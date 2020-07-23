/
york county
209 Apartments for rent in York County, VA📍
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1336 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1324 sqft
Aura at Arbordale features beautiful 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to the College of William and Mary, Busch Gardens, and historic Williamsburg, you will also enjoy easy access to I-64.
Four Seasons
102 Indian Summer Drive, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Apartment Homes. Life is peaceful within the quiet, wooded landscape of the Four Seasons, yet just minutes away you can find everything the Peninsula has to offer.
400 Bridge Crossing
400 Bridge Crossing, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1780 sqft
Great town home in sought after Burnt Bridge Subdivision in Yorktown. Close to I64, military bases, Yorktown beach and battlefield, shopping and local library.
803 Lantern Place
803 West Tam-O-Shanter Boulevard, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2150 sqft
803 Lantern Place Available 08/15/20 803 Lantern Place, Williamsburg - Available 8/15 - Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath offering 2,150 SqFt of living space.
605 Hamlet Court
605 Hamlet Court, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
605 Hamlet Court Available 08/01/20 2BR/2BA TOWNHOUSE - 2BR/2BA TOWNHOUSE HAS ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS AND ONE BEDROOM UPSTAIRS AND A LARGE LOFT AREA. FULL BATHROOM ON EACH LEVEL. LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, SKYLIGHTS, & FIREPLACE.
309 Gardenville Drive
309 Gardenville Drive, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2334 sqft
309 Gardenville Drive Available 09/15/20 4 BD/2.5 BA Home - LOVELY, LIKE-NEW 4BR/2.5BA FULLY UPGRADED HOME IN DESIRABLE TABB LAKES W/ YORK COUNTY SCHOOLS! LARGE 2-TIERED DECK & NICE SCREENED-IN BACK PORCH & STORAGE SHED.
136 Tuckahoe Trace
136 Tuckahoe Trace, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
136 Tuckahoe Trace Available 08/15/20 IMMACULATE PROPERTY IN YORK COUNTY - IMMACULATE HOME IN THE WONDERFUL RUNNING MAN NEIGHBORHOOD OF YORK COUNTY. COMPLETELY UPDATED AND BEAUTIFUL THROUGHOUT.
1900 Old Williamsburg Road
1900 Old Williamsburg Road, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1600 sqft
1900 Old Williamsburg Road Available 08/15/20 1900 Old Williamsburg Road - Home located in Yorktown Va. Three bedroom, 2 full baths, hardwood floors. Large two car garage. Basement where your wash and dry hooks are located. (RLNE5840038)
100 Earl Street
100 Earl Street, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2250 sqft
100 Earl Street. Yorktown, Va. - Four bedroom home with two full baths. Two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs. Large walk in storage area off master bedroom on second floor. Screen in porch. Located on the water. One care garage.
100 Rhine Court
100 Rhine Court, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1590 sqft
100 Rhine Court Available 08/14/20 3 Bedrooms with a Loft and 2.5 Bathrooms! - 3 Bedrooms with a Loft area, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home, 1590 sqft Built 2003. Nice open Floor plan to include Eat in Kitchen, Dining and Family Area.
108 Penrith Crossing
108 Penrith Crossing, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1676 sqft
108 Penrith Crossing Available 09/15/20 - Spacious 1,676 sqft, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home with new flooring located in Yorktown. Open living and dining room.
202 Sheffield Lane
202 Sheffield Lane, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1651 sqft
202 Sheffield Lane Available 08/10/20 202 Sheffield Lane Yorktown, VA 23693 - This three-bedroom, two-bath single family home in Yorkshire Downs features a formal dining room, spacious kitchen, fully fenced backyard with deck and a two car
104 Songbird Trail
104 Songbird Trail, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1674 sqft
104 Songbird Trail Available 09/17/20 104 Songbird Trail, Yorktown, Va. 23692 - Four bedroom with 2.5 bath laminate flooring in dining room and living room. Living room has gas logs. Large patio on back of house.
309 Willards Way
309 Willards Way, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2232 sqft
309 Willards Way Available 09/15/20 Great Woods of Tabb Home - This well maintained home is in the desirable neighborhood of Woods of Tabb, just minutes from Langley AFB and close to shopping and activities.
136 W. Semple Road
136 West Semple Road, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
804 sqft
136 W. Semple Road Available 08/14/20 136 W. Semple Road - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE:https://showmojo.com/l/912c8e90e8 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located off of Hubbard Lane in York County.
122 Kingsbridge Lane
122 Kingsbridge Lane, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1491 sqft
York Crossing - York Crossing Townhouse - has 3 bedrooms - 2 upstairs and master bedroom downstairs, 2 full baths, living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with all appliances, washer/dryer hook-ups and fenced in backyard with patio.
106 Blackberry Bend
106 Blackberry Bend, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2024 sqft
106 Blackberry Bend Available 08/01/20 106 Blackberry Bend, Yorktown, Va. 23693 - Large 3 bedroom with a very large loft over looking the living room with wood burning fireplace. Coventry elementary school. Formal living room and dining room.
304 Crestwood Ct
304 Crestwood Court, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
Woodtown Quarters - 2 bedroom 1.
102 Durham Court
102 Durham Court, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1430 sqft
- 3 bedroom townhouse with 2.5 bath. On a finger of the pond. Large patio on back of house. Storage shed. Eat in kitchen, dining area and family room. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and full bath. (RLNE2943248)
114 Sterling Court^^
114 Sterling Court, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1268 sqft
114 Sterling Court^^ Available 08/07/20 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse - LOVELY 3BR/2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN COVENTRY SUBDIVISION IN YORKTOWN. LAMINATE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET THROUGHOUT THE UPSTAIRS. FENCED IN PATIO AREA/BACK YARD.
