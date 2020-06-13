131 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, VA📍
With great housing options, a high median income, a plethora of shopping and dining establishments, and close connections to Dulles International Airport (20 minutes) and Washington, D.C. (35 minutes), Gainesville is truly a hallmark of quality livingmerging the perks of suburban living with the convenience being in close proximity of the nation's capital. For those looking for small community charm combined with large city amenities, Gainesville can't be beat.
If your apartment search criteria include special amenities such as a movie theatre and a business center, you might consider the Marque at Heritage Hunt, featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. 3 bedroom floor plans are also available at the Marque, featuring a den and conservatory in their larger units. Lake Manassas is home to the Stonewall Golf Course, as well as a neighborhood of single-family homes and townhomes. At the Somerset Pointe Apartments, one can find attractive one bedroom apartments, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom units for rentall within a stone's throw distance from the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course and Lake Manassas, and within proximity of the Virginia Gateway and much anticipated Promenade shopping area. Finally, the Virginia Oaks neighborhood is home to the Virginia Oaks Golf Club, touted as being among Northern Virginia's most memorable and challenging golf coursesas well as a neighborhood of attractive single-family homes.
If you find the place that's just perfect for you--and we're pretty sure you will--make sure you come prepared with a good job, solid rental references and enough money for all those start-up costs, like first month's rent and security deposits.
One can find familiar stores all within city limits. In nearby Somerset Crossing, you can find major banks, along with great international dining options such as Musashi Japanese Steakhouse, China Inn, and Glory Days Grill. The Promenade at Virginia Gateway is another upscale mix of retail, dining, and entertainmentwith restaurants and the 14-screen state-of-the-art Regal Theater.
Bus riders can take the convenient PRTC OmniRide buses that connect Gainesville to the local areas, as well as providing connecting service to Downtown Washington. Amtrak riders can catch trains to nationwide locations in nearby Manassas.
Nearby, the $46 million Hylton Center for Performing Arts features gallery exhibitions as well as a 1,123-seat opera house with a 100-foot stage. Jiffy Lube Live, the area's largest outdoor concert venue, host concerts throughout the year, and the Prince William County Fair is a yearly favorite for getting a classic slice of Americana.
Additionally, an abundance of nearby outdoor parks and facilities such as Veterans Memorial Park, Silver Lake Park, and Locust Shade provide a range of activities including golfing, boating, hiking, fishing, and picnicking, among others. Two large water parks, SplashDown Waterpark and WaterWorks Waterpark, are also in the vicinity, providing aquatic fun for the local communities.
As an area rich in historical and cultural significance, Gainesville and its surrounding areas are the sites of popular heritage centers and museums such as the Ben Lomond Historic Site, the Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, and the Haymarket Museum.
Broad Run Oaks off Linton Hall Road is a great community of single-family homes with great shopping and many recreational amenities in nearby proximity. The historic Green Hill Crossing, once a popular thoroughfare for early Virginians, is an attractive neighborhood with various community amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, and tennis and basketball courts. Heritage Hunt is the site of the Heritage Hunt Golf & Country Cluban 18-hole championship private golf course and residence community.