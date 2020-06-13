138 Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA📍
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 42
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 35
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 15
Rental apartments, rental condos and rental homes are all available here, but you'll want to leave yourself about 30 days to check out the best rental apt for you. Look online, drive and walk the community to see what units are available. Laurel has an extremely low vacancy rate, so prepare to elbow your competition out of the way to bag your perfect place. Laurel is in and of itself a neighborhood of the larger Henrico, VA community. As a part of Henrico, Laurel's residents can participate in a growing community garden project, or enjoy popular league sports programs or Adventure Series lectures put on by the city itself.
Before making your move to Laurel, be sure to check out the neighborhoods below to see which suits your preferences best!
Central Laurel: Laurel is considered suburban in style, based on density. Its shaded tree-lined streets consist mostly of medium-sized to large single-unit homes, townhouses and condos, with some apartment complexes. Many residences are older and were built in traditional style from 1940 to 1969. However, newer properties built between 1970 and 1999 are also located here.
Northern Laurel: Northern Laurel is the most residential part of town. You'll find tree-lined streets here and relaxing living. Northern Laurel also has a lovely park and community facility: the Laurel Recreation Area.
Southern Laurel: The southern part of Laurel is where most of the excitement happens. It's mainly a commercial area, scattered with hotels, shopping centers, restaurants and more. If you move to this area you'll get to enjoy the Merchants Walk Shopping Center: it has a great choice of shopping and entertainment options.
Once a railway station, now Laurel is a community; the railroad station burned down during the Civil War. Historic buildings date from after that time and include the Laurel Industrial School Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Pretty neat, huh?
Not done yet exploring the history of this place? Another historic spot is the A.A. Harvey General Store. It was built in 1910 to service the entire community, and it has done so as it transformed from general mercantile establishment to housing an ice company and the Laurel Post Office. Now a gallery, it was restored by renowned preservationist Robert Bluford.
History not your thing? We apologize for putting you to sleep for a moment there. Perhaps you need some fresh air to wake you up. In Laurel, you'll be near the James River and a variety of fine riverside parks and green space, perfect for a relaxing afternoon stroll or picnic.