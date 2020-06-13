131 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, VA

Apartment List
Somerset
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Somerset
18 Units Available
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1370 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Somerset
20 Units Available
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Heritage Hunt
7 Units Available
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1471 sqft
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Somerset
1 Unit Available
7438 Brunson Circle
7438 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2521 sqft
Brunson Circle - A must see - Welcome to 7438 Brunson Circle, a move in ready townhouse styled condo with 1 car garage! The main level features a spacious and bright open floor plan that includes a formal living and dining room equipped with 9 ft

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14536 KENTISH FIRE STREET
14536 Kentish Fire Street, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1990 sqft
Well maintained 3lvl TH, open floor plan, ceiling fans, Eat-in kitchen with Granite Counter top, two side fire place, Living room with hardwood floor, LL with office/4th bedroom, show well, very close to I-66 , 29 & 15. Vacant, just go and show

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
15910 Darling Place - 1
15910 Darling Place, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3435 sqft
Welcome home to this immaculate luxury living townhome located in the Villages of Piedmont II. This home will check all of the boxes as you make your way through your tour.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE
7932 Lukes Lodge Place, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4740 sqft
Wentworth Green Offered for Lease- Looks and feels brand new- Immediate Delivery-This Roosevelt model beautiful brick colonial offers plenty of living space - Over 3300 square feet. This home boasts 4 large bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7946 VALDERRAMA COURT
7946 Valderama Court, Gainesville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
11404 sqft
This extraordinary estate encompasses over 12,000 sq ft & exudes the beauty and warmth of a Mediterranean villa. The glamorous pool & formal gardens echo the relaxed lifestyle of the region.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Somerset
1 Unit Available
7586 BRUNSON CIRCLE
7586 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1494 sqft
Beautiful Somerset subdivision. Shows like a model home. Open Concept. Bright with natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinets. Newer washer and dryer. Custom interior paint.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lake Manassas
1 Unit Available
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
15948 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4640 sqft
1st time rental, never rent before.

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
14490 VILLAGE HIGH STREET
14490 Village High Street, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1339 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 2.5BA Condo/TH w/one car gar in Gainesville. Open floor plan offers convenient entertaining. Bright LR/DR comb w/crown molding. Updated Kit w/ granite coutertops,ceramic tile floors, rec lighting, ample storage & counter space.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8243 CRACKLING FIRE DRIVE
8243 Crackling Fire Drive, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3339 sqft
4br/4ba home in Brookside/Rocky Run listed at $2800! Pets accepted! 3 finished levels tucked away yet so close to everything! Don't miss out on this amazing first time rental.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Westmarket
1 Unit Available
15049 CLEMENTINE WAY
15049 Clementine Way, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2540 sqft
Very well maintained home. Wood floors in foyer. Formal dining room. Breakfast bar in kitchen. Nook that leads to a large Trex deck. Gas stove for efficient cooking and large pantry in the Kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Piedmont South
1 Unit Available
6773 HAMPTON BAY LANE
6773 Hampton Bay Lane, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1775 sqft
Beautiful 3 story townhome includes: 3BR & 2 1/2 baths, garage, large MS BR including closet with built-ins, stainless steel appliances, & granite in kitchen. 2nd level is dedicated to MS BR & MS bath with room for a sitting area or office nook.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14300 MEAGAN LOOP
14300 Meagan Loop, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
5140 sqft
Available July 1st.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Bridlewood
1 Unit Available
13660 SHIRE PL
13660 Shire Place, Linton Hall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Super convenient location and backs up to common green area. 3BR, 3.5BA (Full bath on lower level), RR, Den, Large Kitchen, Deck. Shows great! ** NO SMOKERS. NO CATS ** Small dogs considered on a Case by Case basis.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13301 IANS WAY
13301 Ians Way, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3182 sqft
Beautiful and bright brick front single family home with 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Master bedroom suite with a sitting room, elegant columns & crown mouldings add architectural interests.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
6330 CULLEN PLACE
6330 Cullen Place, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2336 sqft
One Car Garage End Unit TH on the golf course in Piedmont! Three level bump out. Newer carpet and fresh paint. Main level boasts LR/DR combo, spacious kitchen w/ table space and bump out. 3 upper level Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted Ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
6328 CULLEN PLACE
6328 Cullen Place, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2334 sqft
Great rental with amazing golf course views. Three levels with three level bump out. HW on main floor, granite, upgraded cabinets, deck off of SR. Finished LL with walk out to back yard. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths. Spacious Master BR.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Piedmont South
1 Unit Available
14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE
14570 Collingham Place, Prince William County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3797 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home loaded with upgrades! Light filled with loads of windows, 2 story family room, tray, vaulted and coffered ceilings, moldings, hardwoods, 2 level bumpouts and more!. Formal living and dining rooms.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Kingsbrooke
1 Unit Available
8526 CORONATION LANE
8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.

