culpeper county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM
60 Apartments for rent in Culpeper County, VA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14233 Dutch Dr
14233 Dutch Drive, Culpeper County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2260 sqft
14233 Dutch Dr Available 07/29/20 Culpeper Single Family Home - Beautiful colonial on a large lot close to Culpeper AND Warrenton. NO HOA. Paved driveway to oversized 2 car garage & front porch.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
15003 General Longstreet Ave
15003 General Longstreet Avenue, Culpeper County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2816 sqft
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14666 GERMANNA
14666 Germanna Highway, Culpeper County, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
768 sqft
Fantastic condo in great location, neutral paint, parquet hardwood floors, clean as a whistle and ready to move into! Open and airy floor plan with lots of natural light, kitchen with oak cabinets, lots of cabinets and countertop space and white
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1029 LAKE PELHAM DRIVE
1029 Lake Pelham Dr, Culpeper, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
Lovely Townhome with Lake views! Available for rent August 1, 2020 in Lakeview . Home includes 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and fully fenced backyard.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
920 PERSIMMON PLACE
920 Persimmon Place, Culpeper, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
3 Bedroom townhouse in Lakeview Subdivision. Bright and open with gas fireplace. Large master suite, fully finished basement, single car garage. $75.00 application fee for applicants 18 and older
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1027 LONGVIEW
1027 Longview Lane, Culpeper, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2208 sqft
Processing fee is $45. per adult. Showing instructions property is occupied. Please do not enter property if you have any flu or cold-like symptoms, Only potential tenants and their agent in home at times showing.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
841 GALLOWS
841 Gallows Court, Culpeper, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 3 and 1/2 bath. Freshly painted and carpets cleaned. Fully finished walk out basement with family room/Den with closet. Full Bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Eat in kitchen and breakfast bar.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7434 MORDIWOLL LANE
7434 Mordiwoll Lane, Culpeper County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2351 sqft
Feel the Need to Get Away? Want to Isolate in Country Chic-Style on the River? Look No Further ... Don't miss this beautifully renovated fully furnished 3 BR/1.5 BA cabin on 12+ acres, sited overlooking the Hazel River in Northern Culpeper County.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
344 Dennison Ct
344 Dennison Court, Culpeper, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Last updated April 29 at 10:15 PM
1 Unit Available
11434 MITCHELL
11434 Mitchell Rd, Culpeper County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3318 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great deal!! Remodeled one bedroom with bonus room that could be used as an office/guest room. Full basement apartment with full kitchen, full bathroom and private entrance.
Results within 1 mile of Culpeper County
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
104 East Main Street - 3
104 East Main Street, Remington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
934 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments in 4 unit multiplex, Walking Distance to Shops in Remington - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Water & Sewer included. Utilities not included. NO Dish allowed Only Comcast Service. NO SMOKING
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
104 East Main Street - 1
104 E Main St, Remington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments in 4 unit multiplex, Walking Distance to Shops in Remington - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Water & Sewer included. Utilities not included. NO Dish allowed Only Comcast Service. NO SMOKING
Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
216 MADISON STREET E
216 E Madison St, Remington, VA
Studio
$850
950 sqft
Large Upstairs Apartment in Remington. View of Main Street and private parking and access from Madison Street. Above a business.
Results within 5 miles of Culpeper County
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
368 PIEDMONT STREET
368 Piedmont Street, Orange, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
4584 sqft
Renovated Townhouse for Rent offers 2 bedrooms 1 full bath 1 Half bath private parking. Sorry ,NO PETS!Lawn care is included in Rent .Showing by Appointment only . Rental Insurance is required.
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
203 HARPER DR
203 Harper Drive, Orange, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH TERRACE LEVEL APARTMENT WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE. aVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. NO PETS.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7392 ZACHARY TAYLOR HIGHWAY
7392 Zachary Taylor Highway, Orange County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1700 sqft
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 600~no exceptions. No smoking. Ready for immediate occupancy. This beautiful brick home (half a duplex) has a brick wood burning fireplace, all hardwood floors, a GARAGE and a huge storage room in addition to the 3 br 2ba.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5483 SUMERDUCK ROAD
5483 Sumerduck Road, Fauquier County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1565 sqft
For Rent a Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Totally Renovated Colonial with covered front porch. All new ductless mini-split HVAC units through-out! Combined kitchen and dining room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
355 N. JAMES MADISON HWY.
355 James Madison Highway, Madison County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5900 sqft
Enjoy pastoral/mountain views from this remodeled and very unique home with 4000+ sq. ft. upstairs, 2 bedrooms w/ full baths, HUGE living room/dining area with wood stove, patio in center of house, family room with screened porch.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
10712 Weaversville Road
10712 Weaversville Road, Fauquier County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3458 sqft
Single Family Home for Rent $2000/month - 4 Beds 2.5 Baths on 1 acre lot size COMING SOON !!!! Single Family Home for Rent $2000/month - 4 Beds 2.5 Baths on 1 acre lot size with 4,000+ finished living sq. ft. Very nice three level colonial.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
113 W Main Street - 2nd Floor
113 W Main St, Orange, VA
Studio
$2,850
3400 sqft
COMMERCIAL BUILDING. Great professional office space for lease on Main Street in downtown Orange, VA right next to County Courthouse, Restaurants and Shopping! Landmark building and the pride of downtown Orange.
Last updated October 28 at 02:07 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Fairway Dr
300 Fairway Drive, Lake of the Woods, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
300 Fairway Dr - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath all brick rambler with tons of parking and new carpet throughout! (RLNE5192357)
Last updated May 1 at 05:14 AM
1 Unit Available
12905 DUBIN DR
12905 Dubin Drive, Lake Wilderness, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
AVAILABLE MAY 15. SERENITY AND COMFORT FOUND IN THIS CHARMING SPLIT-FOYER LOCATED IN AMENITY-FILLED LAKE WILDERNESS.
Results within 10 miles of Culpeper County
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1375 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
