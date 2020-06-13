/
/
newington forest
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:34 PM
159 Apartments for rent in Newington Forest, VA📍
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2128 sqft
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7384 HIDDEN KNOLLS COURT
7384 Hidden Knolls Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse with 4 finished levels. 2 fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious deck off main level w/ attached stairs leading to fenced patio.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8052 GRANDVIEW COURT
8052 Grandview Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1335 sqft
Delightful three level two bedroom, one and a half baths backing to fenced back yard and towering trees. Freshly painted in 2019 and ready for occupancy. Neutral colors throughout will go with all your belongings.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8430 LAZY CREEK COURT
8430 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
930 sqft
End unit townhouse with large yard. Beautiful newer flooring throughout. Great location in Fairfax County with easy access to Ft. Belvoir, D.C., Old Town Alexandria. Quiet neighborhood. 2 assigned parking spaces. Basement with washer & dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8481 LAZY CREEK COURT
8481 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
930 sqft
Fantastic location right off of 95 and just down the road from Fort Belvoir and Old Town Alexandria. Spacious 3 level end unit townhome, with a walkout basement, large patio, and fenced yard. The properties backs to trees.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8477 SILVERDALE RD
8477 Silverdale Road, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
Welcome to 8477 Silverdale Road, a fabulous brick-front, end-unit townhome nestled in the quiet and highly sought-after Forest at Southrun community.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8426 LAZY CREEK COURT
8426 Lazy Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
930 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS ONE BATH UPSTAIRS, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH AND ANOTHER BEDROOM. TWO PARKING SPOTS. GREAT LOCATION, GREATS SCHOOLS AND GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD.
Results within 1 mile of Newington Forest
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
29 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Newington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,662
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE
8238 Catbird Circle, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1049 sqft
***** Spacious renovated 2 bed / 2 full bath with fireplace open floor plan unit ***** Lots of natural light with large windows through and patio off dinning room, recently updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter-top , back splash, all
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE
8106 Little Ridge Lane, Crosspointe, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,700
3806 sqft
Tenants have moved out and home is ready for you! Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake. MBR with soaking tub and separate shower.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8935 ATATURK WAY
8935 Ataturk Way, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1864 sqft
Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8441 CANYON OAK DRIVE
8441 Canyon Oaks Drive, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1452 sqft
End unit townhouse with a bright and open floor plan with a wood deck and patio. Lovely kitchen with black appliances and granite counters. The master bedroom has a loft with skylights and extra storage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT
9137 Silvershadow Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1712 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, VRE, BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL FINISHED BRICK TOWNHOUSE *HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIN LVL and STAIRS* GOURMET KITCHEN *** BUMP-OUT BREAKFAST AREA, ***2 CAR GARAGE *** ***BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT***Gorgeous, 3
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8076 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8076 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2486 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN AND FRESH. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW STOVE WITH DOUBLE OVENS.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7700-E LEXTON PL #64
7700 Lexton Pl, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Top floor! Light and bright 2 BR 2 BA condo in immaculate condition. Skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit. Spacious bedrooms.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7732 MATISSE WAY
7732 Matisse Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Completely renovated 3BR end townhome with newer carpet, paint and window treatments, stainless KT appliances, big fenced rear yard, 2 assigned parking spaces with ample street parking as well.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9012 PENN MANOR COURT
9012 Penn Manor Court, Burke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2076 sqft
Available 7/2/20.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8548 GWYNEDD WAY
8548 Gwynedd Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1459 sqft
Stunning, conveniently located townhome w/ large eat- in kitchen, newer floor, newer cabs, granite counters, SS appliances. Large deck off dining room. Updated baths. Spacious Master Suite w/ balcony & bath.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9062 TANYARD LANE
9062 Tanyard Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1998 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS GORGEOUS, RARELY AVAILABLE, BRICK FRONT,2-CAR GARAGE, END-UNIT IN SOUGHT-AFTER LAUREL CREST! THIS NV HOMES-BUILT BEAUTY HAS BEEN UPDATED/UPGRADEDTERRIFIC LOCATION FOR COMMUTING !! CLOSE TO 95, SCHOOL AND SHOPPING HUGE KITCHEN WITH
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Newington Forest rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,070.
Some of the colleges located in the Newington Forest area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newington Forest from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VA