Last updated June 13 2020

197 Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
64 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
52 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1209 sqft
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5243 Braywood Dr
5243 Braywood Drive, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2728 sqft
5243 Braywood Dr Available 08/01/20 Stunning and Spacious! - * STUNNING SPACIOUS 3 FIN LEVEL COL IN SULLY STATION! GOURMET KITCHEN * GLEAMING HARDWOODS * BUILT-INS * 2 STORY FOYER * CUSTOM PAINT * DECK OVERLOOKING TREED PARTIALLY FENCED YARD.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13205 Village Square Dr
13205 Village Square Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
PRIME LOCATION 3 BR 3 BA Townhome W/ 2 Car Garage - Renters Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderfully located townhome right off of Stringfellow Road.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14583 CREEK BRANCH COURT
14583 Creek Branch Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2340 sqft
First Time Rental - Owners relocating out of state and offering home for rent - Longer term is acceptable. Fabulous location with back deck and patio area backing to acres of parkland.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14055 BETSY ROSS LANE
14055 Betsy Ross Lane, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1927 sqft
Beautiful UPDATED home with large DECK & patio backing to common area. Very private. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout all levels. Granite Counters, beautiful BAs with updated tile floors & tub walls. Nice size MBR with Vaulted Ceiling & fan.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5522 VIRGIN ROCK RD
5522 Virgin Rock Road, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Nice single family home for rent featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 and 1/2 Baths, Foyer entrance leads to Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings , Den//Office, Kitchen all with Hardwood Floors.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6853 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
6853 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Large sunlit townhouse with one car garage that backs to common area and playground. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The basement has a spacious rec.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13338 REGAL CREST DRIVE
13338 Regal Crest Drive, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13338 REGAL CREST DRIVE in Centreville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13430 MATTHEWS VISTA DR
13430 Matthews Vista Drive, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Huge End/Row townhome in peaceful section of Faircrest. Main level has hardwood floors with sunroom and office. Kitchen has tile with gas stove. Dining area has hardwood floors. Lot's of floor to ceiling windows.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14382 GRINGSBY COURT
14382 Grngsby Court, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
960 sqft
End unit townhouse on private court and close to common grounds. Neutral carpet on stairs and upper level. Main level wood-plank laminate flooring, living/dining room combination. Community pool is just a few blocks away.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6314 GUN CAP COURT
6314 Gun Cap Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1640 sqft
Excellent Condition,End Unit Garage TH with lots of Natural Lights*All Hardwood floor-main level*Large Open Kitchen w/Granite*Beautifully finished Deck overlooking common area*Large Master BR w/Walk-in Closet*Large Rec Room in Walkout

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5805 DEER LAKE LANE
5805 Deer Lake Lane, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1642 sqft
*2418 sqft/Less than one-year-old* Beautiful luxury oversized townhome completely new from top to bottom.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14181 ASHER VIEW
14181 Asher View, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1534 sqft
Beautiful end unit, 3 level brick town house in Centreville! Private back view towards to common area & mature tree. All hardwood floors throughout the entire house.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14286 WOVEN WILLOW LANE
14286 Woven Willow Lane, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
14286 Woven Willow Lane Centreville VA 20120. 2BR 2.5 BA Garaged townhome in highly desired Centreville Crossing. Top features updated open concept kitchen with granite tops, SS appliances, updated master bath, high ceilings with crown molding.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6276 CLAY PIPE COURT
6276 Clay Pipe Court, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1902 sqft
Gorgeous TH 3BR, 2F/2H BA, 1Car Garage, Upgraded Kitchen, Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Granite Counters, Large Deck, Clean and Bright, and Much More, Showing schedule available from June 8 .

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14543 OLD MILL RD
14543 Old Mill Road, Centreville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
RESTRICTED SHOWING ONLY ON WED & SAT 2:30-4:30 ** Bright and Airy, high ceiling fully finished 5BR, 3.5BATH SF in quiet neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter, Double oven, SS appliances. Newer hardwood on upstair bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13357 CONNOR DRIVE
13357 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath (all on the same level) condo with wood laminate floors, granite counter tops good sized bed-rooms. Gated community with many amenities including pool, gym and clubhouse. Attached Garage Parking. Great location close to RT.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
13939 GOTHIC DR
13939 Gothic Drive, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2 HOUR NOTICE & MASKS REQUIRED FOR ALL APPOINTMENTS*EXCELLENT LOCATION TO EVERYTHING*OPEN, LIGHT AND BRIGHT THROUGHOUT*4 BEDROOMS, 3.

Median Rent in Centreville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Centreville is $1,698, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,961.
Studio
$1,617
1 Bed
$1,698
2 Beds
$1,961
3+ Beds
$2,587
City GuideCentreville
What do you call a centrally located community founded just after the American Revolution? Why, Centreville of course. Centreville was indeed named for its central location on a Virginia turnpike road.

Located in the center of Fairfax County, an upscale suburb of Washington, D.C., Centreville, Virginia, covers 12 square miles with just over 71,000 residents. The town is about 20 miles and as much as 45 minutes at rush hour from Washington itself. This is a primarily suburban community surrounded by lush green land. To this day, Centreville is still the hub of major roads, and contains shops, restaurants, and parks enough to make residents feel they are truly in the center of things.

