197 Apartments for rent in Centreville, VA

Tips for Renters

Property is coveted here, and on your apartment search, you'll find many residences are owner-occupied. However, look early and you should be able to find the apartment, three-bedroom house, or whatever rental you most desire. Drive around the area and get a feel for the different communities, some of which are fairly consolidated and walkable, and others with a much more rural feel. You'll also want to judge commuting distances and position your rental based on proximity to your preferred route.

Town Center: Here you'll find mostly modern town homes and apartment complexes built after the year 2000. Like row houses? You'll find plenty here. Check out the delicious Korean and other Asian-influenced cafes in this walkable area. This part of town also accommodates college students from nearby George Mason University. As such, theres a fairly lively social scene, with wine bars and restaurants as well as centrally located shops. Many residents here commute between 30 and 45 minutes daily, using their own vehicles.

Lee Hwy. / Old Centreville Rd: This neighborhood has an urban feel due to dense town-house communities. High-rise apartments and apartment complexes are primarily new structures, and occupants run the gamut of families and singles, with employment ranging from executive management to service jobs. While many residents commute to work in their own automobiles, others have no cars at all and use local public transportation or walk to local service positions.

Lee Hwy. / Bull Run Box Rd: Looking for an excellent neighborhood? You've found it here. Spacious, suburban, and featuring homes with large lots, you'll find a fair number of large- and medium-sized single-family residences and some town homes. Most were built since 1970, with the majority of homes both very recently built and quite luxurious. Family-friendly, college-educated people, many with graduate degrees, are the type of residents you will most frequently encounter. If you love the nightlife, this may not be your cup of tea - or glass of wine. This is among the top 15 percent of highest-income communities in the nation.

Store House Dr. / Saint Germain Dr: With a denser population and more urban feel, this community has modern housing ranging from apartment complexes to medium-sized, three-bedroom houses for rent. Owners and renters are an equal mix in this walkable community. From executives to college students and service industry employees, you'll find a wide range of occupations and backgrounds here. While the Washington D.C. and Virginia area play host to a number of universities and community colleges, the student population in Centreville tends to come from George Mason University, nine miles away, offering solidly regarded business and education majors for both undergraduate and graduate students.