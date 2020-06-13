131 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, VA

Moving to Gainesville

If your apartment search criteria include special amenities such as a movie theatre and a business center, you might consider the Marque at Heritage Hunt, featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. 3 bedroom floor plans are also available at the Marque, featuring a den and conservatory in their larger units. Lake Manassas is home to the Stonewall Golf Course, as well as a neighborhood of single-family homes and townhomes. At the Somerset Pointe Apartments, one can find attractive one bedroom apartments, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom units for rentall within a stone's throw distance from the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course and Lake Manassas, and within proximity of the Virginia Gateway and much anticipated Promenade shopping area. Finally, the Virginia Oaks neighborhood is home to the Virginia Oaks Golf Club, touted as being among Northern Virginia's most memorable and challenging golf coursesas well as a neighborhood of attractive single-family homes.

If you find the place that's just perfect for you--and we're pretty sure you will--make sure you come prepared with a good job, solid rental references and enough money for all those start-up costs, like first month's rent and security deposits.

One can find familiar stores all within city limits. In nearby Somerset Crossing, you can find major banks, along with great international dining options such as Musashi Japanese Steakhouse, China Inn, and Glory Days Grill. The Promenade at Virginia Gateway is another upscale mix of retail, dining, and entertainmentwith restaurants and the 14-screen state-of-the-art Regal Theater.