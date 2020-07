Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage package receiving sauna 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage green community hot tub internet access online portal putting green

Water Park Towers Apartments in Arlington, VA offers the best in convenience and location. Shopping and dining are right outside your door. You can walk to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Our newly renovated spacious apartments include large oversized balconies with amazing views of the Potomac, from the National Mall down to National Harbor. Updated apartments feature hard surface flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows.Enjoy our elevated pool with relaxing deck, 24-hour fitness center, billiards room and lounge and concierge service.