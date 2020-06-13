236 Apartments for rent in West Springfield, VA📍
With a population of just over 22,000, this charming suburban community is a great place to rent an apartment. Here's why: if you're looking for a house to rent or to rent an apartment in West Springfield, you'll have plenty of options, conveniently close to the shopping mecca of the Springfield mall, and an easy drive to the commercial and cultural center of Washington, D.C., just 14 miles away.
You'll want to leave yourself a month or two to search for an apartment rental here in West Springfield. While single-unit homes, townhouses, and smaller multi-unit complexes abound, many are owner occupied, and rental demand is high. Drive the streets and walk the sidewalks to look for rental signs -- and be sure to contact local realty offices. Rentals are not always listed in the local paper. Treat your move like a job hunt and stay professional. Show up for appointments with landlords on time and look sharp -- everybody's crazy about a sharply dressed man or woman! Bring all the stuff that gives you cred -- your credit report, bank statements, references, etc. And don't forget your checkbook!
West Springfield is really a neighborhood of Springfield, VA, so there aren't really any recognizable neighborhoods. But there is a little variation depending on where you end up geographically!
Western West Springfield: Here, real estate is mostly medium-sized single-unit homes, and townhomes where you can find 3 bedroom apartments. While many properties are occupied by owners, you can find a comfortable rental in this community.
Eastern West Springfield: Many residences were built between 1970 and 1999, although some older properties were constructed as early as 1940. Most homes and townhomes are spacious, and there are plenty of wide lawns and neighborhood parks to make the area feel even more airy and expansive.
If you're looking to be in the thick of a big city, the West Springfield lifestyle may not be for you. But with easy access to city life and a comfortable, spacious suburban feel with plenty of parks and trees, this is a great place for anyone ready to relax in the peaceful beauty outside the big city.
It might also be the right place for you to call home if you love to shop! There is a great mall there -- the Springfield Mall. In fact, that mall has undergone extensive remodeling and renovation, making it _the place _to retail this year. Once just a rural crossroads -- and still retaining a sense of green rolling fields and bucolic country charm -- this area has become a busy suburban community that offers easy access to rail and road transportation, fine dining, nightlife, and, of course, shopping.