202 Apartments for rent in Alexandria, VA
Alexandria has a high population of renters, so finding your place won’t be too difficult. The most common types of rental housing you’re likely to find are large high-rise apartments and town houses, many of which are newly built or in vintage buildings that have been heavily renovated. These places are pristine and condo-like, with nice kitchens, new appliances, and luxury unit or building amenities thrown in. Units are likely to have central heat and air, and most have a washer and dryer in the unit or have laundry facilities on site. Most places here are equipped for living and entertaining.
Because so many of Alexandria’s dwellings are more luxurious and updated, it’s a bit more unusual to find all or any utilities included in your rent, especially in new places and townhouses. Be forewarned that deposits here are usually the standard same-as-first-months’-rent. What we mean is you might want to plan ahead when looking.
On the whole, Alexandria is considered a place for D.C.-dwelling folk who need a little more space, and a relaxed atmosphere. Alexandria’s neighborhoods are all pretty different, and worth looking into when searching for your perfect pad. Let’s take a look at a couple of the well-known neighborhoods.
Old Town: This is the historic downtown area, which sits along the Potomac River. The main attractions for tourism are here, as well as a lot of local shopping, art galleries, antique stores, bars and restaurants, and many small parks. Two big pros for living here, apart from being at the center of everything, are its walkability and beautiful historic look.
Rosemont: One of Alexandria’s oldest residential neighborhoods, large parts of Rosemont are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Here you’ll find more old, historic architecture and mostly single-family homes. This area is close in proximity to Old Town and the King Street Metro station, meaning it’s easily accessible, and is also close by the George Washington Masonic National Memorial.
Del Ray: Del Ray is sort of a blanket term used for many small communities on the north side of Alexandria, including the actual Del Ray neighborhood. This part of the city contains the Potomac Yard Shopping Center, a large, popular mall. There are many smaller rental homes and cheaper townhouses. New construction and condos are popping up more and more.
Arlandria: A little neighborhood on the far northeast side of the city, so named because it’s close to the border of neighboring town Arlington, but is still part of Alexandria. Arlandria has a lot of cheaper rentals and smaller low-rise apartment buildings.
Seminary Hill/West End: The west-side neighborhoods, such as Seminary Hill, are more suburban and residential that the northern and downtown portions of the city. Seminary Hill is more spread out, with long, winding streets and single-family homes. As far as rentals go, large apartment complexes and town homes are abundant in some areas on the west side, and units are a little more spacious. This part of the city has more malls and shopping centers.
Transportation is always something to consider, especially if you’re one of the lucky people who gets to commute to work every day. Luckily, Alexandria is a pretty connected burg with transportation to satisfy your every need.
By Car: Not essential for all parts of the city, but definitely useful. A car is more helpful for some of the suburban or outlying areas, and still the most popular way to commute to work in Alexandria. Parking may be more expensive in some parts of the city, but in others, finding a place with ample parking isn’t much of a task.
By Metro: The blue and yellow lines of the Washington Metro pass right through Old Town at King Street, and also Braddock Road, north of downtown. Both go straight into the heart of D.C.
By Bus: The Washington MetroBus operates many routes within Alexandria’s city limits and downtown area. In addition, the city of Alexandria has its own DashBush that operates ten routes around the city to popular destinations.
By Train: The Virginia Railway Express (VRE), a commuter rail line, passes right through Alexandria and continues on into D.C.’s Union Station.
By Et Cetera: Alexandria has other small, miscellaneous forms of transportation, such as free trolleys that ferry tourists along historic King Street in Old Town, and quaint water taxis that trolley citizens to and from the National Harbor in nearby Maryland. For bikers and joggers, the Mount Vernon Trail is a popular path that follows the Potomac River for almost 18 miles.
So no matter what part of Alexandria you settle on, you’ll be able to travel wherever you need to go, and you’re bound to be close to everything you need. With the range of living styles, housing types, and neighborhoods in the city, you’re likely to find a match and settle in to become part of the greater D.C. area. Happy hunting!
June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report. Alexandria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alexandria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Alexandria rents declined significantly over the past month
Alexandria rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Alexandria stand at $1,638 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. Alexandria's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.5%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the DC Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Alexandria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
- Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
- Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
- DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Alexandria
As rents have increased in Alexandria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Alexandria is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
- Alexandria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Alexandria.
- While Alexandria's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Alexandria than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Alexandria is nearly twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Alexandria’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Alexandria renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartmen...
Here’s how Alexandria ranks on:
Key Findings in Alexandria include the following:
- Alexandria renters gave their city an A overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Alexandria were pet-friendliness (A+), public transit (A), jobs and career opportunities (A) and safety and low crime (A).
- The areas of concern to Alexandria renters are recreational activities (C), affordability (C+) and commute time (C+).
- Alexandria millennials are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A.
- Alexandria earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Washington, DC (A-), Arlington (A) and Silver Spring (A).
- Alexandria did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Atlanta (B) and Miami (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.