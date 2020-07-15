Apartments for rent in Virginia

Life in Virginia

Within the borders of Virginia you can mingle with DC elites, trade war stories with the expansive population of current and prior military service people, or hang out on the beaches beside the Atlantic at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. The Old Dominion is like three or four states in one. Well, we should say, 'three or four commonwealths.' The distinction doesn't matter in practical terms but it might take some getting used to for those not from or familiar with one of the other three commonwealths in the country. Whether you favor the massive plantations of rural Virginia in the south and west, the densely packed suburbs near the nation's capital, or the decidedly traditional scenes near any one of the commonwealth's historic colleges and universities; Virginia has an abundance of choices to suit your needs.

Moving to Virginia

Businesses of Northeast Virginia

Many of Virginia's most important corporate citizenship is located in and immediately surrounding the DC suburban areas. Companies such as Carahsoft Tech and Digitek Computer Products not only represent technology based employment market, they are among the highest earning and fastest growing companies in the entire region. The high-tech industry draws employees from around the globe, giving the DC suburbs of Virginia an eclectic flavor and a thriving economy for small-business owners and employment seekers in the area.

Remember to Bring

Standard rental info like past rental history, security deposit and first month's rent. To be safe it wouldn't hurt to bring a printout of your credit report and references, just to get ahead of the game. In certain college-heavy areas like Blacksburg and Lynchburg try to get in before the fall rush, and start looking at the end of spring/early summer when students are moving out for prime apartment and house rentals. Using an apartments locator can also cut down on some of the stress of moving to a new place.

Virginia Regions

History is valued in Virginia. One could make a case that there are more important historical landmarks in Virginia than in any other place in North America. While the historical significance of the landscape points to a rich tradition of being the foundation of the America, Virginia largely embraces its prominent lineage and combines a modern approach with an eye fondly fixed in the past.

Suburban DC: An example of this tight-rope walk between what came before and what's still to come can be found in the northeastern suburbs of Washington, DC. Counties such as Fairfax, Loudon, and Prince William straddle the contemporary feel of modern metropolis satellite communities with a sense of old-style architecture and development that maintains the aura of colonial America and all that was necessary in establishing a new nation.

The suburbs of DC are in many ways a region unto themselves. Part of this detachment from the rest of the commonwealth is due to the fact that many of the residents are transplants from other states. The lure of Washington gathers people from all over the country. This mix is responsible for giving the community a dynamism or progressive atmosphere that seems a world away from the southern and western parts of Virginia.

Virginia Beach: Virginia Beach is the commonwealth's very own first-rate resort community. Far enough away from the DC suburbs to be a community of its own, yet close enough to provide quick access to all who reside in the eastern part of the commonwealth; Virginia Beach attracts visitors from the length of the East Coast and Virginia residents alike. Within Virginia beach are smaller sections of the area that offer a varying array of atmospheres. Closer to the beach itself can be found the quintessential accoutrements of a beachside resort town. Sprawling lines of hotels and all-inclusive resort establishments, attractions such as souvenir shops and themed restaurants are in abundance for anyone seeking a getaway for the weekend or summer vacation. There are also the occasional condos for rent and homes to rent for those looking to make Virginia Beach more of a regular summer getaway.

Naval Expanse: Near Virginia Beach lay the towns of Newport News and Norfolk. It's within these towns you will find a significant contingent of prior service military retirees and their families. Naval Station Norfolk, the Navy's largest US Base and the largest naval installation in the world, is home to the US Fleet Forces Command and sailors, Marines, and other service members from all branches of the military.

Southwest Virginia: The southwestern region of Virginia, areas such as Franklin and Montgomery counties, are where a slower paced lifestyle is to be had. Roanoke and Blacksburg sit to the south of George Washington National Forest. These more widely spread communities offer a distinctly more southern environment where the hustle and bustle of the DC suburbs give way to a more relaxed atmosphere and southern appeal.

More mountainous than the rest of Virginia, the southwest is the scene of rural landscape and coal mining towns with the businesses and communities that support miners and their families. It's in this area of the commonwealth where much of the natural resources of Virginia provide destinations for those seeking outdoor adventures. Nature lovers can traverse the George Washington National Forest areas or any of the other varied treasures found within the Appalachian Mountains that stretch across the scenery.

Life in Virginia

Transportation

Getting around the northeast suburbs is made easier by the Metro Transit System. The mix of subways and light rail trains, with buses and shuttles both public and private, save for major metropolitans like New York City and Philadelphia, the DC Metro Area of Virginia maintains one of the most accessible and flourishing public transportation systems in the nation. Those who prefer to drive themselves, the Beltway highways route allows for easy access throughout the area and into Maryland and DC proper.

Colleges and Universities

Virginia is home to an array of public and private colleges and universities. Some of the most storied institutions of higher learning reside in the Old Dominion. While Virginia is most noted for a wealth of traditional and esteemed universities - many of which saw their founding before America gained independence - there are also a swath of technical schools and specialty schools to serve a diverse populace and attract scholars from across the country and around the world.

The University of Virginia, located in the southeastern city of Charlottesville, Virginia Tech, in Blacksburg, and the College of William and Mary, in Williamsburg, are part of a more traditional and acclaimed list of Virginia shoals. Added to that historically prestigious group are colleges like Liberty University, founded in 1971, Regent University in Virginia Beach, founded in 1978, and Hampton University, a historically Black college founded in 1868; institutions that offer a wide range of academic opportunities to Virginia residents and college students from elsewhere.

Virginia delivers on a promise to provide opportunities for all kinds of people. From the technologically savvy job-seekers to those seeking an easier-going lifestyle by the beach or at the feet of the Appalachian Mountains; moving to Virginia can provide the "just right" feel of home or an opportunity to enjoy a slice of it all. If you're not a 'lover' when you get to Virginia, you'll find lots to love once you've lived there.