Having trouble with Craigslist Centreville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Colonial Center

In 1792, local landowners established this town on the turnpike road central to Alexandria, Georgetown, and Leesburg, and several other communities. Several Civil War historic sites exist in the town, with nearby battles, including the Battles of Manassas and Chantilly. Due to its strategic location, the town was a Confederate supply depot, used by Col. John S. Mosby, who today has a small museum, The Stuart Mosby Civil War Cavalry Museum, named for him. Also, the Old Stone Church is a well-preserved example from the Civil War era where many wounded soldiers were treated.

Moving to Centreville

Geographically, Centreville persists in living up to its name, with Routes 29, 28, and 620 connecting Centrevilles shopping centers, houses, and Interstate 66, which leads into the District of Columbia and other parts of Virginia.

Overall, Centreville stayed small into fairly recent times. Its growth expanded in the late 1990s when technology companies began locating here. If you work in tech, this is the spot to find employment. The town is still growing rapidly, but along with stellar job opportunities for those in computer technology and engineering fields, Centrefield boasts an extensive social community.

Newer dwellings include town houses and single-family homes, all with a backdrop of rolling hills and pleasant valleys. With Washington, D.C., and its urban pleasures from theater to music to the grandest museums in the nation close by, residents can take advantage of all these cultural offerings while still maintaining a spacious suburban lifestyle. However, Centreville itself is no slouch on the entertainment and shopping front, with chain stores and luxury boutiques in strip malls, its own multiplex movie theater, and two local newspapers.

Land to Roam

If you're looking for open space, you'll find it here. Bull Run Park is one treasured woodland area, with scenic hiking and biking trails, and fields enough to accommodate literally thousands of picnickers should the urge for a massive spread of potato salad suddenly strike you. Spring brings a bevy of beautiful wildflowers like bluebells and lupine along quiet streams. In the summer months, the park offers a large public pool, and disc golf and a shooting range with skeets, traps, and clays are open year round. Theres also an indoor archery area. More prosaic, the Ben Lomond Regional Park includes an 11-acre waterpark, softball fields, and tennis courts - even a horseshoe pitch. Popular summer concerts and movies in the park are also a part of community life.

Downtown Dining

While chain restaurants and stores abound, locals flock to boutiques and restaurants in the center of Centreville. One delectable spot is Red Rocks Caf and Tequila Bar with over forty imported tequilas to dull the edges of that workday commute. Wine tasting your thing? The Winery at Bull Run has a bucolic setting with blue hills behind it and green meadows leading into the vineyard. Besides a scenic setting, this is a popular location for tastings, weekend jazz concerts, and private events.

Tips for Renters

Property is coveted here, and on your apartment search, you'll find many residences are owner-occupied. However, look early and you should be able to find the apartment, three-bedroom house, or whatever rental you most desire. Drive around the area and get a feel for the different communities, some of which are fairly consolidated and walkable, and others with a much more rural feel. You'll also want to judge commuting distances and position your rental based on proximity to your preferred route.

Town Center: Here you'll find mostly modern town homes and apartment complexes built after the year 2000. Like row houses? You'll find plenty here. Check out the delicious Korean and other Asian-influenced cafes in this walkable area. This part of town also accommodates college students from nearby George Mason University. As such, theres a fairly lively social scene, with wine bars and restaurants as well as centrally located shops. Many residents here commute between 30 and 45 minutes daily, using their own vehicles.

Lee Hwy. / Old Centreville Rd: This neighborhood has an urban feel due to dense town-house communities. High-rise apartments and apartment complexes are primarily new structures, and occupants run the gamut of families and singles, with employment ranging from executive management to service jobs. While many residents commute to work in their own automobiles, others have no cars at all and use local public transportation or walk to local service positions.

Lee Hwy. / Bull Run Box Rd: Looking for an excellent neighborhood? You've found it here. Spacious, suburban, and featuring homes with large lots, you'll find a fair number of large- and medium-sized single-family residences and some town homes. Most were built since 1970, with the majority of homes both very recently built and quite luxurious. Family-friendly, college-educated people, many with graduate degrees, are the type of residents you will most frequently encounter. If you love the nightlife, this may not be your cup of tea - or glass of wine. This is among the top 15 percent of highest-income communities in the nation.

Store House Dr. / Saint Germain Dr: With a denser population and more urban feel, this community has modern housing ranging from apartment complexes to medium-sized, three-bedroom houses for rent. Owners and renters are an equal mix in this walkable community. From executives to college students and service industry employees, you'll find a wide range of occupations and backgrounds here. While the Washington D.C. and Virginia area play host to a number of universities and community colleges, the student population in Centreville tends to come from George Mason University, nine miles away, offering solidly regarded business and education majors for both undergraduate and graduate students.

Centreville rents declined over the past month

Centreville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Centreville stand at $1,698 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,962 for a two-bedroom. Centreville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Centreville throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Centreville

    Rent growth in Centreville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Centreville is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Centreville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,962 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Centreville.
    • While rents in Centreville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,291 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Centreville than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Centreville is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Centreville?
    In Centreville, the median rent is $1,617 for a studio, $1,698 for a 1-bedroom, $1,961 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,587 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Centreville, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Centreville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Centreville area include Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Centreville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Centreville from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

