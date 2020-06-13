Apartment List
/
VA
/
alexandria
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Alexandria, VA

📍
Del Ray
London Park Apartments
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle District
Braddock Road Metro
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Huntington
41 Units Available
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,004
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,284
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Huntington
28 Units Available
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1147 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
32 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,755
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Old Town
1 Unit Available
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,733
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Del Ray
2 Units Available
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
832 sqft
The community's grand colonial-style buildings are situated amongst 19th and 20th-century bungalows in the coveted Del Ray neighborhood. We are only minutes from Downtown DC, Arlington, and many world-class museums that should not be missed.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
18 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
Fairlington - Shirlington
39 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Braddock Road Metro
52 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,735
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,564
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
$
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
40 Units Available
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,660
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
39 Units Available
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,633
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
40 Units Available
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,273
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
830 sqft
Near Crystal City shopping and conveniently located close to Reagan National Airport. Pet-friendly apartments offer a pool, internet cafe and a coffee bar. Recent renovated units include hardwood floors and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Braddock Road Metro
15 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,720
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,817
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,268
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,394
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Old Town
25 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,283
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
39 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.

Median Rent in Alexandria

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Alexandria is $1,637, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,891.
Studio
$1,559
1 Bed
$1,637
2 Beds
$1,891
3+ Beds
$2,495
City GuideAlexandria
Having trouble with Craigslist Alexandria? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
So you’ve set your sights on Alexandria, Virginia. Here, you’re bound to get an eyeful of beautiful parks and historic architecture. Alexandria celebrated its 250th anniversary in 1999. Nowadays, it’s a relaxed suburb. Just a quick metro ride from D.C. You can expect to find high-quality rentals, and a lively, historic downtown. Let’s get started and see what we can find to kick off your hunt.
An Overview of Alexandria Living

Alexandria has a high population of renters, so finding your place won’t be too difficult. The most common types of rental housing you’re likely to find are large high-rise apartments and town houses, many of which are newly built or in vintage buildings that have been heavily renovated. These places are pristine and condo-like, with nice kitchens, new appliances, and luxury unit or building amenities thrown in. Units are likely to have central heat and air, and most have a washer and dryer in the unit or have laundry facilities on site. Most places here are equipped for living and entertaining.

Utilities and Other Expenses

Because so many of Alexandria’s dwellings are more luxurious and updated, it’s a bit more unusual to find all or any utilities included in your rent, especially in new places and townhouses. Be forewarned that deposits here are usually the standard same-as-first-months’-rent. What we mean is you might want to plan ahead when looking.

The Hoods

On the whole, Alexandria is considered a place for D.C.-dwelling folk who need a little more space, and a relaxed atmosphere. Alexandria’s neighborhoods are all pretty different, and worth looking into when searching for your perfect pad. Let’s take a look at a couple of the well-known neighborhoods.

Old Town: This is the historic downtown area, which sits along the Potomac River. The main attractions for tourism are here, as well as a lot of local shopping, art galleries, antique stores, bars and restaurants, and many small parks. Two big pros for living here, apart from being at the center of everything, are its walkability and beautiful historic look.

Rosemont: One of Alexandria’s oldest residential neighborhoods, large parts of Rosemont are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Here you’ll find more old, historic architecture and mostly single-family homes. This area is close in proximity to Old Town and the King Street Metro station, meaning it’s easily accessible, and is also close by the George Washington Masonic National Memorial.

Del Ray: Del Ray is sort of a blanket term used for many small communities on the north side of Alexandria, including the actual Del Ray neighborhood. This part of the city contains the Potomac Yard Shopping Center, a large, popular mall. There are many smaller rental homes and cheaper townhouses. New construction and condos are popping up more and more.

Arlandria: A little neighborhood on the far northeast side of the city, so named because it’s close to the border of neighboring town Arlington, but is still part of Alexandria. Arlandria has a lot of cheaper rentals and smaller low-rise apartment buildings.

Seminary Hill/West End: The west-side neighborhoods, such as Seminary Hill, are more suburban and residential that the northern and downtown portions of the city. Seminary Hill is more spread out, with long, winding streets and single-family homes. As far as rentals go, large apartment complexes and town homes are abundant in some areas on the west side, and units are a little more spacious. This part of the city has more malls and shopping centers.

The Issue of Getting Around

Transportation is always something to consider, especially if you’re one of the lucky people who gets to commute to work every day. Luckily, Alexandria is a pretty connected burg with transportation to satisfy your every need.

By Car: Not essential for all parts of the city, but definitely useful. A car is more helpful for some of the suburban or outlying areas, and still the most popular way to commute to work in Alexandria. Parking may be more expensive in some parts of the city, but in others, finding a place with ample parking isn’t much of a task.

By Metro: The blue and yellow lines of the Washington Metro pass right through Old Town at King Street, and also Braddock Road, north of downtown. Both go straight into the heart of D.C.

By Bus: The Washington MetroBus operates many routes within Alexandria’s city limits and downtown area. In addition, the city of Alexandria has its own DashBush that operates ten routes around the city to popular destinations.

By Train: The Virginia Railway Express (VRE), a commuter rail line, passes right through Alexandria and continues on into D.C.’s Union Station.

By Et Cetera: Alexandria has other small, miscellaneous forms of transportation, such as free trolleys that ferry tourists along historic King Street in Old Town, and quaint water taxis that trolley citizens to and from the National Harbor in nearby Maryland. For bikers and joggers, the Mount Vernon Trail is a popular path that follows the Potomac River for almost 18 miles.

So no matter what part of Alexandria you settle on, you’ll be able to travel wherever you need to go, and you’re bound to be close to everything you need. With the range of living styles, housing types, and neighborhoods in the city, you’re likely to find a match and settle in to become part of the greater D.C. area. Happy hunting!

June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report. Alexandria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alexandria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report. Alexandria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alexandria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Alexandria rents declined significantly over the past month

Alexandria rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Alexandria stand at $1,638 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. Alexandria's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.5%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Alexandria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Alexandria

    As rents have increased in Alexandria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Alexandria is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Alexandria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Alexandria.
    • While Alexandria's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Alexandria than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Alexandria is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Alexandria’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Alexandria renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartmen...

    View full Alexandria Renter Survey

    Here’s how Alexandria ranks on:

    A
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    A
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Affordability
    A-
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    B
    State and local taxes
    A
    Public transit
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Alexandria’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Alexandria renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Alexandria, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Alexandria include the following:

    • Alexandria renters gave their city an A overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Alexandria were pet-friendliness (A+), public transit (A), jobs and career opportunities (A) and safety and low crime (A).
    • The areas of concern to Alexandria renters are recreational activities (C), affordability (C+) and commute time (C+).
    • Alexandria millennials are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A.
    • Alexandria earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Washington, DC (A-), Arlington (A) and Silver Spring (A).
    • Alexandria did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Atlanta (B) and Miami (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Alexandria?
    In Alexandria, the median rent is $1,559 for a studio, $1,637 for a 1-bedroom, $1,891 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,495 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Alexandria, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Alexandria?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Alexandria include Del Ray, London Park Apartments, Larchmont Village Apartments West, Eisenhower East Carlyle District, and Braddock Road Metro.
    How pet-friendly is Alexandria?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Alexandria received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Alexandria?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Alexandria received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Alexandria?
    Alexandria renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Alexandria did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Alexandria?
    Alexandria renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Alexandria did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Alexandria?
    Some of the colleges located in the Alexandria area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Alexandria?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Alexandria from include Washington, Arlington, Silver Spring, Rockville, and Bethesda.

    Similar Pages

    Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
    Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
    Alexandria Studio Apartments