250 Apartments for rent in Ashburn, VA

Living in Ashburn

There's nothing complicated about living in Ashburn. It's easy to get around, thanks to commuter bus services from Virginia Regional Transit. Another plus is the climate; it's relatively mild for this region, with summertime highs ranging in upper 80s and January temps in the low to mid 20s. There's around 20 inches of snow every winter, just enough to make things interesting, and around 40 inches of rain annually, so keep an umbrella on hand.

With Washington, DC only half an hour away, there's no scarcity of things to do in and around Ashburn, but you don't need to leave the city to have a good time. In particular, Ashburn is home to a number of great restaurants to suit just about every taste and budget. One great favorite with locals and a reminder that Virginia is anything but landlocked is Ford's Fish Shack, which lives up to its motto to serve fish "fresh off the hook." Diners can feast on local delicacies such as fried lobster tail and whole belly clams, or they can opt for the always-spectacular catch of the day. For classic American fare, Ashburnites flock to Clyde's for its impressive menu that features everything from glorified burgers to steaks and other grill favorites. If your passion is beer, then you'll fall in love all over again at the Lost Rhino Brewery, which features a huge range of hearty, independently-brewed artisan ales.

On the surface, Ashburn at night may not appear to be particularly bacchanalian, but there are a number of bars and restaurants featuring live entertainment in the area. If you enjoy local bands, it's worth driving just outside town to Herndon so you can check out Ned Devine's Irish Pub, which offers regional talent on weekends. During the summer months, a number of venues feature live free concerts throughout the area. Be sure to check out the music series at nearby Brambleton Town Center, as well as the band concerts just a few miles down the road in Leesburg. There's also the popular (and affordable) Loudoun Summer Music Fest, which offers a series of concerts at the Belmont Country Club.

They say that Virginia is for lovers, but as any golf fan knows, it's also for golfers. Ashburn has several top-notch courses, including Brambleton, which has a par-72 championship grade course, and Belmont Country Club, which boasts a course designed by Arnold Palmer. If football's more your thing, you'll rejoice in the knowledge that Ashburn is home to the Washington Redskins official training camp, Redskins Park, and you can even watch the team practice on specially-designated days.

If you'd rather get up for a baseball or football game of your own on weekends, you can become a regular at Trailside Park, which offers a number of sports fields. For those who enjoy the outdoors without feeling compelled to show off their athletic prowess, there's also a terrific trail for walkers, bikers and hikers.

It's an overused clich, but in this case it's entirely appropriate: There really is something for everyone in Ashburn, Virginia. This is a city that has it all from trendy brewhouses and wine bars to free summer band concerts in the park; from championship golf courses and high-tech centers to historic 18th-century manors. Plus, of course, there's all that great football going on right at your doorstep. In Ashburn, life is good indeed.