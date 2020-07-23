/
/
suffolk county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM
329 Apartments for rent in Suffolk County, VA📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Nansemond
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1278 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 21 at 02:11 PM
1 Unit Available
Beamon's Mill
224 Beamons Mill Trail, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Suffolk, VA.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
5018 Breleigh Lane
5018 Breleigh Lane, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1524 sqft
3 Bedroom townhouse with a community pool, playground, and community gym. Close to the interstate Rent includes enrollment in our Filter Program. Quality Air filters are automatically shipped to your door quarterly.
1 of 119
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Washington Street
339 Goodman Street
339 Goodman Street, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1730 sqft
***SPECIAL***3 Bed 2 Full bath*HUGE Master*LARGE Fenced YARD** - This beautifully updated 3 BED 2 full bath ranch is available now! CALL for LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058!! The master bedroom is huge! Stainless steel appliances, Gas stove top and built
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6910 Leyton Place
6910 Leyton Place, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2470 sqft
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME ON THE WATER, LARGE BEDROOMS, HUGE CLOSETS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN INSIDE AND OUT. HUGE BACKYARD WITH DECK, FIRE PIT, DOCK, AND STORAGE SHED. (RLNE5896862)
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6774 Burbage Landing Cir
6774 Burbage Landing Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2583 sqft
6774 Burbage Landing Cir Available 08/08/20 Beautiful, spacious waterfront home in Burbage Grant - This beautiful 2-story single-family home surely will not be available for long !!! Lots of upgrades.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3007 Player Court
3007 Player Court, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Really Nice Single Family Home on a Cul-de-Sac !!! - 3-Bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2-story home in a quiet, established neighborhood seeks great family! Come and see this lovely 2,100+ square feet, colonial-style home with attached garage.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1720 sqft
6717 Hampton Roads Parkway Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property - Beautiful 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property. 3rd story media/bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
1012 Teton Circle
1012 Teton Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1696 sqft
1012 Teton Circle Available 09/01/20 - Luxury Vinyl Planks throughout, Elegant marble tiled foyer, New Microwave, New glass flat range, New french door with convenient cooler and bottom freezer, New dishwasher, Upgraded toilets ( chair height
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
5225 Regatta Pointe Road
5225 Regatta Pointe Road, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
5000 sqft
Working from Home? Or just want a Fabulous Home Office ? .....
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
804 Teton Circle
804 Teton Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1701 sqft
This Modern Corner Unit Townhome has 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, an open ground floor-floor plan which includes a large walk in closet.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
341 Canaan Circle
341 Canaan Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
Come see this Open and Spacious, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, located on a wooded, corner lot. This Landsing Model Floor Plan is sure to impress. The kitchen has stainless appliances, a center island, and a very roomy pantry.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6105 Brookwood Drive
6105 Brookwood Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1064 sqft
Cute Duplex with an open living room and dining area combination. Three good size bedrooms with large closets. Kitchen had great storage space and it leads to the laundry area with a washer/dryer hook up. This will be available to view 8-13
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
2924 Ames Cove Drive
2924 Ames Cove Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2120 sqft
Spacious Brick Ranch with Attached Garage Convenient to all of Hampton Roads. Located Seconds from Route 17 with an Easy Connection to Route 164 & I-664, All Bridges & Tunnels. There Is Also a Room Above The Garage.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Holy Neck
3117 Woodlawn Drive
3117 Woodlawn Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Nice sized home with mostly wood flooring. Many upgrades done throughout in Kitchen and both bathrooms, built -in oven and a nice sized laundry room. Central air and heat. 2 car detached garage. No cats!
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2225 White Marsh Road
2225 White Marsh Road, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY BUILT (2019) HOME ON LARGE 2.89 ACRE LOT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, CERAMIC TILE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. SCHEDULE THIS TOUR FIRST AND YOU WILL LOOK NO FURTHER.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
4545 Magnolia Drive
4545 Magnolia Drive, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1613 sqft
This breathtaking Suffolk home has a bright interior, wood burning fireplace. stainless steel appliances, attached garage, and a bonus room/loft upstairs. Fenced in backyard and deck allows you to entertain friends and family all throughout the year.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6246 Heather Glen Drive
6246 Heather Glen Drive, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
SPACIOUS , WELL LIT TOWNHOUSE ON A WIDE CORNER LOT. END UNIT WITH SPACIOUS EAT-IN TILED KITCHEN. BOUNTIFUL CABINET SPACE. WELL MAINTAINED HOME WITH NEW LVT FLOORING AND CERAMIC DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPET AND CERAMIC UPSTAIRS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
1010 Skiffs Landing Lane
1010 Skiffs Landing Ln, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2070 sqft
Charming attached brick home located in the Harbour View area of Suffolk. This property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, and a comfortable kitchen with lots of cabinetry.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
12305 Camp Pond Road
12305 Camp Pond Road, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2232 sqft
SPACIOUS BRICK RANCH ON LARGE RURAL LOT. NEWER HEAT PUMP, NEWER WINDOWS, HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT, EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOT OF CABINETS. LARGE UTILITY ROOM.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hole
3008 DONCASTER Drive
3008 Doncaster Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2458 sqft
THIS BEAUTY WON'T LAST LONG. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS INCLUDING A MASTER SUITE WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE AND A JETTED TUB! FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE, EAT-IN KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM.
1 of 47
Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1036 Snead Drive
1036 Snead Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2750 sqft
Lovely well maintained home on golf course lot with large kitchen & stainless steel appliance package to include side by side fridge, smooth top electric range/oven, built-in microwave, & dishwasher.
1 of 9
Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6725 Burbage Landing Circle
6725 Burbage Landing Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6725 Burbage Landing Circle in Suffolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Suffolk County area include Hampton University, University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, and Eastern Virginia Medical School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Newport News have apartments for rent.