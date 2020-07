Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage fire pit green community pool table hot tub internet access lobby package receiving

Located just five minutes from DC, The Reserve at Potomac Yard in Alexandria, VA is convenient to I-495, I-395, I-66 and the GW Parkway. We are located across the street from the Potomac Yard Shopping Center. We also provide a private shuttle to the Crystal City Metro station. Our apartments feature bay or floor-to-ceiling windows with beautiful views, in-home washers and dryers and spacious walk-in closets. Residents will also enjoy working out in the fitness center, relaxing at the pool or taking a ride along the bike trail.