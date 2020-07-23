/
/
harrisonburg county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:34 AM
29 Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg County, VA📍
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
North East
1254 Old Richmond Circle
1254 Old Richmond Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1670 sqft
1254 Old Richmond Circle Available 08/08/20 Townhouse for Rent in Beacon Hill - Townhouse with unfinished basement for rent in beacon hill. Property features 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1390 Hunter Rd, G
1390 Hunters Rd, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$990
953 sqft
Furnished 2 large bedrooms/full bath/closet - $990 - Property Id: 302608 The utilities are to be split by two tenants. As there are two master bedrooms there, the rent for each is $495.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2419 Avalon Woods Drive
2419 Avalon Woods, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1888 sqft
Large Townhouse with Fully Finished Basement offering 1888 Finished Square Feet - This spacious townhouse offers 1888 finished square feet including a full walk-out basement. This home has ALL NEW flooring! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5917250)
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
654 White Oak Circle
654 White Oak Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
Spacious End Unit Harrisonburg Triplex - This private setting offers wonderful convenience located centrally in Harrisonburg close to JMU, Sentara RMH & Harrisonburg Crossings Shopping Center.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mosby Court
2453 Mosby Court
2453 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2 story condo for rent with open concept living area - 2453 Mosby Court - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North East
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1463 Founders Way
1463 Founders Way, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
1463 Founders Way Available 08/05/20 Spacious End Unit Towhouse in Desirable Liberty Square! - Charming and lovely end unit townhouse in Liberty Square. Situated on a cul-de-sac and backed up to the walking trail.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1111 Wellington Drive
1111 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1111 Wellington Drive Available 09/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1105 Wellington Drive
1105 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1105 Wellington Drive Available 09/16/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Acres
57 Easthampton Ct.
57 Easthampton Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
968 sqft
Roomy 2 BR duplex - This roomy 2 story duplex is the perfect home in the perfect location at the perfect time for the perfect price.Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths, this duplex will make you wish you had found it sooner.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
261 E GRATTAN ST
261 East Grattan Street, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
One Block North of JMU Campus. Couple Blocks South of Downtown. Old Town District. Limited Parking, Max of 2. Shared partial cellar and laundry. First floor unit. Owner has Virginia Real Estate License. Water, sewer, trash furnished.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
North East
401 E ELIZABETH ST
401 East Elizabeth Street, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1350 sqft
Couple blocks east of downtown & several blocks north of JMU. Old style tub. Washer hookup in kitchen, Vacant lot to share with other apartment. Water, sewer & trash furnished. Zoned R2. Available August. Owner has Real Estate license.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
57 PAUL ST
57 Paul Street, Harrisonburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2448 sqft
Beautiful home in Old Town for rent! Located right in the heart of Harrisonburg. Walking distance to all that downtown Harrisonburg has to offer.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Park View
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$465
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$465
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1041 Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Harmony Heights
1252 OLD WINDMILL CIR
1252 Old Windmill Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1400 sqft
Available July. Just North of Harmony Square, VMRC & EMU. No pets. Owner to replace HP filter monthly. Lawn care furnished. 2 parking spots reserved for each unit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Harrisonburg
154 W. Wolfe St - 102
154 West Wolfe Street, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Ultra Modern Downtown Harrisonburg Townhome. 2 bedroom 2 bath with and optional 3rd bedroom or study.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
1632 Allison Way Unit 1
1632 Allison Way, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
660 sqft
1632 Allison Way Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 One Bedroom Garden Apartment - With 660 square feet of living space, this one bedroom apartment not only is the perfect size for you but has the perfect location! Bedroom is spacious and features direct
1 of 34
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 Gilmer Circle
1550 Gilmer Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
1550 Gilmer Circle Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family home in a Cul - de - sac for rent! - 1550 Gilmer Cir. - We have a three-bedroom, two-bath home for rent on a cul-de-sac.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2451 Mosby Court Available 07/15/20 Millwood Condominium 2451 - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.
1 of 26
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
245 Emerald Drive
245 Emerald Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2245 sqft
245 Emerald Drive Available 04/17/20 Duplex with Basement Garage for Rent - Well maintained, spacious duplex for rent with convenient location close to JMU, shopping and bus routes. Duplex features hardwood floors in living room and dining area.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Park View
19 Village Square
19 Village Square, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1408 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse Close to EMU and Waterman Elementary - This spacious home borders Eastern Mennonite University on the Northwest side of Harrisonburg. Within walking distance of Waterman Elementary School and EMU. (RLNE4058932)
Results within 1 mile of Harrisonburg County
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
6 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1191 GARBERS CHURCH RD
1191 Garbers Church Road, Rockingham County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4377 sqft
Lovely acreage with panoramic views. Entrance in the City of Harrisonburg and acreage in Rockingham County. Outstanding views and location.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Harmony Heights
1412 OLD WINDMILL CIR
1412 Old Windmill Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
This is a very nice home with an open floor plan and over sized one car garage and storage area or workshop. The main level has hardwood floor throughout and a lovely kitchen with a breakfast bar. There are 3 bedrooms, including a Master, and 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Harrisonburg County start at $450/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Harrisonburg County area include James Madison University, Piedmont Virginia Community College, and University of Virginia-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Pantops, Woodstock, and Hollymead have apartments for rent.