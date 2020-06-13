Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

152 Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22778 Sagamore Sq
22778 Sagamore Square, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 3 level townhouse in a great school district can be yours for $ 1,950/month.The monthly rent includes Verizon FiOS high speed internet & HD TV, and front yard maintenance. If you are interested, please call.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23286 Connie Marie Ter
23286 Connie Marie Terrace, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4 Bed Room and 3.5 bath Town house is available for Rent near Brambleton Town center in Ashburn : Property Available for Rent : July-1st-2020: It is ready for view for future tenants starting from today(June-12th-2020) (RLNE5857357)

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22728 BEACON CREST TER
22728 Beacon Crest Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
PLEASE REMOVE SHOES*IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE*SHOWS IMMACULATE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM*3 BEDROOMS, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22938 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE
22938 Rose Quartz Square, Brambleton, VA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 level 3 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse! This property is in close proximity to shopping, commuter routes and employment centers. The interior offers wood floors, granite counter tops and so much more.

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42721 Twinleaf Drive
42721 Twinleaf Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2350 sqft
Fantastic Brambleton location! 3BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42495 MAGELLAN SQUARE
42495 Magellan Square, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Stunning townhome in Brambleton. Upgraded kitchen with new refrigerator, 3-level bumpouts, large deck, fenced backyard, plenty of parking in front of the house, and a lot more.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42657 WILLOW BEND DRIVE
42657 Willow Bend Drive, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3342 sqft
LIVE BRAMBLETON. LIVE CONNECTED~RARE FIND BRIGHT AND SUNNY*5 BR 4.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22944 OLYMPIA DRIVE
22944 Olympia Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3162 sqft
NOW SHOWINGS ALLOWED UNTIL THIS MONDAY 6/15. GREAT TOWNHOME ACROSS FROM TOWN CENTER, END UNIT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LARGE PATIO SPACE, CHEFS KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
42467 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA
Studio
$2,600
3010 sqft
Elegant four level brick front townhome in Brambleton . Covered front porch entrance with transom and side lites at front door.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22718 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22718 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2766 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGER CONDO STYLE TOWN HOME IN BRAMBLETON WITH OVER 2700+ SQ FT - ONE CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE - CERAMIC TILED FOYER ENTRY - IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOT OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT - FEATURING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42481 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
42481 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
3024 sqft
3000 sft 3 Level TH walking distance to Brambleton Town Center. 2 car Detached Garage, Main level Wood, Steel appliances. Must see Please contact tenant and give 2+ hours notice.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
22454 PINE RIDGE COURT
22454 Pine Ridge Court, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,295
6836 sqft
Welcome home! Located in a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms with bonus rooms in the basement.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42381 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE
42381 Goldenseal Square, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
830 sqft
Spacious one bedroom with large living room and separate dining area in the fabulous Brambleton Summerfield Community~One Level Living~Walking distance to the Town Center for shopping, restaurants, and movie theater or just relax by the outdoor

