199 Apartments for rent in McNair, VA📍
41 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
28 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,462
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
8 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
13032 Greg Roy Ln
13032 Greg Roy Lane, McNair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2966 sqft
Spacious Townhouse near Herndon-Monroe - Property Id: 292387 Close to Herndon-Monroe Bus Transit/Metro Station. Style and Luxury define this 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom with 2 car garage Townhouse built in 2003.
1 Unit Available
13558 DAVINCI LANE
13558 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
13558 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171......Beautiful and spacious 3BR garaged Townhome in highly desired Herndon, Virginia. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .
1 Unit Available
12958 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12958 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious, top-floor condo is in a great location and community. Features include open living/dining/kitchen & balcony. The kitchen boasts granite and stainless steel appliances & handy pantry! One large bedroom w/ huge closet.
1 Unit Available
2480 ANGELINE DRIVE
2480 Angeline Drive, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1521 sqft
Available Aug 7th. Beautiful two story condo with recently renovated kitchen and paint - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and painted cabinets. Carpet in main level only 10 months old, hardwood throughout rest of the unit.
1 Unit Available
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom.
1 Unit Available
12945 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12945 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryson At Woodland Park! 1 bedroom 1bath Penthouse Unit! Vaulted Ceilings, updated kitchen, granite counter tops, large 1 bedroom w/walk-in closet. Gas Fireplace & balcony facing trees for privacy.
1 Unit Available
2454 SUGAR MILL WAY
2454 Sugar Mill Way, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1732 sqft
Don't miss your chance to rent this updated 3 level Aldington model townhome with deck and garage! Open and bright floor plan with 1,732 square feet.
1 Unit Available
13412 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DRIVE
13412 Arrowbrook Centre Dr, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1436 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13412 ARROWBROOK CENTRE DRIVE in McNair. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2502 POLLY JEFFERSON WAY
2502 Polly Jefferson Way, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1656 sqft
Nice Brick front 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom 2 Bath & 1 Half Bath Town Home in Herndon~Best location in subdivision~Backs to common area with no other units behind it~2 Level Bump out~Lovely updated Kitchen with island~Family room with Fire Place &
1 Unit Available
13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE
13219 Fox Ripple Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1712 sqft
Beautiful and spacious townhouse in fantastic, amenity-filled Coppermill community. Pristine hardwood floors on main level. Recent kitchen update including new gas range, counter tops, sink & dishwasher. Home is filled with natural light.
1 Unit Available
13715 MAPLE SUGAR LANE
13715 Maple Sugar Ln, McNair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1660 sqft
Beautiful 3 level town home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. New paint throughout with hardwood floors on the main level. Stainless steel appliances with granite counters tops in the kitchen. Large deck off the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
13521 DAVINCI LANE
13521 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1890 sqft
13521 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171........Beautiful 4 level Townhouse with 1 car garage. Hardwood floors on the main level. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. .
1 Unit Available
13367 LAUNDERS STREET
13367 Launders Street, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2700 sqft
Gorgeous, spacious and conveniently located just minutes from Herndon's Clock Tower shopping center, the toll road and soon, the Herndon Silver Line station. Steps from Arrowbrook Park - enjoy park amenities including soccer fields and play areas.
1 Unit Available
2614 TARLETON CORNER DRIVE
2614 Tarleton Corner Drive, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1822 sqft
Luxury Brick Front, 2 Car Garage TH~Hardwoods on living Level~Large Living room with Lots of Light~Crown Molding and Chair Railing in Dining Room~Nice Family Room of Large Kitchen~Walk Out onto a Large Deck from FR/Kitchen Area~Huge Master Bedroom,
1 Unit Available
2529 BANSHIRE DRIVE
2529 Banshire Drive, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 LVL EXTENSION. VAULTED CEILINGS IN BEDROOMS. LUXURY MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND LUXURY BATH. KITCHEN WITH LARGE BUMP OUT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.. LARGE GROUND LEVEL REC ROOM. FENCED BACKYARD.
1 Unit Available
2474 CLOVER FIELD CIRCLE
2474 Clover Field Circle, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1440 sqft
No in person showings while tenants live in. Online pictures and videos per request. Beautiful TH in sought after McNair Farms is available on 7/1! Gleaming hardwood floors, open kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
2343 WATER PROMENADE
2343 Water Promenade Ave, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
BRAND NEW! VACANT! YOU WILL BE THE FIRST TENANT! This spectacular luxury home has it all.
1 Unit Available
12901 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12901 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top-level elevator condo with high ceilings and fireplace. Largest 1BR 1 bath (A-5) at fully gated Bryson - 1 garage spaces on same floor as the condo. Gourmet kitchen has gas cooking, SS appliances, granite counters.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for McNair rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,820.
Some of the colleges located in the McNair area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to McNair from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
