spotsylvania courthouse
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM
88 Apartments for rent in Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1313 sqft
Luxurious community features BBQ grill, dog park, gym and tennis court. Residents live in units with fireplace, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located close to shopping, dining and nightlife options.
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
8012 PEMBROKE CIRCLE
8012 Pembroke Circle, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2080 sqft
Charming Colonial on a secluded 2-acre lot! Well-maintained with a spacious living area and open kitchen. 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with full bath. Beautiful deck with gazebo overlooking secluded woods.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
203 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1375 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
27 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6928 HARRISON RD
6928 Harrison Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
Studio
$1,850
- (RLNE5838661)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10701 Holleybrooke Dr
10701 Holleybrooke Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1676 sqft
Beautiful freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom split level home in the Holleybrooke subdivision. Brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Spacious deck and huge yard to enjoy the great outdoors. No pets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10601 SUMAC COURT
10601 Sumac Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1548 sqft
This place is absolutely lovely! Well cared for on a large partially wooded cul-de-sac lot with an adorable creek and tons of privacy! Front load washer and dryer will stay along with lawn mower and gazebo tent. Ready for occupancy July 1.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10701 LOCUST COURT
10701 Locust Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
Lovely, well maintained split level home features 9Ft cathedral ceilings, BEAUTIFUL ceramic flooring in kitchen, OVER-SIZED Master bedroom (12x25ft). 2 bedrooms upstairs/ 2 bedrooms downstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7203 PULLEN DRIVE
7203 Pullen Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Charming colonial style home. Location is convenient to shopping & schools. There is a large master suite, private rear yard, and a realzing country front porch. 30min~ to Quatico, Fort AP Hill, Woodbridge, & Culpeper.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10031 GANDER COURT
10031 Gander Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1821 sqft
End unit 3 level townhome in Salem Fields! Features fireplace with gas logs, garage and much more! Available immediately. Pets considered case by case. Convenient to I95 and shopping. Single applicants must complete separate applications.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6311 HOT SPRING LANE
6311 Hot Spring Lane, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2520 sqft
BEAUTIFUL fully updated colonial in sought after Salem Fields neighborhood Featutes 3 bedrms upstairs, Stainless steel appliances, Partially finished basement with LARGE room & full bath, 2 car garage & fully fenced yard.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10421 WOODLAKE COURT
10421 Woodlake Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2571 sqft
WOW! Come see this amazing 5 bedroom home before it's gone! Approaching 4,000 sq/ft (basement is unfinished, mostly open space- so much room for activities!), this home has plenty of room to roam. Every room has updates and upgrades.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10719 BRICE COURT
10719 Brice Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1321 sqft
Charming 3 Level End unit Townhome in sought after neighborhood. This beautiful home features 2 large master suites on upper level & finished basement with fireplace-can be used as third bedroom/office or guest room.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5312 Windbreak Dr
5312 Windbreak Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Video available. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom finished/partially furnished basement apartment in Lees Parke Subdivision of Fredericksburg. New eat in kitchen, living room, private entrance, and fenced yard.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6501 HARRISON ROAD
6501 Harrison Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
956 sqft
Beautifully Renovated (2018) and ready for occupancy on 7/10/2020. New Siding, Windows, HVAC, Appliances, Ceramic Tile, Granite, Carpet and much more. Upper Level Bedroom has separate sitting room/office. Large Corner Lot on almost an acre.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
11708 GERANIUM STREET
11708 Geranium Street, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1744 sqft
One Level Living at its finest!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms & 3 Full Baths, gleaming hardwood floors in living area, beautiful Fireplace in Family, 2 car garage, Deck with serene wooded backyard. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5809 DEEP CREEK DRIVE
5809 Deep Creek Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3636 sqft
Luxurious, well maintained 5,000+ sq ft Colonial SFH at The Estates at Lee's Parke, featuring 5 BRs and 3.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10721 WAKEMAN DR
10721 Wakeman Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Brick front End unit townhouse with 3 bedroom 2 1/2 baths Ceramic tile in Foyer Bathrooms and kitchen Family room with corner fireplace sliding glass door to fenced back yard Large living room and dining room kitchen with lots of cabinet
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
213 GREEN ARBOR DRIVE
213 Green Arbor Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
DUPLEX in The Timbers - Recently renovated DUPLEX with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Only 1 small pet will be considered. Driveway is shared with the other duplex. Available 06/01/2020.