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42642 NEW DAWN TERRACE
42642 New Dawn Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1892 sqft
Brambleton Neighborhood. Beautiful 3 level townhouse with 3 bedrooms each with its own bath. Granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your back deck. Fully fenced back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23242 MINERVA DRIVE
23242 Minerva Drive, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
3777 sqft
** Availalable July 1st ** Beautiful single family home 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile backsplash.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE
22691 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo, Perfectly Located! Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Galley Kitchen. Your French Door Leads to Private Patio! FIOS High Speed Internet and Basic Cable.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42451 Patrick Wayne Square
42451 Patrick Wayne Square, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2722 sqft
- Spacious and naturally well-lit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom End Unit Townhouse in Brambleton. 24 feet wide span. - Cable and High Speed Internet are part of HOA fees, included in rent.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22683 FLOWING SPRING SQUARE
22683 Flowing Spring Square, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2352 sqft
Ready for move in. The house is fresh and clean for showing. Shows great. Hardwood floors on the main level. The rear yard is fully fenced. Rear lawn service is provided by the HOA. Very short distance to Brambleton Town Center.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22678 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE
22678 Parkland Farms Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! Well Maintained, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floor, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter top, Upgraded Ceramic Tile in Bathroom. Great Location. Rent includes cable and high speed internet.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42535 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE
42535 Dreamweaver Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2745 sqft
Brick Front TH 3 BR 3.5 BA, 2 Car Garage TH in Brambleton.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE
22779 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
6098 sqft
Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22721 SETTLERS TRAIL TERRACE
22721 Settlers Trail Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1864 sqft
LOWER END UNIT TOWN HOUSE/ CONDO AT THE RESIDENCES AT BRAMBLETON. THREE BEDROOM WITH 2.5 BATHS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES UPGRADED CABINETS. ONE CAR REAR LOAD GARAGE.Please contact agent first to schedule showing.
City GuideBrambleton
Brambleton has its own town day celebration. In 2011, September 24 was officially declared "Brambleton Day" in the community. The proclamation was made in honor of Brambleton's 10 year anniversary. Evidently, the day was celebrated during the rest of the year and the community racked up over 450 new home sales during that time period.

The first residents trickled into this town in 2002. This eventful migration was followed by recognition of the town by the U.S. Postal Service -- can't get more official than that. FiOS in the community also makes it possible for residents to bond digitally; the fiber to the home (FTTH) service makes use of fiber optics to send laser-fast data and messages online. Given that most people in Brambleton and the immediate area work in math and IT industries, this type of service is a welcome amenity.

Moving to Brambleton

If you are looking for month to month rental houses, you'll find some nice upscale homes in a master planned community like Brambleton. The community caters to the young and old alike; you just can't find many "all-in-one" communities that feature a tot lot as well as an area for older, active adults. Whether you are seeking a home for rent on a quiet cul-de-sac or are comparing townhouses for rent, you can find the rental houses that will best meet with your preferences among Brambleton's various architectural styles.

Be sure to bring the usual suspects with you: copies of your ID, rental history, letters of reference (personal and business), bank statements or tax papers to prove you will pay rent, and a blank check for the security deposit.

Neighborhoods

Brambleton is, in and of itself, a neighborhood community -- one of the neighborhoods of the town of Ashburn, Virginia. Therefore, Brambleton does not segregate its master planned location into neighborhoods per se, as it is already a neighborhood, or considered part of a town. Some of the popular communities in Ashburn include Waxpool, Ryan, the Broadlands, and Ashburn and Farmwell Roads.

That being said, the Brambleton community does include subdivisions that serve as separate enclaves. Builders show off their home styles in Emerald Ridge, West Park, Glenmere, and Trent Grove.

Leisure Activities: Let the Games Begin

Recently named the "Community of the Year," Brambleton is the epitome of master planning -- as it rightfully should be. The census-designated place is a master planned community. Gathering all kinds of feel-good features into one condensed yet expansive locale, residents can live in comfortable settings with amenities such as parks, hiking trails, and all sorts of sport and recreation opportunities. Plenty of events cement the feeling of camaraderie here; look to the "Sizzlin'" Summer Concerts, held at the Town Square, and the 4th of July fireworks and farmers markets that are featured at the same area.

Developer Anthony Soave, who is considered the first Brambletonian, designed Brambleton so residents in the DC area could find a pleasant way to balance leisure hours with work time. The community fits these requirements by featuring some of the best restaurants and shopping around. If you want to enjoy the good life, you'll need to find the gateway into Brambleton (otherwise known as Exit 7 off of the Loudoun City Parkway).

Brambleton encourages sports play and provides residents with plenty of fields and courts. Locals can easily congregate for a game of soccer, baseball, or football, or compete against one another in basketball, tennis, and volleyball.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brambleton?
The average rent price for Brambleton rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,480.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brambleton?
Some of the colleges located in the Brambleton area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brambleton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brambleton from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

