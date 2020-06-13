/
montecito
107 Apartments for rent in Montecito, CA📍
256 Las Entradas
256 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8716 sqft
256 Las Entradas Available 08/01/20 Majestic Tudor Mansion with sweeping ocean and island views! Montecito...
Montecito Home Estates
906 Chelham Way
906 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
906 Chelham Way Available 07/01/20 Montecito - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story apartment, includes utilities - Very charming one bedroom, one bath ground level apartment below main house in beautiful Montecito on gorgeous tree lined street.
475 Barker Pass Road
475 Barker Pass Road, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
475 Barker Pass Road Available 07/01/20 Tranquil Ambiance for a wonderful life style...
1084 Golf Road
1084 Golf Road, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$55,000
7200 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Available September 5th Montecitos finest property, this magnificent 1920s estate combines the grace, style and elegance of Montecitos Golden Age with world-class, modern amenities, offering a truly luxurious lifestyle.
Montecito Home Estates
830 Chelham Way
830 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
Open and bright four-bedroom, three bath custom Mountain View home in tranquil Montecito. The living room and updated kitchen (with stainless steel appliances) open to beautiful mountain views from their large patio doors.
1807 Fernald Point
1807 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
One of the most premiere oceanfront properties in Montecito, located just down the road from the new Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, this luxurious estate is tucked behind the gates of Fernald Cove and offers the finest in materials and design,
947 Arcady Rd
947 Arcady Road, Montecito, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
3500 sqft
Montecito Elegance! Beautifully remodeled 5 bed, 4 bath home on almost an acre with mountain views. Close to Cold Spring School & minutes to beach, shopping & restaurants. Flexible floorplan perfect for extended family & visiting guests.
231 West Mountain Drive
231 West Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,950
3700 sqft
Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains.
1171 Mesa Rd
1171 Mesa Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2000 sqft
Delightful Montecito Cottage style home. 3BR, 2BA,2000 sq.ft. with many upgrades including baths, kitchen and A/C. Pool, several private patios, walk to beach and Coast Village. MUS. One year lease, unfurnished. COVID showing requirements.
1020 Alston Rd
1020 Alston Road, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3437 sqft
Beautifully landscaped & gated 4 bedroom 4 bath single level home. Open kitchen with some ocean views from family room.Formal living room leads to back yard.Laundry room off the kitchen.Pets ok with land lord approval.
Montecito Home Estates
2123 Sycamore Canyon Rd
2123 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
2199 sqft
Spacious, clean and bright single level contemporary home with three bedrooms with walk-in closets & three full bathrooms.
1525 Lingate Ln
1525 Lingate Lane, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
((($7,500Monthly Off Peak & $9,500.00Monthly Peak June - August))) This is a wonderful three bedroom and three bath newly furnished cottage with an attached one bedroom and one bath guest unit in the private Hedgerow Lane area of Montecito.
1368 E Mountain Dr
1368 East Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
11351 sqft
AVAILABLE STARTING SEPT 15th** Nestled in the foothills of Montecito, this expansive 5-acre compound offers panoramic views of the Pacific.
Results within 1 mile of Montecito
East Beach
307 Por La Mar Circle
307 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
700 sqft
307 Por La Mar Circle Available 07/01/20 Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo is located near East Beach! - Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo located across the street from East Beach offers ideal
Eastside
10 Oak Street A
10 Oak St, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
Santa Barbara Down Town Charm - This beautiful home offers a unique opportunity to live in exquisitely appointed executive luxury, set in what feels as though your own forest with sycamore and pine trees all around. A stunning and spacious 2 BR 1.
Lower Riviera
870 Paseo Ferrelo Road
870 Paseo Ferrelo, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1541 sqft
870 Paseo Ferrelo Road Available 08/01/20 Unparalleled charm & warmth...Santa Barbara's Riviera living at its best! - Unparalleled charm & warmth define this delightful three bedroom two bath Riviera home with glistening ocean & harbor views.
Eastside
1340 Clifton
1340 Clifton Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1350 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to shops, restaurants and beaches. Stand alone house with a shared side yard and drive way. Available July 1st. Laundry hook ups available in garage.
900 W Park Ln
900 Park Ln W, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Amazing contemporary short term rental with ocean and mountain views. Close proximity to the famed San Ysidro Ranch. Experience the hiking trails, sunsets and Santa Barbara beauty.monthly rental available July and August 2020
2525 Banner Ave
2525 Banner Avenue, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
640 sqft
Sky Bungalow - Where the sky meets the sea! The perfect FURNISHED MONTHLY one bedroom/ one bath rental for business, relocation, or vacation.
East Beach
408 Por La Mar Cir
408 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
Unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit available for a long term lease.
Eucalpytus Hill
811 Camino Viejo Rd
811 Camino Viejo, Santa Barbara, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$42,500
6165 sqft
Casa Bene. International Architecture created by Donald Sharpe AIA. This very private estate is central to all that Montecito and Santa Barbara have to offer. Unparalleled Ocean, City & Mountain views from this commanding knoll top property.
2725 Macadamia Ln
2725 Macadamia Lane, Summerland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,150
3000 sqft
For Lease: July 1- December 2020 Furnished Montecito Home. Stunning Mountain views and complete privacy, the home is convenient to the upper Montecito Village, Summerland and several local beaches.
2535 Whitney Ave
2535 Whitney Avenue, Summerland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2701 sqft
AVAILABLE 11/15/2020! FULLY FURNISHED - 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM - ENJOY OCEAN VIEWS IN LUXURY! - Welcome to one of the Premier Properties in Summerland! Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara, ''Summerland Sea View'' is perfect for one
Riviera
51 Loma Media Rd
51 Loma Media Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2322 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Rental. BEGINNING MARCH 2020.
