138 Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA

Rental apartments, rental condos and rental homes are all available here, but you'll want to leave yourself about 30 days to check out the best rental apt for you. Look online, drive and walk the community to see what units are available. Laurel has an extremely low vacancy rate, so prepare to elbow your competition out of the way to bag your perfect place. Laurel is in and of itself a neighborhood of the larger Henrico, VA community. As a part of Henrico, Laurel's residents can participate in a growing community garden project, or enjoy popular league sports programs or Adventure Series lectures put on by the city itself.