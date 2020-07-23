/
caroline county
102 Apartments for rent in Caroline County, VA📍
1 Unit Available
23193 WESTWOOD COURT
23193 Westwood Court, Caroline County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1798 sqft
Like new 3 level townhome. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full/2 half baths, deck, garage and much more! Convenient to I-95 and Fort AP Hill. Pets considered case by case. Available August 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
17460 ANTIOCH ROAD
17460 Antioch Road, Caroline County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
3200 sqft
This house is a historic brick Georgian style two story home. It has been in the same family for three generations and is in wonderful condition. It is located about 2.
1 Unit Available
18434 CONGRESSIONAL CIRCLE
18434 Congressional Circle, Caroline County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1860 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3 lvl TH, located in the Golf Community of Pendleton. 3 bdrms includes Large Master Suite, 2 secondary bdrms with a 1/2 bath on the 3rd level.
1 Unit Available
7108 JOHN MARSHALL MEWS
7108 John Marshall Mews, Caroline County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2052 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom/2.5 Cape Cod in the amenity-filled community of Ladysmith Village. The open-floor plan light and bright. Property features main-level master bedroom and bathroom with 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd floor.
1 Unit Available
116 COGHILL STREET
116 Coghill St, Bowling Green, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1720 sqft
Beautiful Cape Cod home located in the quaint and charming town of Bowling Green. 2000 square feet to enjoy with gleaming hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths.
2 Units Available
Ashland Towne Square
204 Kings Arms Street, Ashland, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashland Towne Square in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
1 Unit Available
4007 Satire Ct
4007 Satire Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1247 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Coventry Creek - Property Id: 324411 Fenced-in backyard that backs up to trees. Community pool and multiple playgrounds. W/D included. Non-smoking. No commercial vehicles per HOA.
1 Unit Available
2501 pittston rd
2501 Pittston Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
1 Bedroom
$920
800 sqft
Basement one bedroom apartment with private entrant. Full Eat in kitchen with living room. Rent include elec, heat, ac, and wi fi. one mile from Spotsylvania VRE station, close to shopping and entertainment. Must pass background check. $55 fee.
1 Unit Available
10120 FRANCIS FOLSOM DRIVE
10120 Francis Folsom Drive, King George, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1552 sqft
Quaint Rancher with 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths and Basement! Property features a spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and skylights in family room. Basement has finished family room, full bath, and plenty of storage space.
1 Unit Available
8158 REAGAN DRIVE
8158 Reagan Drive, King George County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1904 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained home in Presidential Lakes. Home features hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, office/formal sitting area, family room, open floorpan, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, 4 bedrooms, gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
4 Twin Lake Court
4 Twin Lake Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 Twin Lake Court Available 07/02/20 Argyle Hills! Minutes to Downtown Fredericksburg. - Only minutes to downtown Fredericksburg. Fruit Tree and vegetable garden. Tucked away in a culdesac, secluded back yard with 2 tier deck.
1 Unit Available
1030 WHITE OAK ROAD
1030 White Oak Road, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
Beautiful remodeled farm house on flat 2 acre lot in south Stafford. Easy commute to Dahlgren and Quantico. https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/default.cfm?propcode=WPM4VA&unit=14807
14 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1496 sqft
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.
171 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
8 Units Available
Hanover Crossing Apartments
9258 Hanover Crossing Dr, Mechanicsville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
917 sqft
Easy access to local amenities. On-site fitness center, roller hockey, volleyball and basketball courts, and a sauna. Play area, pool and dog park. Homes offer spacious layouts, vinyl plank flooring and energy-efficient appliances.
20 Units Available
Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1313 sqft
Luxurious community features BBQ grill, dog park, gym and tennis court. Residents live in units with fireplace, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located close to shopping, dining and nightlife options.
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
24 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
10 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
3 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
8 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
16 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,012
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
7 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1068 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
