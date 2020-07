Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving coffee bar community garden green community 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access key fob access lobby

The Prime at Arlington Courthouse apartments in Clarendon, Arlington are located in the neighborhood, minutes from the Courthouse Metro and the business district. The Prime at Arlington Courthouse apartments' convenient location near I-66, Georgetown and Alexandria provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. There's even a Capital Bikeshare station just 2 blocks away from The Prime at Arlington Courthouse apartments at the Courthouse Metro. Once inside, residents of our The Prime at Arlington Courthouse apartments will enjoy spacious closets, an in-home washer and dryer and amazing views of the Potomac River and surrounding national monuments from their over-sized or floor-to-ceiling windows.