138 Apartments for rent in Laurel, VA

Before making your move to Laurel, be sure to check out the neighborhoods below to see which suits your preferences best!

Central Laurel: Laurel is considered suburban in style, based on density. Its shaded tree-lined streets consist mostly of medium-sized to large single-unit homes, townhouses and condos, with some apartment complexes. Many residences are older and were built in traditional style from 1940 to 1969. However, newer properties built between 1970 and 1999 are also located here.

Northern Laurel: Northern Laurel is the most residential part of town. You'll find tree-lined streets here and relaxing living. Northern Laurel also has a lovely park and community facility: the Laurel Recreation Area.

Southern Laurel: The southern part of Laurel is where most of the excitement happens. It's mainly a commercial area, scattered with hotels, shopping centers, restaurants and more. If you move to this area you'll get to enjoy the Merchants Walk Shopping Center: it has a great choice of shopping and entertainment options.