/
/
petersburg county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:37 AM
55 Apartments for rent in Petersburg County, VA📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
3 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$842
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
907 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$649
Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$849
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1021 Melville Street
1021 Melville Street, Petersburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,490
2014 sqft
RENT TO OWN - Property Id: 309280 WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN RENT TO OWN TIRED OF RENTING? TIRED OF MOVING EVERY 12 MONTHS? TIRED OF THROWING MONEY AWAY? TIRED OF MISSING OUT ON THE BIGGEST TAX DEDUCTION THE GOVERNMENT GIVES YOU? RENT TO OWN Apply at
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
505 S. Jefferson Street
505 South Jefferson Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1176 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840263)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
143 Elm Street
143 Elm Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
MUST VIEW BY KEY DEPOSIT BEFORE APPLYING FOR THIS PROPERTY - New Remodeled 2 bedroom (possible 3rd), 1 bath home with eat in kitchen including stove and refrigerator, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, but not guaranteed (owner
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
523 Harding Street
523 Harding St, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
523 HARDING STREET, Located near the heart of the Old Town Historic District in Petersburg VA a unique and charming district just south of the Appomattox River noted for its historic buildings restaurants arts and tourist venues.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
38 Edmonds Ave
38 Edmonds Avenue, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1616 sqft
Brick 4 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths - Rancher- Cool Spring Gardens - Come See this Lovely 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bath Rancher with Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout and New Paint.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1551 Mt. Vernon Street
1551 Mount Vernon Street, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
- SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. This unit has four bedrooms, two and one-half bath and comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. It has gas heat and central air. It will not accept pets or vouchers.
1 of 4
Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2532 Bogese Drive CITY OF PETERSBURG
2532 Bogese Drive, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
$100 discount on 1st months rent only for approved application that moves in no later than 12/15/19 - 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Petersburg County
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Oak Hill
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Violet Bank-Flora Hill
209 Jefferson Avenue Unit B
209 Jefferson Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
209 B S.
Results within 5 miles of Petersburg County
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Shepherd Stadium
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Westover-Snead
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7101 Courthouse Road
7101 Courthouse Road, Prince George, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1250 sqft
***HELPING YOU FIND HOME*** Looking for comfortable farmhouse style living? Check out this adorable brick rancher in Prince George, minutes from Fort Lee and local attractions.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3830 Crowder Road
3830 Crowder Road, Dinwiddie County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
640 sqft
- This is a two bedroom one bath home. It comes equipped with stove, electric baseboard heat and central air. This unit does not allow smoking or pets. Laundry hookups are available. The shed in backyard will not convey with unit.
1 of 49
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Hills
206 Nottingham Drive
206 Nottingham Drive, Colonial Heights, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large Split-Level 4BR/2BA Home With Spacious Yard In Colonial Heights - Available Now - Upper and lower floors both feature two bedrooms, large common areas, and full bathrooms. Upstairs also has spacious kitchen and pantry.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
808 Terrace Ave.
808 Terrace Avenue, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
775 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION ON THIS PROPERTY - PLEASE CHECK BACK - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, stove in eat in kitchen, family room, large corner lot, electric baseboard heat, No A/C Provided (Tenant will have to get their own at their expense) washer/dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3909 Jefferson Park Road
3909 Jefferson Park Road, Prince George County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$925
1228 sqft
3909 Jefferson Park Road Available 07/30/20 CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/30/2020 - CANNOT APPLY FOR OR LOOK AT UNTIL 7/30/2020 - 4 bedroom 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout most of the house, freshly painted, new rear deck, large lot,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Petersburg County area include University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, and Randolph-Macon College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Richmond, Newport News, Petersburg, Suffolk, and Chester have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VANewport News, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VAPrince George, VABellwood, VASandston, VA