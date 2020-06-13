/
west sacramento
138 Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA📍
Downtown Sacramento
27 Units Available
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,691
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1084 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Triangle
7 Units Available
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
672 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Triangle
6 Units Available
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,299
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
Triangle
3 Units Available
Habitat
500 Garden St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,549
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in an urban, walkable community with stunning views. Located on the riverfront. Lots of light, energy-efficient appliances and stackable washers and dryers. Controlled access. Pet-friendly home.
Lighthouse
1 Unit Available
874 Lighthouse Drive
874 Lighthouse Drive, West Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
874 Lighthouse Dr - West Sacramento Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 2200 Garage: 2 Rent: $2,195 Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities Pets: No pets Landscape Maintenance: Owner pays for yard maintenance Appliances: Washer/dryer/refrigerator
Triangle
1 Unit Available
891 Graphite Lane
891 Graphite Lane, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
Premium Ironworks Loft Home for Rent - Stunning two-story loft home for rent in desirable Ironworks neighborhood.
Michigan-Glide-Sutter
1 Unit Available
501 Michigan Blvd Apt 27
501 Michigan Boulevard, West Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
531 sqft
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in West Sacramento - Available Soon! 501 Michigan Blvd Apt 27 is close to Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza, We Care Medical Center, Valley Care Medical Center, La Bou Bakery & Caf, West Sacramento Community
Southport
1 Unit Available
2213 Kinsington St
2213 Kinsington Street, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
875 sqft
2213 Kinsington St Available 07/01/20 Cute & Cozy Home near Downtown Sac. | Mins from Mayor Freeways - * One (1) Car Garage * Three Minisplits in Home * Ceiling Fans * Cable Ready * Patio Area & Backyard * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.
Southport
1 Unit Available
4002 Martis Street
4002 Martis Street, West Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2549 sqft
Showing June 11, 2020, at 12:30 PM
Bryte
1 Unit Available
804 Kegle Drive
804 Kegle Drive, West Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1134 sqft
No Pets Allowed. *Showing June 11, 2020, at 1:00PM*
Southport
1 Unit Available
3958 Martis Street
3958 Martis Street, West Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2498 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 home in the Bridgeway Lakes community in West Sacramento. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping centers, parks, and schools! * Showing June 11, 2020, at 12:00 PM* Pets are negotiable/Pet deposit required ($500)
Southport
1 Unit Available
250 Touchstone Place-24
250 Touchstone Place, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers Apartments offers a mixture of quality and design. Contact us or stop by the leasing office to schedule a tour.
Metro Center
9 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Downtown Sacramento
16 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,708
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Natomas Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,528
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
900 sqft
Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location.
Downtown Sacramento
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,410
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
909 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Greenhaven
1 Unit Available
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
13 Units Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
978 sqft
Sutter Green is a new luxury apartment community located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento California.
4 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1039 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
South Natomas
32 Units Available
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Downtown Sacramento
1 Unit Available
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In West Sacramento, the median rent is $666 for a studio, $751 for a 1-bedroom, $952 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,384 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Sacramento, check out our monthly West Sacramento Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in West Sacramento include Triangle.
Some of the colleges located in the West Sacramento area include California State University-Sacramento, California State University Maritime Academy, Los Medanos College, University of the Pacific, and Sacramento City College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Sacramento from include Sacramento, Concord, Roseville, Walnut Creek, and Fairfield.