Median Rent in Gainesville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Gainesville is $2,054, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,373.
Studio
$1,956
1 Bed
$2,054
2 Beds
$2,373
3+ Beds
$3,130
City GuideGainesville
Throughout history, Gainesville has served as a major thoroughfare in Virginia: as a connection point for stagecoach horses and rail shipping in the 1800s, for soldiers during the Civil War's Battles of Bull Run, and at present an important transportation interchange for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Today, the area is a major hub of residential and commercial development, with six large shopping centers and attractive communities both in and around Gainesville.

With great housing options, a high median income, a plethora of shopping and dining establishments, and close connections to Dulles International Airport (20 minutes) and Washington, D.C. (35 minutes), Gainesville is truly a hallmark of quality livingmerging the perks of suburban living with the convenience being in close proximity of the nation's capital. For those looking for small community charm combined with large city amenities, Gainesville can't be beat.

Moving to Gainesville

If your apartment search criteria include special amenities such as a movie theatre and a business center, you might consider the Marque at Heritage Hunt, featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. 3 bedroom floor plans are also available at the Marque, featuring a den and conservatory in their larger units. Lake Manassas is home to the Stonewall Golf Course, as well as a neighborhood of single-family homes and townhomes. At the Somerset Pointe Apartments, one can find attractive one bedroom apartments, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom units for rentall within a stone's throw distance from the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course and Lake Manassas, and within proximity of the Virginia Gateway and much anticipated Promenade shopping area. Finally, the Virginia Oaks neighborhood is home to the Virginia Oaks Golf Club, touted as being among Northern Virginia's most memorable and challenging golf coursesas well as a neighborhood of attractive single-family homes.

If you find the place that's just perfect for you--and we're pretty sure you will--make sure you come prepared with a good job, solid rental references and enough money for all those start-up costs, like first month's rent and security deposits.

One can find familiar stores all within city limits. In nearby Somerset Crossing, you can find major banks, along with great international dining options such as Musashi Japanese Steakhouse, China Inn, and Glory Days Grill. The Promenade at Virginia Gateway is another upscale mix of retail, dining, and entertainmentwith restaurants and the 14-screen state-of-the-art Regal Theater.

Life in Gainesville

Bus riders can take the convenient PRTC OmniRide buses that connect Gainesville to the local areas, as well as providing connecting service to Downtown Washington. Amtrak riders can catch trains to nationwide locations in nearby Manassas.

Nearby, the $46 million Hylton Center for Performing Arts features gallery exhibitions as well as a 1,123-seat opera house with a 100-foot stage. Jiffy Lube Live, the area's largest outdoor concert venue, host concerts throughout the year, and the Prince William County Fair is a yearly favorite for getting a classic slice of Americana.

Additionally, an abundance of nearby outdoor parks and facilities such as Veterans Memorial Park, Silver Lake Park, and Locust Shade provide a range of activities including golfing, boating, hiking, fishing, and picnicking, among others. Two large water parks, SplashDown Waterpark and WaterWorks Waterpark, are also in the vicinity, providing aquatic fun for the local communities.

As an area rich in historical and cultural significance, Gainesville and its surrounding areas are the sites of popular heritage centers and museums such as the Ben Lomond Historic Site, the Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, and the Haymarket Museum.

Broad Run Oaks off Linton Hall Road is a great community of single-family homes with great shopping and many recreational amenities in nearby proximity. The historic Green Hill Crossing, once a popular thoroughfare for early Virginians, is an attractive neighborhood with various community amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, and tennis and basketball courts. Heritage Hunt is the site of the Heritage Hunt Golf & Country Cluban 18-hole championship private golf course and residence community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Gainesville?
In Gainesville, the median rent is $1,956 for a studio, $2,054 for a 1-bedroom, $2,373 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,130 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gainesville, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Gainesville?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Gainesville include Somerset.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Gainesville?
Some of the colleges located in the Gainesville area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Gainesville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gainesville from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Rockville, and Germantown.

