monterey county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
104 Apartments for rent in Monterey County, CA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,467
1000 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 101. One- and two-bedroom apartments with direct entries, separate dining areas and private patios or balconies in a resort-like community with a steam room, gym, racquetball court and clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
870 sqft
Moments from the beach, these apartments are ideal for nature lovers. Newly renovated, pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, patios or balconies, and a mix of wood floors and carpets. Near golf courses, parks, beaches, and CSU-Monterey Bay.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Marina Crescent
3114 Crescent Ave, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
589 sqft
Tight-knit apartment community close to California State University, Monterey Bay. One-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, large closets and hardwood-inspired floors in a small-scale complex on meticulously groomed grounds.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
860 sqft
This recently refurbished apartment complex features units with air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal as standard. Very close to the Alvin Square Shopping Center. The community is pet-friendly and is wheelchair accessible.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
886 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
4 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
865 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
5 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Studio
$1,875
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
820 sqft
Luxury apartments near the beaches feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers convenient payment options, carport, and guest parking. Ideally located near airport, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Fisherman's Wharf, and Pebble Beach.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Terrace
1081 Trinity Avenue
1081 Trinity Avenue, Seaside, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
900 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN! TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH APARTMENT. $1975.00 PER MONTH RENT. $2475.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT. APPLICATIONS CAN BE FOUND ONLINE AT WWW.CENTRALCOASTPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Laguna Grande
594 Lopez Avenue
594 Lopez Avenue, Seaside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1692 sqft
Coming available is a furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Seaside available with flexible lease terms. This home is in a great location near shopping, restaurants, parks, freeway access, and Del Monte Beach.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1020 Austin Avenue
1020 Austin Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
Available now is a charming one bedroom one bath cottage in Pacific Grove. This home is located near shopping, dining, Pebble Beach, NPS, DLI and MIIS.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1071 Ortega Road
1071 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1879 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a separate office on .75 acre lot is located in a quiet woodland setting within the Del Monte Forest. Near the SFB Morse entrance and just minutes from Highway 68, Carmel, and Monterey.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
6600 Brookdale Drive
6600 Brookdale Drive, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2200 sqft
Don't miss this charming, single level 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Grove Laguna Grande
355 Ramona Avenue
355 Ramona Avenue, Monterey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
355 sqft
Rent $1475. per month. PG&E and water included. $1875.00 security deposit. Applications are available online at www.Centralcoastpropertymanagement.com Available for move in is this 355 square foot studio located in Monterey.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
19227 Sunridge Place
19227 Sunridge Place, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2100 sqft
LEASE PENDING! Applications available at www.CentralCoastPropertyManagement.com Available for move-in August 5th is this four -bedroom, two and half - bath home located at 19227 Sunridge Place in Las Palmas Ranch located just outside of Salinas.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
127 Katherine Avenue
127 Katherine Avenue, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in South Salinas. This home has approx 1300sf with living room, formal dining room, and hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with tile countertops, gas stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
18026 Stonehaven
18026 Stonehaven Drive, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1716 sqft
Las Palmas Ranch (Phase II) is a family friendly community consisting of 700 single family homes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
741 Victor Street
741 Victor Street, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1761 sqft
LEASE PENDING! Available for move in August 1st is this well maintained two story, three -bedroom, two and half bath home located at 741 Victor Street in the Laurel West subdivision.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
New Monterey
1701 Hoffman Avenue
1701 Hoffman Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1624 sqft
This great home is located in New Monterey next to the DLI. Very close to Cannery Row, The beach, bike path, and more. Its also close to the NPS, MIIS, and Pebble Beach.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
725 2nd Street
725 2nd Street, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$28,000
800 sqft
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Monterey County area include California State University-Stanislaus, California State University-Fresno, California State University-East Bay, De Anza College, and Hartnell College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
