162 Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA📍
Fair Lakes is an interesting and unique place. Not a town that sprouted naturally due to settlers, Fair Lakes is instead a totally mixed planned community, with upscale service apartments, commercial buildings, shopping destinations, and more. Fair Lakes was built by Milton Peterson's Peterson Companies and now has about 8,000 people calling it home. So, if shopping is your thing and you don't like to leave home to, say, go out to eat or explore a different area of town, then this is probably the place for you! Cramped, a bit but convenient? Absolutely!
Are you planning a move to Fair Lakes? If so, you'll definitely be able to find a lovely apartment to rent. The city is teaming with rental housing, so finding just the right spot for an apartment rental in Fair Lakes shouldn't be too challenging. To make things even easier for yourself, consider gathering all the necessary information you'll need for your leasing application before you go. These items include copies of IDs, bank statements, letters of employment, pay stubs, and anything else that will prove you're going to be a good tenant and pay your rent always and on time. You might want to consider getting letters of reference from former landlords. These can help prove to the potential landlord that you're an awesome person to rent to!
It's hard to say that Fair Lakes isn't a neighborhood in itself. However, if you want to know where, specifically, in this tiny planned community that you might want to live, then check out the helpful information below!
Fair Lakes Parkway: This large thoroughfare is technically the center of town. Just to the south of the parkway, you can find tons of shopping and commercial destinations, like the Shops at Fair Lakes, and several hotels. This might be considered the main drag of the area.
Northern Fair Lakes: This area of town, north of Fair Lakes Parkway, is the most residential area of town and where most people end up living after moving here. This part has more green than the other area and includes beautiful Rocky Run Park.
Ever dreamed of living in a shopping mall? You can do it in Fair Lakes! Your home, entertainment and shopping destinations are all rolled into one here, so there's no need to leave home for anything unless you want to. If you do decide to venture out, a popular destination is nearby Washington D.C. The drive is about 30 minutes on I-66, and anyone with access to a car can visit anytime they choose!