327 Apartments for rent in Irvine, CA

You're the man with a plan? Well so is Irvine.

Irvine is an entirely planned and incorporated city. It is the economic center of Orange County, which you should never refer to as “the O.C.” as it brings up bitter lamentations of a cheesy television show. O.C. will work just fine.

Because of the master plan, the city is littered with 44 parks, over 300 miles of bike trails (on and off road) and three universities: UCI, Concordia and CSU Fullerton. Because of the jobs and housing in 2008 CNNMoney rated Irvine as the fourth best city in which to live in the US. Times have changed but it's still in the top #25. Yours truly is a transplant which is unfortunate for my spell check. All jokes aside, a shockingly high 98% of their high school graduates attend college.

When you're looking for an apartment in Irvine, here are some helpful hints: