helpful hints:

  • The closer to the ocean the more you're gonna pay.

  • Any neighborhood referencing an amphibian will be more reasonably priced (Turtle Ridge).

  • University Hills (with 240 rental units) was specifically designed with the idea of affordable housing in mind.

  • If you want to be close to the “action”, Quail Hill is near the major dining and entertainment district.

  • Northpark is quite upscale, few rentals, with 50% of the population above 40 years old.

  • There are 27 major apartment complexes. The complex is the big thing here so be prepared for reference checks, credit checks, employment checks, Corn Chex and application fees.

  • Don't Panic. There are thousands of places for rent, so you’re bound to find something within your price range either in a complex or a nice neighborhood (as in Irvine they are all pretty much nice neighborhoods).

  • The magic price for studios/1 bedroom apartments hovers between $1300 and $1500.

We're not in Kansas anymore

Ah, the economics of California. Something to keep in mind when budgeting for your apartment is that you will pay more for everything, with one exception. Gas and groceries are well above national averages. Going to the movies and/or out to eat could require sacrificing one of your future children. “What's the exception,” you ask? Your heat/AC bill. The average temperature ranges from 50F-76F so you kiss those high cooling and heating bills goodbye.

So what's in it for me?

Remember all that California dreamin' you were doing? Well even in a fairly milquetoast locale like Irvine you are still only minutes away from swimming, surfing, skiing, beach-life, parks, hiking, biking, LA, Laguna Beach, Disneyland and so much more...but without the rental price ranges of those areas. So even if you're still in your swinging single years, Irvine has much to offer.

Public transportation in Irvine consists of the OCTA-bus, the Metrolink (train) and the iShuttle. While these public transportation options do exist, this is Southern California and most residents get around via car. Lucky for frequent flyers, John Wayne Airport is right here in Irvine, and with many domestic carriers and non-stop destinations throughout the country you might never need to make the not-so-fun trip to LAX. And how cool would it be to say, “I just flew outta John Wayne.”

To get your Irvine apartment search started, check out the reviews of Toscana Apartments, where residents are thrilled with the close proximity to the Pacific Ocean, on-site basketball court, tennis court, state-of-the-art gym, and pool! If that's not your style, take a look at the reviews of Kelvin Court Apartments. Renters are over the moon about the friendly, responsive, and extremely helpful onsite staff. Many folks attribute their residency to the team... and the pet policy!

Best of luck on your Irvine apartment search & enjoy the southern California sunshine.

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Irvine’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Irvine renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...

View full Irvine Renter Survey

Here’s how Irvine ranks on:

A+
Overall satisfaction
A+
Safety and crime rate
A
Jobs and career opportunities
A-
Recreational activities
A+
Quality of schools
C
Social Life
A+
Weather
C+
Commute time
A
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Irvine’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Irvine renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Irvine, some aspects can be better."

Key Findings in Irvine include the following:

  • Irvine renters gave their city an A+ overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Irvine were safety and low crime, weather and quality of local schools, which all received grades of A+.
  • The areas of concern to Irvine renters are public transit, affordability and state and local taxes, which all received F scores.
  • Irvine did relatively well compared to other nearby cities like Los Angeles (C+), Long Beach (C+), Anaheim (C) and Santa Ana (D).
  • Irvine did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Houston (B+), Tucson (D) and Miami (C+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "I love the friendly neighborhoods. I dislike that there’s not much to do at nights." -Anon.
  • "I love how Irvine is very clean and they constantly improve the roads and shopping plazas. I hate how expensive it is to live here." -Connie
  • "The weather and the community are amazing, but traffic gets out of hand." -Thu N.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Irvine?
In Irvine, the median rent is $1,794 for a studio, $2,136 for a 1-bedroom, $2,744 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,730 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Irvine, check out our monthly Irvine Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Irvine?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Irvine include Irvine Business Complex, Woodbridge, Westpark, and Rancho San Joaquin.
How pet-friendly is Irvine?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Irvine received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Irvine?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Irvine received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Irvine?
Irvine renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Irvine did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Irvine?
Irvine renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Irvine did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Irvine?
Some of the colleges located in the Irvine area include University of California-Irvine, Concordia University-Irvine, Irvine Valley College, Brandman University, and California Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Irvine?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Irvine from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

