314 Apartments for rent in Mantua, VA
Mantua
1 Unit Available
3801 LYNN REGIS COURT
3801 Lynn Regis Court, Mantua, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2538 sqft
Very Spacious (over 3300 SF). 2 CAR GAR, HALF ACRE & CUL-DE-SAC street. Country Kitchen with CHERRY CABINETS, REMODELED BATHS includes dual sinks in hall bath. Double pane Windows. Hardwood FLOORS main & up.
Mantua
1 Unit Available
8968 COLESBURY PLACE
8968 Colesbury Place, Mantua, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2427 sqft
4BR/3BA Split Level one block from Mantua ES. Renovated Kitchen with 42in maple cabinetry andgranite counters, Living Room and Dining Room that opens to charming screened porch. Familyroom & Garage Entrance on main level.
Mantua
1 Unit Available
3130 CHICHESTER LN
3130 Chichester Lane, Mantua, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
One of the first homes built in Mantua! Close to Mosaic District, shopping, Beltway and Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Stops.
Mantua
1 Unit Available
3222 BROOKINGS COURT
3222 Brookings Court, Mantua, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2377 sqft
This charming home is graciously appointed, traditional colonial with 4BR, 2 1/2 BA, Kitchen adjacent to family room with stone fireplace and hardwood floors. Living room, dining room and all 4 bedrooms have hardwood floors also.
Verified
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
$
111 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 Unit Available
9718 Kingsbridge drive 202
9718 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
906 sqft
Unit 202 Available 09/01/20 9718 Kingsbridge Drive - Property Id: 74388 Beautiful swimming pool facing condo. Quite and facing pool and trees. Zero traffic noise. Free parking right in front of the bldg.
1 Unit Available
3080 White Birch Ct
3080 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1540 sqft
3080 White Birch Ct Available 06/15/20 4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes!
1 Unit Available
3615 DEVILWOOD COURT
3615 Devilwood Court, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2051 sqft
Exquisite brick traditional colonial tucked inside one of Fairfax~s most quaint neighborhoods offering both privacy and convenience to downtown.
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.
1 Unit Available
9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD
9485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
698 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD in Fairfax. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3310 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3310 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Top Unit! All Utility included in rent. Very clean and shows well. Newer flooring and light fixtures in bathrooms. Gas Stove + ceramic tile back splash & flooring! Balcony off living room. separate Breakfast room can also be used as an study area.
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT
9314 Sweet Bay Magnolia Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2577 sqft
This home personifies the word luxury. Short distance to Vienna metro. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with subway tiles, a private rec room, 1st floor bed room & full bath.
1 Unit Available
9728 KINGSBRIDGE DR #304
9728 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Light Filled, Top floor condo. Washer/Drier in the unit. Minutes from Rt. 66/50 and 1.6 miles Vienna Metro. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, French doors, Granite counters, NEW appliances, NEW Wall to Wall Carpeting. NEW paint.
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2909 CEDAREST ROAD
2909 Cedarest Road, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2272 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK SFH CLOSE TO VIENNA & DC METRO **5BED 3.
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1750 sqft
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8832 ROYAL DOULTON LANE
8832 Royal Doulton Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS INSIDE! ELEGANT & BRIGHT 26FT WIDE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION ! , 3 BR,3FBA/1HBA, 2 CAR GARAGE, KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOP & CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,CERAMIC TILED KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM,2 GAS
1 Unit Available
3100 WATERLOO LANE
3100 Waterloo Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
Move by mid July. Luxury TH w/ 2 car garage. Walk to Vienna Metro Station & County community center. Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter top. Hard wood floors though out but bed rooms. Large living room and dining area.
1 Unit Available
3314 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3314 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT** Terrific 2nd Floor unit with balcony. Community close to I495 and I66 with great amenities (pool, tot lot, basketball, v-ball). Unit update in 2018 included tile, vanities, cabinets, counters, flooring, paint).
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mantua rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Mantua area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mantua from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
