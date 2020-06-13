162 Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA

Apartment List
1 of 38

$
34 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,422
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13222 GOOSE POND LN
13222 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with9ft ceilings.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4641 HUMMINGBIRD LANE
4641 Hummingbird Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2082 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!, Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE
12646 Heron Ridge Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
Brick front 2 car garage Townhome. 3 Levels with 9x10 bump-out. Deck off Breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen with island, new cooktop, new stainless steel double wall oven and refrigerator. Family room off kitchen with ceiling fan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12743 FAIR BRIAR LANE
12743 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
736 sqft
Beautiful home in highly desirable Gates of Fair Lakes. Nice open floor plan with community amenities to include pool, clubhouse, 24 hour fitness center, billiards room, and picnic area. Welcome Home!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4737 GREAT HERON CIRCLE
4737 Great Heron Circle, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2160 sqft
Elegant, spacious brick end Town house, light filled, brick walkway and stairs, within 2 miles of major highways (I- 66, US 50, Ffax Co.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4408 HELMSFORD LANE
4408 Helmsford Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Condo located in a peaceful, quite setting across from Fair Lakes Shopping Center. Bright, Airy and Freshly Painted home. Access to the Private Patio from both the Living R. and M. Bedroom. Cozy Wood-burning Fireplace in LR.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4609 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE
4609 Fair Valley Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1812 sqft
**TOTAL FINISHED SPACE 2,230 SF ***4 BED ROOM + 3.1 BATH + 2 CAR GARAGE ***WOOD FLOORS 3 LEVES ***NEXT TO FAIR LAKES SHOPPING MALL/EASY TO ACCESS RT.286 FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY/ RT.28/ RT.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Lakes
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,389
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
37 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13338 REGAL CREST DRIVE
13338 Regal Crest Drive, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13338 REGAL CREST DRIVE in Centreville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13430 MATTHEWS VISTA DR
13430 Matthews Vista Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Huge End/Row townhome in peaceful section of Faircrest. Main level has hardwood floors with sunroom and office. Kitchen has tile with gas stove. Dining area has hardwood floors. Lot's of floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3921 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3921 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
1 BD / 1 BTH condo in highly sought Penderbrook! Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & custom lighting! Recess lighting w/ hardwood in bedroom! Washer/dryer & extra storage! Prime location w/ Fair Oaks Mall, dining & entertainment options! Golf

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3908 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3908 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculately maintained 1BR 1BA home in Penderbrook! Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, eat-at bar, and opens to family room. Master has walk-through closet to bathroom suite.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4030 TIMBER OAK TRAIL
4030 Timber Oak Trail, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1940 sqft
Location. -- Location, Nice and bright first floor / basement of a townhome is for rent. Rent is include utility and parking garage. No Kitchen, but can have your own electric coffee maker or....

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13357 CONNOR DRIVE
13357 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath (all on the same level) condo with wood laminate floors, granite counter tops good sized bed-rooms. Gated community with many amenities including pool, gym and clubhouse. Attached Garage Parking. Great location close to RT.
City GuideFair Lakes
"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees" -- Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers

Fair Lakes is an interesting and unique place. Not a town that sprouted naturally due to settlers, Fair Lakes is instead a totally mixed planned community, with upscale service apartments, commercial buildings, shopping destinations, and more. Fair Lakes was built by Milton Peterson's Peterson Companies and now has about 8,000 people calling it home. So, if shopping is your thing and you don't like to leave home to, say, go out to eat or explore a different area of town, then this is probably the place for you! Cramped, a bit but convenient? Absolutely!

Moving to Fair Lakes

Are you planning a move to Fair Lakes? If so, you'll definitely be able to find a lovely apartment to rent. The city is teaming with rental housing, so finding just the right spot for an apartment rental in Fair Lakes shouldn't be too challenging. To make things even easier for yourself, consider gathering all the necessary information you'll need for your leasing application before you go. These items include copies of IDs, bank statements, letters of employment, pay stubs, and anything else that will prove you're going to be a good tenant and pay your rent always and on time. You might want to consider getting letters of reference from former landlords. These can help prove to the potential landlord that you're an awesome person to rent to!

Neighborhoods in Fair Lakes

It's hard to say that Fair Lakes isn't a neighborhood in itself. However, if you want to know where, specifically, in this tiny planned community that you might want to live, then check out the helpful information below!

Fair Lakes Parkway: This large thoroughfare is technically the center of town. Just to the south of the parkway, you can find tons of shopping and commercial destinations, like the Shops at Fair Lakes, and several hotels. This might be considered the main drag of the area.

Northern Fair Lakes: This area of town, north of Fair Lakes Parkway, is the most residential area of town and where most people end up living after moving here. This part has more green than the other area and includes beautiful Rocky Run Park.

Living in Fair Lakes

Ever dreamed of living in a shopping mall? You can do it in Fair Lakes! Your home, entertainment and shopping destinations are all rolled into one here, so there's no need to leave home for anything unless you want to. If you do decide to venture out, a popular destination is nearby Washington D.C. The drive is about 30 minutes on I-66, and anyone with access to a car can visit anytime they choose!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fair Lakes?
The average rent price for Fair Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,800.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fair Lakes?
Some of the colleges located in the Fair Lakes area include Washington Adventist University, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fair Lakes?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fair Lakes from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

