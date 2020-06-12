/
/
danville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
4 Apartments for rent in Danville, VA📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 First St a
412 1st St, Danville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$474
$474 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 296568 412 First St, Danville, VA 24540 2 beds 1 baths 1,120 sq ft Lot size 8,712 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
608 Bell Dr
608 Bell Drive, Danville, VA
1 Bedroom
$350
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785564)
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
401 WESTOVER PL
401 Westover Drive, Danville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$400
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5784150)
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
413 1st St
413 1st Street, Danville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$529
1120 sqft
$529 PER MONTH RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 259799 412 First St, Danville, VA 24540 2 beds 1 baths 1,120 sq ft Lot size 8,712 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Danville rentals listed on Apartment List is $440.
Some of the colleges located in the Danville area include Central Virginia Community College, Guilford College, Forsyth Technical Community College, High Point University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Danville from include Durham, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill, and Roanoke.