65 Apartments for rent in Forest, VA📍
6 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Now! At Jefferson Forest Manor Apartments, we offer well-designed open floor plan apartments in a countrylike setting.
1 Unit Available
1139 Homestead Garden Court - 30
1139 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
678 sqft
Top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest. Within 15 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road, LU, CVCC and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertaining.
1 Unit Available
1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6
1113 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$675
699 sqft
Lovely, updated, top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
1 Unit Available
1150 Homestead Garden Court - 3
1150 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
1 Unit Available
1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6
1307 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
678 sqft
Lovely ground floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
1 Unit Available
1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302
1106 Cottontown Manor Dr, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$920
800 sqft
Available June 13! Upscale & Modern: Cottontown Manor is Forest's newest luxury apartments! Conveniently located off of 221 these apartments are near all of the best things Forest & Lynchburg have to offer.
6 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Wyndhurst
1 Unit Available
1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B
1311 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Beautiful panoramic MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Three Bedroom Apartment in Wyndhust! Available Now! Three bedrooms, two full baths, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
32 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$816
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Verified
Beverly Hills
13 Units Available
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$925
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$852
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,219
1200 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.
New Towne
1 Unit Available
437-B Three Creeks Court
437 Three Creeks Ct, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
437-B Three Creeks Court - Enjoy living in a quiet cul-de-sac. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse is available in May. Located in the New Towne Subdivision. Sorry, no pets.
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
102 Capstone Dr. Apt. 306
102 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1115 sqft
102 Capstone Dr. Apt. 306 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed / 2 Bath Cornerstone Apartment - $945/month - Available Aug. 1, rent this updated Cornerstone apartment featuring large rooms, a private balcony, and a master suite for $945/month.
Miller Park
1 Unit Available
3501 Fort Ave #4
3501 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3501 Fort Ave #4 Available 07/08/20 Great two bedroom unit off Fort Ave- Available in July - Great 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome off Fort Avenue in Rutherford Square. Stove, Fridge, and Stackable Washer & Dryer Included.
1 Unit Available
3101 Link Road #43
3101 Link Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at The Forest Off Link Road - Wonderful town home in The Forest off Link Road! Lovely setting with privacy fenced rear patio, brick exterior, nicely tucked away.
1 Unit Available
122 Kitty Hawk Sq.
122 Kitty Hawk Square, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1220 sqft
Great Location - Campbell County Townhome - Town home close to Timberlake Road or Leesville Road, available soon. Main level Living room, half bath, Eat -in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/ dryer hook-ups.
1 Unit Available
128 Kitty Hawk
128 Kitty Hawk Square, Timberlake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
128 Kitty Hawk Sq. // 2 BD, 1.5 BA // $925 - Two-Bedroom, One-and-Half Bathroom Town Home (1,100 Sq. Ft.) across from Cornerstone Apartments near Timberlake Rd., Leesville Rd., and the on Ramp for 460.
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
108 Hunterdale Road
108 Hunterdale Drive, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
108 Hunterdale Rd Available 08/01/20 Terrace Unit off Timberlake Rd - $595/month - Available Aug.
Miller Park
1 Unit Available
2914 Langhorne Rd.
2914 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$595
2914 Langhorne Rd. // 2 BD, 1 BA // $595 - Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom Home located just off of Park Ave. and Memorial in Midtown Lynchburg. Nice Back Yard. Hardwood Flooring throughout Central Heat/Air. Close to Food, Shopping, and the Bus Line.
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
103 Capital St. #204
103 Capital Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
103 Capital St. #204 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Condo available in Cornerstone - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo available in Cornerstone. Great location! Within walking distance to local restaurants, parks, gyms and much much more.
Miller Park
1 Unit Available
204 Wadsworth St.
204 Wadsworth Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1142 sqft
Miller Park - South - School Zones -Elementary School: RS PAYNE ELEMENTARY -Middle School: PL DUNBAR MIDDLE -High School: E C GLASS HIGH Call today to schedule a viewing of this property at DFG Leasing, 434-455-2777. (RLNE2635101)
1 Unit Available
2164 Hawkins Mill Road
2164 Hawkins Mill Road, Bedford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
2200 sqft
2164 Hawkins Mill Road Available 06/15/20 Bedford County Duplex with Basement (Hawkins Mill Road) - Spacious 3BR, 1.5BA three level duplex town house.
Fort Hill
1 Unit Available
1160 Lindsay Street
1160 Lindsay Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1434 sqft
Two Story House in Fort Hill - Covered front porch,.Main level hardwood floors, living and dining rooms, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, Washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Upper level three bedrooms and full bath. Central air and Gas heat.
1 Unit Available
716 Leesville Road Unit 803
716 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1119 sqft
Windsor Place Townhomes Unit 803 - This is a spacious townhouse with 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Recently painted! Just around the corner from shops, restaurants and Richmond Highway (Hwy 460). Call for an appointment today (434) 455-2777. (RLNE1993318)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Forest, the median rent is $527 for a studio, $581 for a 1-bedroom, $723 for a 2-bedroom, and $980 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Forest, check out our monthly Forest Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Forest area include Central Virginia Community College, Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Liberty University, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.