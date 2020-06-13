138 Apartments for rent in Lowes Island, VA

Moving to Lowes Island

Any time you move to a new area, there are some things to consider when searching for rental homes, or rental property. Here are a few tips to get you started.

When to Move

The state of Virginia experiences some great weather climates, but it can still get pretty uncomfortable in the summertime with the humidity that comes with being so close to the coast. The ideal time to move would be in the springtime or the fall, for the most comfortable weather. In addition to the weather, the beach gets congested with tourists and vacationers, which can become an obstacle in your moving adventure.

Money

Of course a wonderful neighborhood on the east coast is going to cost a little money. Actually, make that a lot of money. Most houses in Lowes Island sell for six figures, and renting rates can also be pricey. Also, there aren't many options available on the market currently, so if you're serious about moving here, you'll have to act fast to score a spot in this neighborhood.

Employment

There aren't many job opportunities in Lowes Island, which means you'll have to commute to a neighboring village or city. It's a good thing that Lowes Island is close to Hamilton, Hillsboro, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Middleburg, Purcellville, and Round Hill all offering great employment.

What You'll Need

Since availability can be an issue, make sure to have everything you need to sign a lease on the spot. This includes all necessary paperwork, and of course your checkbook.