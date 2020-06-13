Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

250 Apartments for rent in Ashburn, VA

Ashburn Village
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Ashburn Village
12 Units Available
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1097 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Broadlands South
13 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Ashbrook
29 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Broadlands
14 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Ashburn Village
8 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,465
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
21047 Laporte Terrace
21047 Laporte Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2764 sqft
21047 Laporte Terrace Available 07/01/20 End unit townhouse that lives like a single family! - End unit townhouse that lives like a single family, 2-car rear entry garage, cozy courtyard style patio, Large eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, opens

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
44497 Potter Ter
44497 Potter Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1672 sqft
44497 Potter Ter Available 07/01/20 This lovely 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath is the best of both worlds! - This is a spacious, sunny 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath located within miles of One Loudoun.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20578 Snowshoe Sq #201
20578 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
Spacious, garden style condo w/ two master suites! - Spacious, sunny garden style condo unit w/ two master suites & nice layout perfect! Washer & dryer in unit gas heat and one assigned parking space. Nice view of mature trees from balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
21126 Adirondack Ter
21126 Adirondack Terrace, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1950 sqft
21126 Adirondack Ter Available 06/18/20 Great Ashburn 4 bedroom 3.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202
20590 Cornstalk Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20590 Cornstalk Ter Unit 202 in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
20773 DUXBURY TERRACE
20773 Duxbury Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2368 sqft
Beautifully appointed Vanderbilt model in sought after One Loudoun. Tle Lower Level has a full bath, huge granite kitchen island, walk in pantry. Available on 08/01/2020

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
43470 GOLDEN MEADOW CIRCLE
43470 Golden Meadow Circle, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3185 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Single Family home with 2 car garage available for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Location!!! This townhouse is close to everything. Seconds from the Greenway. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Community has pool, basketball courts, tot lots and picnic area. Bonus space for office in the basement.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
44730 TIVERTON SQUARE
44730 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1476 sqft
Beautiful two story Condo in One Loudoun. Close to it all; Trader Joes, Restaurants, CVS. Includes use of Club House, Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Pool, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts. Super clean.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
43942 ROCHELLE COURT
43942 Rochelle Court, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3572 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom rental in the heart of Ashburn Village! This house has it all! Beautiful kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, and custom-built window bench in the breakfast nook, both open to the spacious, airy

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
21761 FLORA SPRINGS TERRACE
21761 Flora Springs Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2151 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION! ! ! Close to Rte 267 Dulles Toll Rd, shopping, restaurants, Golds Gym and walking distance to the coming soon Metro Ashburn Station.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
44269 CORNISH LANE
44269 Cornish Lane, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
END UNIT GARAGE TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY EARLY JULY * HOME IN THE PROCESS OF BEING FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET INSTALLED * ENJOY ALL ASHBURN VILLAGE AMENITIES * NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Ashburn Village
1 Unit Available
20944 WINOLA TERRACE
20944 Winola Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3999 sqft
Beautiful water front property in Ashburn village with over 4000 sqft of living space. Hardwood floors on two levels, built in speaker system, finished basement, beautiful view from the Trex deck and stone patio. Close to walking path.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
44870 TIVERTON SQUARE
44870 Tiverton Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Nestled in the One Loudoun neighborhood, here is your opportunity to live at the center of it all. Steps to the premier downtown One Loudoun upscale shops and dining a block away.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
43890 HICKORY CORNER TERRACE
43890 Hickory Corner Terrace, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1440 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA, luxury condo that lives like a town home. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Spacious LR/DR combo with slider to balcony with serene view. Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Gas Cooking & Granite Countertops.

Median Rent in Ashburn

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ashburn is $2,056, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,375.
Studio
$1,957
1 Bed
$2,056
2 Beds
$2,375
3+ Beds
$3,132
City GuideAshburn
This charming little town took its name from a little place called Ashburn Farms. Today, even though this city still has its share of beautiful green land, there isn't much indication anymore that this town ever had anything to do with farms. Interesting...

Ashburn, Virginia is one of those places that you think of when you imagine what it's like to live near Washington, DC. You picture green, rolling hills, lovely wooded trails, beautiful homes many of them vintage and even historic all minutes away from the concrete jungle of the big city. Ashburn is all this, and more, because it's also home to a number of major players in the tech world, with corporate offices for companies such as Verizon Business and AOL. Added to that, it's got Redskins Park, the training camp for the Washington Redskins and a mecca for thousands of football fans across the country. With a population of 43,511 (2010 Census), Ashburn has a sophisticated, cosmopolitan vibe all contained in a charming, old-world Virginia setting.

Having trouble with Craigslist Ashburn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Ashburn

If you're looking for a house or apartment for rent, Ashburn offers a great variety of residential properties to suit all lifestyles and price points. Likewise, Ashburn is also chock-full of townhouses and condos for rent or for sale, so you won't have any trouble finding something to suit you.

