Apartment List
/
VA
/
west springfield
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

236 Apartments for rent in West Springfield, VA

📍

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8852 Surveyors Place
8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1590 sqft
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8345 FORRESTER BOULEVARD
8345 Forrester Boulevard, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1540 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroomTownhouse with 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths! Spacious room layout with large fenced private back yard - Great for Summer Barbeque's and entertaining! Great commuter location for all major work centers in DC and VA.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7718 GROMWELL COURT
7718 Gromwell Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2085 sqft
Welcome Home! 7718 Gromwell Court is located in the sought-after community of Daventry! The Lovely Colonial Townhome is a MUST SEE! Highlighted by Beautiful Landscaping, this Eton Model Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 1 Car

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6002 FORREST HOLLOW LANE
6002 Forest Hollow Lane, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1660 sqft
Beautiful home in Timbers, with large rooms, large kit., w/table space, hardwood floors on main and large finished basement with den or non conforming 4th. bedroom with a full bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8076 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8076 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2486 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN AND FRESH. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW STOVE WITH DOUBLE OVENS.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7700-E LEXTON PL #64
7700 Lexton Pl, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Top floor! Light and bright 2 BR 2 BA condo in immaculate condition. Skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6002 SHERBORN LANE
6002 Sherborn Lane, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2339 sqft
Very nice colonial in wooded settion; 2 car garage. Spectacular commuting options and access to DC or the Pentagon. Bus stop 1/3 block from front door (about 30 minutes to Pentagon...Metrobus 18G); VRE about a mile. About 5 minutes to beltway.

1 of 46

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
8629 RESECA LANE
8629 Reseca Lane, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Bright and Open Home on Culdesac. Walking distance to Cardinal Forest ES and West Springfield HS. 4BRs, 3BAs, fenced yard, garage, lovely covered patios and more! Owner/Agent

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5905 KINGSFORD ROAD
5905 Kingsford Road, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
676 sqft
Very nice quiet condo . ** Built in bookcases In the Living room** French door to Private Patio ** Overlooking trees.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5814 ROYAL RIDGE DRIVE
5814 Royal Ridge Drive, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
798 sqft
** 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATHROOM ** OPEN FLOOR PLAN ** RECENTLY PAINTED ** UPDATED KITCHEN ** UPDATED BATH ROOM ** FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT ** BACKS TO WOODS ** CLOSE TO GOOD SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS ** CLOSE TO GREAT SCHOOLS ** CLOSE TO

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8089 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8089 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1750 sqft
Enjoy this first time rental filled with updates from top to bottom. Conveniently located to Ft. Belvoir, NGA, the beltway, and the Springfield-Franconia Metro.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
8322-B TRAFORD LN
8322 Traford Ln, West Springfield, VA
Studio
$1,885
Welcome to the Springfield Professional Park. Incredible opportunity to own or lease end unit building with generous parking in prime location. Offering three units B, C and D for sale or lease totaling approx.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7914 VIOLA STREET
7914 Viola Street, West Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3114 sqft
Charming Rolling Forest 5 Bedroom 3.

1 of 27

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
8408 MILLWOOD DRIVE
8408 Millwood Drive, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
3 Level Townhouse w/ 1 Car Garage in Millwood Estates off of Old Keene Mill Rd & Rolling Rd. 3 BR/3.5 BA, 2 Fire Places, Newer Kitchen Appliances, 2 Tier Deck. Wood Flooring on All 3 Levels.
Results within 1 mile of West Springfield

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5912 Kara Place
5912 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1276 sqft
5912 Kara Place Available 07/01/20 3-bed 2.5-bath Townhouse Well situated close to George Mason University, I-495 - Burke - Incredible 3 bed 2.5 bath on express metro bus lines directly to the Pentagon and on VRE line within walking distance.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5908 Kara Pl
5908 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1276 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5 Bath Cute & Contemporary Townhouse by VRE - Property Id: 292231 Cute & Contemporary 3BR, 2.5 Bath, 4 split level townhouse in Burke at nearly 1,300 s.f.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6341 PINE VIEW COURT
6341 Pine View Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1656 sqft
Available 8/1. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhouse condo in Keene Mill Woods community. Walking to the bus stop, park and ride, and shopping center. Close to two parks, golf clubs, and Lake Burke.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2977 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2128 sqft
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7384 HIDDEN KNOLLS COURT
7384 Hidden Knolls Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse with 4 finished levels. 2 fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious deck off main level w/ attached stairs leading to fenced patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9124 FISTERIS COURT
9124 Fisteris Court, Burke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1532 sqft
Basement for rent at great location !!! Independent entrance from the back. Walkout level. Fully fenced. All utilities included plus WiFi. Washer & Dryer. Chimney. Very easy street parking. Kitchenette. All flooring with ceramic tiles.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5843 BANNING PLACE
5843 Banning Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1606 sqft
Well maintained...a real find...lovely brick townhouse in the heart of Burke...3 full levels...updated country kitchen with corian countertops, maple cabinets, and hardwood flooring...fenced back yard backs to lovely trees...
City GuideWest Springfield
West Springfield the town was named for a railroad station, which in turn was named for an estate - that of one Alexandria, VA businessman and railroad board of directors member, Henry Daingerfield.

With a population of just over 22,000, this charming suburban community is a great place to rent an apartment. Here's why: if you're looking for a house to rent or to rent an apartment in West Springfield, you'll have plenty of options, conveniently close to the shopping mecca of the Springfield mall, and an easy drive to the commercial and cultural center of Washington, D.C., just 14 miles away.

Moving to West Springfield

You'll want to leave yourself a month or two to search for an apartment rental here in West Springfield. While single-unit homes, townhouses, and smaller multi-unit complexes abound, many are owner occupied, and rental demand is high. Drive the streets and walk the sidewalks to look for rental signs -- and be sure to contact local realty offices. Rentals are not always listed in the local paper. Treat your move like a job hunt and stay professional. Show up for appointments with landlords on time and look sharp -- everybody's crazy about a sharply dressed man or woman! Bring all the stuff that gives you cred -- your credit report, bank statements, references, etc. And don't forget your checkbook!

West Springfield Neighborhoods

West Springfield is really a neighborhood of Springfield, VA, so there aren't really any recognizable neighborhoods. But there is a little variation depending on where you end up geographically!

Western West Springfield: Here, real estate is mostly medium-sized single-unit homes, and townhomes where you can find 3 bedroom apartments. While many properties are occupied by owners, you can find a comfortable rental in this community.

Eastern West Springfield: Many residences were built between 1970 and 1999, although some older properties were constructed as early as 1940. Most homes and townhomes are spacious, and there are plenty of wide lawns and neighborhood parks to make the area feel even more airy and expansive.

Living in West Springfield

If you're looking to be in the thick of a big city, the West Springfield lifestyle may not be for you. But with easy access to city life and a comfortable, spacious suburban feel with plenty of parks and trees, this is a great place for anyone ready to relax in the peaceful beauty outside the big city.

It might also be the right place for you to call home if you love to shop! There is a great mall there -- the Springfield Mall. In fact, that mall has undergone extensive remodeling and renovation, making it _the place _to retail this year. Once just a rural crossroads -- and still retaining a sense of green rolling fields and bucolic country charm -- this area has become a busy suburban community that offers easy access to rail and road transportation, fine dining, nightlife, and, of course, shopping.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Springfield?
The average rent price for West Springfield rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,410.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Springfield?
Some of the colleges located in the West Springfield area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Springfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Springfield from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

Similar Pages

West Springfield 3 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with Balcony
West Springfield Apartments with PoolWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Springfield Studio Apartments