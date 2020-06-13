Apartment List
VA
dunn loring
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:27 PM

315 Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Dunn Loring
32 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,630
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2307 YVONNES WAY
2307 Yvonnes Way, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
4155 sqft
Stunning 5 bedroom 4.5 bath brick colonial on quiet cul-de-sac flooded w/sunlight & almost 4000 sq ft of living space. Gleaming hardwood flrs thru-out main & upper levels. Family room w/fpl, sep.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2200 HARITHY DRIVE
2200 Harithy Drive, Dunn Loring, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
3950 sqft
Prime Location*Superior Craftsmanship* Over 3,700 sq feet of luxurious space with 2 car garage, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, surround sound on all three levels, walk-out Rec Room w/wet bar, Spacious Master

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2154 ARDEN STREET
2154 Arden Street, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Available for occupancy on July 1, 2020. Tenant works from home due to the corona virus workplace shutdown.Agent and Client must wear protective gears to show the house.All Updated home in Dunn Loring community with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8324 2ND AVENUE
8324 2nd Avenue, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1434 sqft
TYSONS/VIENNA - Picture perfect 3BD/3.5BA single family home in a great neighborhood just minutes to Tysons Corner, Mosaic District, parks and W&OD Trail! Home boasts an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2181 WOLFTRAP COURT
2181 Wolftrap Road, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1966 sqft
A beautiful end unit town home with two car garage. Convenient location close to Tysons Corner.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8415 HOLLIS LANE
8415 Hollis Lane, Dunn Loring, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1750 sqft
Well maintained 3-level 4 BD 3 1/2 BA home in the Heart of Tysons / Vienna, quiet neighborhood and convenient to major routes and W&OD trail. Hardwood floors main level, Master Bedroom with walk-in closets and updated bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2200 SARAH WOODS COURT
2200 Sarah Woods Court, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2304 sqft
STUNNING SPACIOUS FORMER MODEL W/BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES GOURMET CENTER ISLAND KIT & BRKFST RM, FORMAL LR & DR, FR WITH FRENCH DOORS TO DECK OVERLOOKING WOODS, LIBRARY, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVEL, GREAT MBR SUITE W/LUXURY BATH,

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8441 AMANDA PLACE
8441 Amanda Place, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
4061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8441 AMANDA PLACE in Dunn Loring. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2181 HARITHY DRIVE
2181 Harithy Drive, Dunn Loring, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3876 sqft
Available immediately. Luxury designed masterpiece. The main level boasts gleaming hardwoods, transom windows, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast area and family room with fireplace. The master suite, sitting area, and walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Dunn Loring
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Vienna
12 Units Available
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Merrifield
33 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Idylwood
9 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,746
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Idylwood
41 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Tysons Central 7
23 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,761
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,709
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Old Courthouse
53 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Tysons Central 7
29 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
Tysons Central 123
47 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,102
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.

Median Rent in Dunn Loring

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dunn Loring is $2,860, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,304.
Studio
$2,723
1 Bed
$2,860
2 Beds
$3,304
3+ Beds
$4,358
City GuideDunn Loring
It is believed that Dunn Loring was the earliest planned subdivision in Fairfax County, and possibly in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It was founded in 1886 when an American general and his wife purchased 600 acres of land with the goal of developing a small town. In the early 1900s, land developers flocked to the region to begin subdividing the land into small parcels that have now become neighborhoods and areas in Dunn Loring.

Currently, Dunn Loring is a bedroom community of Washington, D.C., with a population of 8,803 in 2010. Development in the area has focused on the Dunn Loring Metro Station that goes directly to the nation's capital. A brand new shopping center, apartment complexes, and gorgeous rental condos in Dunn Loring mix with the existing infrastructure of older homes and historic buildings.

Moving to Dunn Loring

This is a popular city for commuters because it is only a 20-minute drive or metro ride to D.C. As a result, the tight housing market makes it slightly more challenging to find a home to purchase. However, the influx of new construction in the city has led to the development of several beautiful apartment rentals and rental condos right near the metro station in Dunn Loring. New residents may have better luck with rental apartments than purchasing a home.

Dunn Loring Neighborhoods

The quintessential Virginia town, Dunn Loring offers Southern charm and hospitality in a perfect package. Although many of the homes in Dunn Loring are older single-family houses built between 1940 and 1970, a boom in construction has led to spectacular new homes being built throughout the city. Here's a look at the top neighborhoods in Dunn Loring.

Tyson's Corner: An idyllic peaceful suburban neighborhood, the gorgeous homes in Tyson's Corner have all been built post 2000 and feature at least four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Dunn Loring Woods: Considered the favorite neighborhood in Dunn Loring, the homes in this community are spectacularly well-maintained. The friendly neighborhood vibe makes new residents feel comfortable immediately.

Living in Dunn Loring

Per AreaVibes.com, Dunn Loring has an extremely high livability score of 83. The low crime rate, available amenities, excellent educational system, and gorgeous houses help contribute to this high score. The new shopping center in downtown Dunn Loring is exceptionally convenient for residents because it saves you from having to drive into D.C. or a nearby metropolis for errands or everyday shopping.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dunn Loring?
In Dunn Loring, the median rent is $2,723 for a studio, $2,860 for a 1-bedroom, $3,304 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,358 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dunn Loring, check out our monthly Dunn Loring Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dunn Loring?
Some of the colleges located in the Dunn Loring area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dunn Loring?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dunn Loring from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