The best way to find a place to live is to take a scouting trip before you move. That way, you can pick out the neighborhoods that appeal to you the most, and if you're lucky, you may spot a number of "For Rent" signs along the way. Otherwise, an online search will yield loads of available apartment, condo and home rentals in every part of town. Once you're ready to rent, be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, plus a security deposit of at least several hundred dollars.

A reality note: Ashburn is close to one of the country's great urban meccas, Washington, DC, so rents (and mortgage payments) don't come cheap here. Likewise, it's doubtful that you're going to find an all utilities paid rental property in Ashburn, and even a studio apartment for rent may seem pricey compared to other cities this size. If you're faced with prices that may seem a bit higher than those you're accustomed to, you just have to remember the old real estate axiom: location, location, location. In this case, location-wise, you do get a lot of bang for your buck, because the bright lights of DC are only 30 miles away.

Ashburn Neighborhoods

Ashburn is home to a number of subdivisions that are especially popular with newcomers. Here are some of the best-known in the area:

Ashburn Village: Ashburn Village has more than 5,000 residential units, including apartments, townhouses, condos and homes. It's also adjacent to the Ashburn Village Center, a retail destination featuring a huge variety of shops and services.

Ashburn Farm: No, it's not a community farmhouse, but rather an attractive wooded subdivision that also features nature trails, athletic fields and gorgeous rolling acres of land.

Broadlands: This lovely subdivision is highlighted by the 150-acre Broadlands Stream Valley Park, an urban oasis with woodlands and hiking/biking trails. There's also a cool Nature Center and a wetlands boardwalk.

Brambleton: Just off the Dulles Toll Road, Brambleton is a 2,500-acre community with more than 8,000 residential units, a convenient shopping center and miles of public hiking trails.

Belmont Greene: Close to Trailside Park, this neighborhood development features more than 700 housing units, and is adjacent to a convenient community shopping center.

Village of Waxpool: The Village of Waxpool isn't an independent village; rather, it's an Ashburn subdivision featuring homes for sale, many with large wooded lots.

Living in Ashburn

There's nothing complicated about living in Ashburn. It's easy to get around, thanks to commuter bus services from Virginia Regional Transit. Another plus is the climate; it's relatively mild for this region, with summertime highs ranging in upper 80s and January temps in the low to mid 20s. There's around 20 inches of snow every winter, just enough to make things interesting, and around 40 inches of rain annually, so keep an umbrella on hand.

With Washington, DC only half an hour away, there's no scarcity of things to do in and around Ashburn, but you don't need to leave the city to have a good time. In particular, Ashburn is home to a number of great restaurants to suit just about every taste and budget. One great favorite with locals and a reminder that Virginia is anything but landlocked is Ford's Fish Shack, which lives up to its motto to serve fish "fresh off the hook." Diners can feast on local delicacies such as fried lobster tail and whole belly clams, or they can opt for the always-spectacular catch of the day. For classic American fare, Ashburnites flock to Clyde's for its impressive menu that features everything from glorified burgers to steaks and other grill favorites. If your passion is beer, then you'll fall in love all over again at the Lost Rhino Brewery, which features a huge range of hearty, independently-brewed artisan ales.

On the surface, Ashburn at night may not appear to be particularly bacchanalian, but there are a number of bars and restaurants featuring live entertainment in the area. If you enjoy local bands, it's worth driving just outside town to Herndon so you can check out Ned Devine's Irish Pub, which offers regional talent on weekends. During the summer months, a number of venues feature live free concerts throughout the area. Be sure to check out the music series at nearby Brambleton Town Center, as well as the band concerts just a few miles down the road in Leesburg. There's also the popular (and affordable) Loudoun Summer Music Fest, which offers a series of concerts at the Belmont Country Club.

They say that Virginia is for lovers, but as any golf fan knows, it's also for golfers. Ashburn has several top-notch courses, including Brambleton, which has a par-72 championship grade course, and Belmont Country Club, which boasts a course designed by Arnold Palmer. If football's more your thing, you'll rejoice in the knowledge that Ashburn is home to the Washington Redskins official training camp, Redskins Park, and you can even watch the team practice on specially-designated days.

If you'd rather get up for a baseball or football game of your own on weekends, you can become a regular at Trailside Park, which offers a number of sports fields. For those who enjoy the outdoors without feeling compelled to show off their athletic prowess, there's also a terrific trail for walkers, bikers and hikers.

It's an overused clich, but in this case it's entirely appropriate: There really is something for everyone in Ashburn, Virginia. This is a city that has it all from trendy brewhouses and wine bars to free summer band concerts in the park; from championship golf courses and high-tech centers to historic 18th-century manors. Plus, of course, there's all that great football going on right at your doorstep. In Ashburn, life is good indeed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ashburn?
In Ashburn, the median rent is $1,957 for a studio, $2,056 for a 1-bedroom, $2,375 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,132 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ashburn, check out our monthly Ashburn Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Ashburn?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Ashburn include Ashburn Village.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ashburn?
Some of the colleges located in the Ashburn area include Hood College, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ashburn?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ashburn from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

