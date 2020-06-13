315 Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA📍
1 of 38
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 28
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 68
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 41
1 of 32
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 34
1 of 82
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 20
Currently, Dunn Loring is a bedroom community of Washington, D.C., with a population of 8,803 in 2010. Development in the area has focused on the Dunn Loring Metro Station that goes directly to the nation's capital. A brand new shopping center, apartment complexes, and gorgeous rental condos in Dunn Loring mix with the existing infrastructure of older homes and historic buildings.
This is a popular city for commuters because it is only a 20-minute drive or metro ride to D.C. As a result, the tight housing market makes it slightly more challenging to find a home to purchase. However, the influx of new construction in the city has led to the development of several beautiful apartment rentals and rental condos right near the metro station in Dunn Loring. New residents may have better luck with rental apartments than purchasing a home.
The quintessential Virginia town, Dunn Loring offers Southern charm and hospitality in a perfect package. Although many of the homes in Dunn Loring are older single-family houses built between 1940 and 1970, a boom in construction has led to spectacular new homes being built throughout the city. Here's a look at the top neighborhoods in Dunn Loring.
Tyson's Corner: An idyllic peaceful suburban neighborhood, the gorgeous homes in Tyson's Corner have all been built post 2000 and feature at least four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Dunn Loring Woods: Considered the favorite neighborhood in Dunn Loring, the homes in this community are spectacularly well-maintained. The friendly neighborhood vibe makes new residents feel comfortable immediately.
Per AreaVibes.com, Dunn Loring has an extremely high livability score of 83. The low crime rate, available amenities, excellent educational system, and gorgeous houses help contribute to this high score. The new shopping center in downtown Dunn Loring is exceptionally convenient for residents because it saves you from having to drive into D.C. or a nearby metropolis for errands or everyday shopping.