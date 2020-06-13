156 Apartments for rent in Moorefield Station, VA📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
43879 CENTERGATE DRIVE
43879 Centergate Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2702 sqft
Beautiful 2 Level Condo townhome with 2,700 sqft & 9 ft ceilings, open floor plan is avilable for rent on 06/15/2020. Stainless steel appliances,Spacious walk in Pantry, a cooktop and double wall ovens
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
22337 CONCORD STATION TERRACE
22337 Concord Station Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Live at this town home style, stacked lower END unit condo w/1596 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car rear entry garage w/garage opener, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
43839 CENTERGATE DR
43839 Centergate Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 43839 CENTERGATE DR in Moorefield Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22458 Philanthropic Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3710 sqft
Model-like Luxury end-unit! 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 4 level NV Tysons rental.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE
22443 Alewife Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2296 sqft
2016 built West Moore TH in great location. 3BR, 2 FB, 2 HB, gourmet kitchen,double ovens, granite counters, hardwood floors, covered deck, 2 car garage and much more. Proximity to future Metro, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters.
1 of 31
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2280 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
22353 EXE SQUARE
22353 Exe Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2280 sqft
Like new luxury townhome close to future Metro. 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage. Gourmet kitchen w/granite and stainless appliances. Large master suite with generous closet space. Spacious covered balcony. Upgraded hardwoods on main living level.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
22356 CONCORD STATION TER
22356 Concord Station Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on two levels. Lower level 2 over 2. 1 car garage. Granite counters. Hardwood floors. 1/2 mile to future Ashburn metrorail. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Moorefield Station
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Broadlands South
13 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Broadlands South
16 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,465
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2820 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43186 Arbor Greene Way
43186 Arbor Greene Way, Broadlands, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3474 sqft
43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43232 BECONTREE TERRACE
43232 Becontree Terrace, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2646 sqft
Townhouse just re-painted with new kitchen backsplash! Beautiful and Spacious end-unit with a fenced-in Patio! Enjoy the Living/Dining Room combo with natural light and crown molding.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Location!!! This townhouse is close to everything. Seconds from the Greenway. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Community has pool, basketball courts, tot lots and picnic area. Bonus space for office in the basement.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
21761 FLORA SPRINGS TERRACE
21761 Flora Springs Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2151 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION! ! ! Close to Rte 267 Dulles Toll Rd, shopping, restaurants, Golds Gym and walking distance to the coming soon Metro Ashburn Station.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
22454 PINE RIDGE COURT
22454 Pine Ridge Court, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,295
6836 sqft
Welcome home! Located in a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms with bonus rooms in the basement.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22564 SCATTERSVILLE GAP TERRACE
22564 Scattersville Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2652 sqft
Lovely 3 BDR/ 3.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse in Loudoun Valley Estates. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Granite. Large Master Bedroom wit Master Bath. Hardwoods on Main Level. Large Rec Room with Full Bath in Lower Level.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
21844 COBBLE POND SQUARE
21844 Cobble Pond Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
Available Now! Move-in Ready Fresh Paint & New Carpet!Wonderful 3 Finished Level 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Townhome Available Now! 2 Generous Sized Bedrooms on Upper-Level w/ 2 Full Baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room/Dining Room.
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for Moorefield Station rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,920.
Some of the colleges located in the Moorefield Station area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Moorefield Station from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA