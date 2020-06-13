138 Apartments for rent in Lowes Island, VA📍
This little neighborhood in the city of Sterling likes to believe it's a part of the Great Falls area, even though they are technically in different counties. If you ask any of the 10,756, they'll tell you they live in Potomac Falls, which is true since it's considered one of the three main components of the Potomac Falls community. Lowes Island is also home to the AOL national headquarters, and contrary to popular belief, there are no actual islands here. There is however, a secret road behind the Estates section featuring steep hills, tight curves, and no cars. Any time a resident catches someone driving on the secret road, they call the police, which is good news for you -- your neighbors will watch your back.
Any time you move to a new area, there are some things to consider when searching for rental homes, or rental property. Here are a few tips to get you started.
When to Move
The state of Virginia experiences some great weather climates, but it can still get pretty uncomfortable in the summertime with the humidity that comes with being so close to the coast. The ideal time to move would be in the springtime or the fall, for the most comfortable weather. In addition to the weather, the beach gets congested with tourists and vacationers, which can become an obstacle in your moving adventure.
Money
Of course a wonderful neighborhood on the east coast is going to cost a little money. Actually, make that a lot of money. Most houses in Lowes Island sell for six figures, and renting rates can also be pricey. Also, there aren't many options available on the market currently, so if you're serious about moving here, you'll have to act fast to score a spot in this neighborhood.
Employment
There aren't many job opportunities in Lowes Island, which means you'll have to commute to a neighboring village or city. It's a good thing that Lowes Island is close to Hamilton, Hillsboro, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Middleburg, Purcellville, and Round Hill all offering great employment.
What You'll Need
Since availability can be an issue, make sure to have everything you need to sign a lease on the spot. This includes all necessary paperwork, and of course your checkbook.
Areas like the Cascades Community offers a stunning location to find rental apartments and duplexes for rent. You'll find parks, shopping, restaurants, and more in Lowes Island's home city of Sterling. Make friends to last a lifetime in the tight-knit community, and get involved with neighborhood events.
With restaurants like sushi bars and taverns, in addition to some prime shopping spots, you'll find lots to do in Lowes Island, Virginia. When you aren't enjoying all of the amenities, you can visit parks and art museums to broaden your cultural experience. Volunteer yourself for community events and grow even closer to your neighbors as you help take care of the town, and each other.
Whether you're looking to rent an elaborate apartment, or an inexpensive townhouse, you'll find plenty of options to choose from and beautiful surroundings. You can be sure that Lowes Island is the place for you as soon as you see it.