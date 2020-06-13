202 Apartments for rent in Alexandria, VA

The Hoods

On the whole, Alexandria is considered a place for D.C.-dwelling folk who need a little more space, and a relaxed atmosphere. Alexandria’s neighborhoods are all pretty different, and worth looking into when searching for your perfect pad. Let’s take a look at a couple of the well-known neighborhoods.

Old Town: This is the historic downtown area, which sits along the Potomac River. The main attractions for tourism are here, as well as a lot of local shopping, art galleries, antique stores, bars and restaurants, and many small parks. Two big pros for living here, apart from being at the center of everything, are its walkability and beautiful historic look.

Rosemont: One of Alexandria’s oldest residential neighborhoods, large parts of Rosemont are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Here you’ll find more old, historic architecture and mostly single-family homes. This area is close in proximity to Old Town and the King Street Metro station, meaning it’s easily accessible, and is also close by the George Washington Masonic National Memorial.

Del Ray: Del Ray is sort of a blanket term used for many small communities on the north side of Alexandria, including the actual Del Ray neighborhood. This part of the city contains the Potomac Yard Shopping Center, a large, popular mall. There are many smaller rental homes and cheaper townhouses. New construction and condos are popping up more and more.

Arlandria: A little neighborhood on the far northeast side of the city, so named because it’s close to the border of neighboring town Arlington, but is still part of Alexandria. Arlandria has a lot of cheaper rentals and smaller low-rise apartment buildings.

Seminary Hill/West End: The west-side neighborhoods, such as Seminary Hill, are more suburban and residential that the northern and downtown portions of the city. Seminary Hill is more spread out, with long, winding streets and single-family homes. As far as rentals go, large apartment complexes and town homes are abundant in some areas on the west side, and units are a little more spacious. This part of the city has more malls and shopping centers.