162 Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA

Moving to Fair Lakes

Are you planning a move to Fair Lakes? If so, you'll definitely be able to find a lovely apartment to rent. The city is teaming with rental housing, so finding just the right spot for an apartment rental in Fair Lakes shouldn't be too challenging. To make things even easier for yourself, consider gathering all the necessary information you'll need for your leasing application before you go. These items include copies of IDs, bank statements, letters of employment, pay stubs, and anything else that will prove you're going to be a good tenant and pay your rent always and on time. You might want to consider getting letters of reference from former landlords. These can help prove to the potential landlord that you're an awesome person to rent to!