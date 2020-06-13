152 Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA📍
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 29
1 of 7
1 of 32
1 of 29
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 35
1 of 33
1 of 21
1 of 24
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 24
1 of 1
1 of 28
1 of 34
1 of 7
The first residents trickled into this town in 2002. This eventful migration was followed by recognition of the town by the U.S. Postal Service -- can't get more official than that. FiOS in the community also makes it possible for residents to bond digitally; the fiber to the home (FTTH) service makes use of fiber optics to send laser-fast data and messages online. Given that most people in Brambleton and the immediate area work in math and IT industries, this type of service is a welcome amenity.
If you are looking for month to month rental houses, you'll find some nice upscale homes in a master planned community like Brambleton. The community caters to the young and old alike; you just can't find many "all-in-one" communities that feature a tot lot as well as an area for older, active adults. Whether you are seeking a home for rent on a quiet cul-de-sac or are comparing townhouses for rent, you can find the rental houses that will best meet with your preferences among Brambleton's various architectural styles.
Be sure to bring the usual suspects with you: copies of your ID, rental history, letters of reference (personal and business), bank statements or tax papers to prove you will pay rent, and a blank check for the security deposit.
Brambleton is, in and of itself, a neighborhood community -- one of the neighborhoods of the town of Ashburn, Virginia. Therefore, Brambleton does not segregate its master planned location into neighborhoods per se, as it is already a neighborhood, or considered part of a town. Some of the popular communities in Ashburn include Waxpool, Ryan, the Broadlands, and Ashburn and Farmwell Roads.
That being said, the Brambleton community does include subdivisions that serve as separate enclaves. Builders show off their home styles in Emerald Ridge, West Park, Glenmere, and Trent Grove.
Recently named the "Community of the Year," Brambleton is the epitome of master planning -- as it rightfully should be. The census-designated place is a master planned community. Gathering all kinds of feel-good features into one condensed yet expansive locale, residents can live in comfortable settings with amenities such as parks, hiking trails, and all sorts of sport and recreation opportunities. Plenty of events cement the feeling of camaraderie here; look to the "Sizzlin'" Summer Concerts, held at the Town Square, and the 4th of July fireworks and farmers markets that are featured at the same area.
Developer Anthony Soave, who is considered the first Brambletonian, designed Brambleton so residents in the DC area could find a pleasant way to balance leisure hours with work time. The community fits these requirements by featuring some of the best restaurants and shopping around. If you want to enjoy the good life, you'll need to find the gateway into Brambleton (otherwise known as Exit 7 off of the Loudoun City Parkway).
Brambleton encourages sports play and provides residents with plenty of fields and courts. Locals can easily congregate for a game of soccer, baseball, or football, or compete against one another in basketball, tennis, and volleyball.