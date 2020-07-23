/
Manassas Park County
Last updated July 23 2020
268 Apartments for rent in Manassas Park County, VA
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1307 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,357
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
8534 GENERAL WAY
8534 General Way, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
1712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPOINTMENT ONLY, BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT CONDO FOR SINGLE OF TWO PERSON, END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 1 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATHROOM, LAUNDRY SET WASHER AND DRYER AND KITCHENETTE COUNTER WITH GATED FENCE AND BOTH SIDE GATED ENTRY WITH LONG SIDE -WALK LEADS TO
9700 ELZEY PLACE
9700 Elzey Place, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
PERFECT CONDO FOR RENTAL UNIT. 2 BR AND 2 FULL BATH. HARDWOOD FLOOR IN ENTIRE LEVEL INCLUDING ALL THE BEDROOMS. 1 CAR GARAGE INCLUDED IN THIS UNIT. ELEVATOR...LOCK BOCK KEY IS LOCATED AT OUTSIDE OF THE BUILDING.
7509 Whitehall Dr
7509 Whitehall Drive, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1224 sqft
Available 08/05/20 SPACIOUS 3 BDR TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF MANASSAS! - Property Id: 324924 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7509-whitehall-dr-manassas-va/324924 Property Id 324924 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5978751)
9555 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD
9555 Battery Heights Boulevard, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
THIS IS UNIT 303! COMFORTABLE ONE BEDRM CONDO W/ BALCONY & PRIVACY. LARGE BEDROOM W/ WALK-IN CLOSET. BIG SPACIOUS FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, LARGE DINING AREA AND LARGE SEPARATE LIVING RM. $50.00 MOVE IN FEE DUE TO COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION AT MOVE IN.
8616 BRAXTED LN
8616 Braxted Lane, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful move in ready townhome in Georgian Hamlet. Largest unit in the neighborhood with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and den in finished basement. End unit. New laminate floors on main level. New carpet on bedroom level.
7768 GATESHEAD LN
7768 Gateshead Lane, Sudley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly renovated open floor plan townhouse ready for immediate occupancy!!!! Fresh paint throughout the house, Tile floor on kitchen, foyer and bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen cabinets and granite countertops (2017).
8175 RAINWATER CIRCLE
8175 Rainwater Circle, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1492 sqft
Spacious 3 Level End Unit 3BR 2.5 BA 1 ATTACHED Car Garage TH, Modern open floor plan W/ Tall Ceilings, Crown Molding, Breakfast Bar, Rec Rm., Family Rm. LOTS of natural light all conveniently located near to Manassas, Centreville & 66.
7440 RIDING MEADOW WAY
7440 Riding Meadow Way, Yorkshire, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1308 sqft
Sunny and bright facing the open fields with a large and open floor plan. Unit shows like new. 3 levels, 3 baths. Fenced rear. yard. Separate LR with WD. No pets will be considered. Available for occupancy on 8/10/2020.
7497 PRINCESS CAROL COURT
7497 Princess Carol Court, Yorkshire, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
792 sqft
Enjoy this top floor condo that is available now. Carpet and vinyl in the kitchen. Unit backs to wooded lot. Laundry room is on site of this community, but not in the individual unit.
8178 Peakwood Court
8178 Peakwood Court, Yorkshire, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
720 sqft
Surrounded by luxurious spaces, sunlight, and wonderful views, youâll find endless possibilities that reflect your active lifestyle. Choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes that fit your needs and desires.
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,403
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,404
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,331
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
