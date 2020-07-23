/
virginia beach county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM
302 Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach County, VA📍
12 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Premier Apartments
165 Central Park Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,310
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
675 sqft
Armada Hoffler is proud to present their newest mid-rise apartment community in Virginia Beach Town Center: Premier Apartments
45 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,229
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1057 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
18 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,210
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
923 sqft
This community is surrounded by Pembroke Mall and Columbus Village, so residents have everything within reach. A swimming pool, firepits and fitness center are all available to enjoy. Apartments feature modern lighting and granite countertops.
7 Units Available
North Central
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$981
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1287 sqft
Kings Grant Landing Apartments is a home you can be proud of! Our top-notch community is nestled in the well-known Kings Grant neighborhood in Virginia Beach.
17 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1259 sqft
Bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with eat-in kitchens and spacious closets. Community has tennis court and pool. Short distance from Chesapeake Bay.
17 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1160 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
7 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
1571 sqft
Welcome to Saltmeadow Bay Apartments and Townhomes!Relax. Unwind. You are a million miles from stress, yet right off Laskin Road. Welcome home to Saltmeadow Bay. Here, you will discover inspired apartment living in a community like no other.
4 Units Available
Magnolia Run
5697 Magnolia Run Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1450 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and wide open kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a Bark Park. Located close to shops and dining in Virginia Beach.
5 Units Available
Level Green
Providence Green
1101 Craftsman Dr #103, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-64, these homes feature private patios, modern appliances in kitchens, and full-size washers. Common amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.
23 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,079
1368 sqft
APARTMENT LIVING IN VIRGINIA BEACH - Rent Virginia Beach: South Beach Apartments, one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
21 Units Available
Towne Square
Banyan Grove
3816 Banyan Grove Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1317 sqft
Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and large closets. Community highlights include picnic areas, a 24-hour fitness center, and business center. Close to the shopping and entertainment at Lynnhaven Mall. Near Bow Creek Golf Course.
11 Units Available
Chase Arbor Apartments
1500 Chase Arbor Cmn, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine yourself just minutes from the sandy shores of Virginia Beach. Just minutes from the Virginia Beach Expressway, these apartments offer easy living with an onsite pool, fitness center, dog park, tennis courts and more.
2 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Weblin Place Apartments
5670 Weblin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with private entrances and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a swimming pool and playground. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.
7 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Aqua on 25th you will enjoy luxury living steps from the beach. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA, offer open-concept, modern living at its finest.
1 Unit Available
Bridle Creek Apartments
1508 Halter Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful Virginia Beach, VA, Bridle Creek is an award-winning community that provides a comfortable home close to all that the area has to offer.
11 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1095 sqft
On-site staff and attention to details sets 226 Oceana apart. Units offer W/D, private outdoor-space, and ample storage, including walk-in closets. A 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool await tenants in this pet-friendly community.
19 Units Available
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$941
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
974 sqft
Come home to Legends at the Beach where you can stay a lifetime! We will provide you with a level of service you thought no longer existed. We are located in the center of all the convenience you could desire.
7 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Maple Bay Townhomes
356 S Chesire Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1400 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a media room, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Regency Hilltop Shopping Center is also right around the corner.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Latitudes
1701 Chase Pointe Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bask in the salty sea breeze and tranquil scenery of Latitudes Apartment Homes, a coastal haven in the beautiful hilltop area of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
11 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Courtyards at Chanticleer
1421 Automne Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1205 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
29 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Nexus
544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,341
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1212 sqft
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day.
10 Units Available
Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$830
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$876
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1157 sqft
Find your new home today at Harpers Square Apartments! Settle into one of our inviting one, two, three, or four bedroom apartments and townhomes.
4 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,394
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Diamond North is a brand new, contemporary apartment community conveniently located in Hampton Roads.
10 Units Available
Northeast Virginia Beach
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,878
1484 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Virginia Beach County start at $800/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Virginia Beach County area include Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Newport News, and Hampton have apartments for rent.