Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laurel
9 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$821
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
7701 Okeith Ct Apt 1601
7701 O'keith Court, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
848 sqft
Great updated first floor 2 bedroom Condo. Laminate flooring. All appliances convey, water,sewer, and trash removal included in the lease.Great location! PIC Properties Inc. 804-378-3375

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
5606 Millwheel Way
5606 Millwheel Way, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Available 06/13/20 Please stop by the leasing office to reserve a unit Office address : 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
8410 Klarey Court
8410 Klarey Court, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
8410 Klarey Court Available 08/07/20 Awesome, Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome in Henrico's Shannon Green Community!! Available August 7th!! - Great, newly updated two bedroom, one and half bathroom townhome conveniently located off East Parham Road

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
7608 Roscommon Court - 1, Apt. 2311
7608 Roscommon Court, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
880 sqft
MUST SEE PROPERTY! Apartment is located at the third, top floor of the building! Recently renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, wood floors, upgraded bathrooms, plenty of storage space.

Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
3004 Trail Drive
3004 Trail Drive, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
This very cute, newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath home is available NOW! Great location! Close to shopping on West Broad St, Interstate 64, and just 10 minutes from Short Pump.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10504 Marions Way
10504 Marions Way, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
Move in ready bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse for rent ! The level one features hardwood floors and 9 ft ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7713 Bransford Drive
7713 Bransford Drive, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
975 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. Great opportunity to rent in Henrico County with this very affordable 3 bedroom/1 bath rancher-style home. Situated across the street from Moody Middle school, this rancher-style home offers convenience and comfort.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9371 Manowar Court
9371 Man-O-War Court, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
998 sqft
Available Aug 1, 2020 - FULLY FURNISHED and updated GORGEOUS Condo in Desirable Glen Allen has everything you need.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4700 Kelly Cove
4700 Kelly Cove, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1728 sqft
This adorable tri-level home will be available for move in on June 1st and we are taking applications now! This non-smoking 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house has a perfect cul-de-sac location, paved drive, and a fenced back yard with tool shed for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
4005 Aspen View Court
4005 Aspen View Court, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1966 sqft
Beautiful Townhome Located in an Excellent West End Location Convenient to Highways & Shopping, Home Features 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Cozy Family Room With Gas Fireplace, & Morning/Sunroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10232 Acworth Dr
10232 Acworth Drive, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1864 sqft
10232 Acworth Dr Available 07/01/20 Convenient location, beautiful home! - 2-Story Colonial with formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with breakfast area and pantry and recent refrigerator replacement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
57 Skipwith Green Circle
57 Skipwith Green Circle, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1800 sqft
Henrico End Terrace 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Ready for quick occupancy; Well Maintained townhouse in the Skipwith Green neighborhood. close to Broad Street & local Doctor's Hospital.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2262 High Bush Cir
2262 High Bush Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1240 sqft
Henrico Northside Woodman Rd. and I-295 3 bedroom Stainless appliances Townhouse $1495 - 3 bedroom townhouse in Henrico, Mountain Laurel, A Beautiful Community I-295 and Woodman Rd.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1917 Greenstone Court
1917 Greenstone Court, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
1917 Greenstone Court Available 08/08/20 Lovely New Rental Home in Glen Allen - Greenstone Court is a beautiful, 1622 square foot, three-bedroom, two & half bath home located in Glen Allen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9733 Candace Terrace
9733 Candace Terrace, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Glen Allen Townhome - Brand New Carpet, Freshly painted throughout. Great Townhome on corner lot with private rear fenced yard. Fireplace in great room. Eat in kitchen with Range and Fridge. Spacious bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 Skirmish Run Dr
1507 Skirmish Run Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
1507 Skirmish Run Dr Available 08/03/20 Western Henrico -3BR Townhome in Stonewall Manor - Brick 3 BR and 1 and 1/2 Townhome Available in Stonewall Manor. Eat-In Kitchen w/ Dishwasher and Refrigerator.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
6709 Hazelwood Street
6709 Hazelwood Street, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
6709 Hazelwood Street Available 07/01/20 ADORABLE MOVE-IN READY RANCHER - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this property is 7/2/2020 *6709 Hazelwood Street, Richmond, VA 23230 near Staples Mill *Darling 1000 s.f.
City GuideLaurelLaurel is such a pretty name for a Virginia community. But it was first called Hungary Station, and was the location of a spur railroad track that went to coal fields in the western part of the county.
Moving to Laurel
Rental apartments, rental condos and rental homes are all available here, but you'll want to leave yourself about 30 days to check out the best rental apt for you. Look online, drive and walk the community to see what units are available. Laurel has an extremely low vacancy rate, so prepare to elbow your competition out of the way to bag your perfect place. Laurel is in and of itself a neighborhood of the larger Henrico, VA community. As a part of Henrico, Laurel's residents can participate in a growing community garden project, or enjoy popular league sports programs or Adventure Series lectures put on by the city itself.

Neighborhoods in Laurel
Before making your move to Laurel, be sure to check out the neighborhoods below to see which suits your preferences best!

Central Laurel: Laurel is considered suburban in style, based on density. Its shaded tree-lined streets consist mostly of medium-sized to large single-unit homes, townhouses and condos, with some apartment complexes. Many residences are older and were built in traditional style from 1940 to 1969. However, newer properties built between 1970 and 1999 are also located here.

Northern Laurel: Northern Laurel is the most residential part of town. You'll find tree-lined streets here and relaxing living. Northern Laurel also has a lovely park and community facility: the Laurel Recreation Area.

Southern Laurel: The southern part of Laurel is where most of the excitement happens. It's mainly a commercial area, scattered with hotels, shopping centers, restaurants and more. If you move to this area you'll get to enjoy the Merchants Walk Shopping Center: it has a great choice of shopping and entertainment options.

Living in Laurel
Once a railway station, now Laurel is a community; the railroad station burned down during the Civil War. Historic buildings date from after that time and include the Laurel Industrial School Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Pretty neat, huh?

Not done yet exploring the history of this place? Another historic spot is the A.A. Harvey General Store. It was built in 1910 to service the entire community, and it has done so as it transformed from general mercantile establishment to housing an ice company and the Laurel Post Office. Now a gallery, it was restored by renowned preservationist Robert Bluford.

History not your thing? We apologize for putting you to sleep for a moment there. Perhaps you need some fresh air to wake you up. In Laurel, you'll be near the James River and a variety of fine riverside parks and green space, perfect for a relaxing afternoon stroll or picnic.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Laurel?
The average rent price for Laurel rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,210.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Laurel?
Some of the colleges located in the Laurel area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, University of Mary Washington, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Laurel?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laurel from include Richmond, Fredericksburg, Petersburg, Chester, and Short Pump.

