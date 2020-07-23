/
King George County
70 Apartments for rent in King George County, VA
5103 Mallards Landing Dr
5103 Mallards Landing Drive, Dahlgren, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
5103 Mallards Landing Dr Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath King George Townhouse - Dalgren/King George 2 large Bedroom, Immaculate 2 Full Bathrooms and 1/2 bath Townhouse, must see! Large Fenced Back Yard Washer and Dryer included.
10120 FRANCIS FOLSOM DRIVE
10120 Francis Folsom Drive, King George, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1552 sqft
Quaint Rancher with 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths and Basement! Property features a spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and skylights in family room. Basement has finished family room, full bath, and plenty of storage space.
15423 DELAWARE DRIVE
15423 Delaware Drive, Dahlgren, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1134 sqft
Well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler on large level lot. This home is convenient to NSWC and Harry Nice Bridge/Route 301. $50 Processing Fee per Adult Applicant.
9382 WINDSOR DRIVE
9382 Windsor Drive, King George County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Fully Remodeled Duplex - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath. Renovated throughout, New Kitchen, New Bathroom, Painted, Flooring, New Deck, everything! Rent includes Lawn Maintenance.
8158 REAGAN DRIVE
8158 Reagan Drive, King George County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1904 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained home in Presidential Lakes. Home features hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, office/formal sitting area, family room, open floorpan, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, 4 bedrooms, gas fireplace.
6145 5TH STREET
6145 5th Street, Fairview Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Short Term Available! All Utilities Included!!Fully Furnished!!!Completely renovated-entire Potomac River water view home. This property was taken all the way down to the studs. All of the exterior siding was removed.
117 LYNNHAVEN COURT
117 Lynnhaven Court, Colonial Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Lovely waterfront home in a fabulous golf cart community overlooking Monroe Bay. Put your application in now. It won't last long. Hardwood floors on main level. Neutral paint and wallpaper.
4 Twin Lake Court
4 Twin Lake Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 Twin Lake Court Available 07/02/20 Argyle Hills! Minutes to Downtown Fredericksburg. - Only minutes to downtown Fredericksburg. Fruit Tree and vegetable garden. Tucked away in a culdesac, secluded back yard with 2 tier deck.
1030 WHITE OAK ROAD
1030 White Oak Road, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
Beautiful remodeled farm house on flat 2 acre lot in south Stafford. Easy commute to Dahlgren and Quantico. https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/default.cfm?propcode=WPM4VA&unit=14807
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1068 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
108 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
108 Mountain Avenue, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3076 sqft
Spacious 3 level colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Features granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood, gas fireplace, basement with finished recreation room, garage and so much more! Available 8/15/2020. Pets considered case by case.
4007 Satire Ct
4007 Satire Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1247 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Coventry Creek - Property Id: 324411 Fenced-in backyard that backs up to trees. Community pool and multiple playgrounds. W/D included. Non-smoking. No commercial vehicles per HOA.
516-C Charlotte Street
516 Charlotte St, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1822 sqft
DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFUL CONDO (6-12 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE) - Tucked away and private, this upgraded condo is a short walk to all that the beautiful and historic district of Fredericksburg has to offer.
2044 Coast Guard Drive
2044 Coast Guard Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY HOME - AQUIA HARBOUR - Stunning contemporary 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Aquia Harbor. Located on large double lot. Home has private courtyard.
408 Ben Neuis Place
408 Ben Neuis Place, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Heather Hills Townhome - Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a main level deck, fully finished walkout basement with a full bath.
60 Sebastian Road
60 Sebastian Road, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2460 sqft
60 Sebastian Road Available 09/01/20 FREDERICKSBURG (STAFFORD COUNTY) MINUTES DO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - Cozy 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with large private fenced backyard, firepit and deck.
130 Valdosta Drive
130 Voldosta Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2400 sqft
130 Valdosta Drive Available 09/04/20 Minutes to Quantico - Great Townhouse - Bright and airy 3 level townhouse (end unit). Entry level has a half bathroom & large family/rec room. Huge family room with cozy fireplace on main level.
2501 pittston rd
2501 Pittston Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
1 Bedroom
$920
800 sqft
Basement one bedroom apartment with private entrant. Full Eat in kitchen with living room. Rent include elec, heat, ac, and wi fi. one mile from Spotsylvania VRE station, close to shopping and entertainment. Must pass background check. $55 fee.
191 Executive Cir
191 Executive Circle, Stafford Courthouse, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2034 sqft
SIGHT UNSEEN APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN EXCELLENT STAFFORD LOCATION! OVER 2900 SQ FT!! HARDWOODS, FIREPLACE, DECK, FENCED BACK YARD, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH DEN AND FULL BATH, 3 BEDROOMS 3.
104 Blackgum Ct
104 Blackgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2616 sqft
Beautiful 3 level town home in the amazing Embrey Mill neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, espresso cabinets and stunning back splash. Elegant hardwood floors throughout main level.
