262 Apartments for rent in Fort Hunt, VA

1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8102 WINGFIELD PLACE
8102 Wingfield Place, Fort Hunt, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rambler/cottage feel in this charming home has large common spaces that are freshly redone in so many ways. A new carpet is in the family room...other floors are all sparkling hardwoods.

1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE
8813 Vernon View Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1258 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE REDUCED!Please contact the property manager with any questions.

1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8517 CYRUS PLACE
8517 Cyrus Place, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2150 sqft
This home is so popular it always rents before we get new photos. Photos are 6 years old, but the home will be painted and ready for you! Charming Waynewood split level just steps from the pool and school.

1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
1112 GLADSTONE PL
1112 Gladstone Place, Fort Hunt, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location, location: Close to Ft. Belvoir. Easy commute to Pentagon/DC via car or express bus. Reasonable drive to Huntington Metro station with parking. Close to the bike/walk/run path along the Pentagon.

1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
7408 ADMIRAL DRIVE
7408 Admiral Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
5360 sqft
Great home ready for occupancy. Move in NOW!

1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
1901 MASON HILL DRIVE
1901 Mason Hill Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2382 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
5 BRs, 2 Full bath in Upper level, 1 BR with full bath in basement. Approximately 3,500 finished living area. Formal dining room; fireplace in family room.

1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8301 CROWN COURT ROAD
8301 Crown Court Road, Fort Hunt, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
2284 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath colonial in sought after Riverside in the Fort Hunt area of Alexandria. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counter and stainless steel appliances adjacent to laundry/mudroom and two car garage.

1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8112 KARL RD
8112 Karl Road, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Quintessential Hollin Hall single family home for available for lease. This 4 bedroom2 full bath property has been updated and meticulously maintained by the owners.
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
4 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.

1 Unit Available
6604 10th St #B2
6604 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
784 sqft
Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria.

1 Unit Available
1503 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD
1503 Belle View Boulevard, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
768 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in quiet Belle View community-

1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,099
2778 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.

1 Unit Available
6610 POTOMAC AVE #B1
6610 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Urban sophisticates call Belle View home, hurry to call this meticulously maintained, fresh 2BR/1BA your home. B1 will be freshly painted for your arrival. 2015 updates included new Parquet Hardwood/Kitchen floor/Doors/Fridge/Blinds/Paint.

1 Unit Available
6609 E WAKEFIELD DR #A1
6609 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Charming condo in convenient Belle View community. This freshly painted two bedroom, one bathroom condo features new hardwood flooring, living room built-ins, a separate dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry for storage.

1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8276 JAKE PLACE
8276 Jakes Place, Mount Vernon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED Beautiful 3BR, 2 1/2 BA brick townhome, end unit, w/garage in lovely Mt. Vernon. Meticulous condition & freshly painted. All 3 levels above ground. Great light, open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
1413 BELLE VIEW BOULEVARD
1413 Belle View Boulevard, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
793 sqft
Ideal location in the Belle View Community. Light Filled living Room & Dining Room. Close to outdoor pool, Tennis & Basketball Courts, walking paths and rec center.

1 Unit Available
6608 POTOMAC AVENUE
6608 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
793 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom unit in the classic, highly coveted Belle View Condominiums. Walking distance to Belle View shopping center. Walking distance to GW parkway. Minutes to I-495, Old Town, Route 1, and Washington DC.

1 Unit Available
6502 POTOMAC AVENUE
6502 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
623 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Cozy 1 BR apartment featuring gas cooking, walk-in closets and secure access. Near Old Town Alexandria, Potomac River and major access routes. Pool for summer fun!

1 Unit Available
6601 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE
6601 Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
943 sqft
3 BR tree-top condo w/ stunning updates: renovated bath w/ heated floor, glass enclosed walk-in shower, space saving pocket door, added shelving, vent and upgraded lighting. Kitchen has oak cabinets, new granite counters and SS appliances.

1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE
8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2065 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms.

1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.

1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
2905 BOSWELL AVENUE
2905 Boswell Avenue, Hybla Valley, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1638 sqft
Fantastic opportunity for Day Care site. Former day care company operated here. Perfect for any professional office/home use. Call listing agent for details.Unbelievable lot with abundant of parking, open space, and a private rear yard.

1 Unit Available
6609 10TH STREET A-1
6609 10th St, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Wood floors refinished in 2019! New Refrigerator in 2019! New kitchen photos coming! Fabulous 2BR in Belle View. Renovated kitchen with Maple cabinets, GRANITE counters, new stainless refrigerator.
City GuideFort HuntLive among the spies of the intelligence community in Fort Hunt, VA where the city rose to fame for being the site of P.O Box 1142, an ultra secretive American military intelligence facility from World War II. At one time, this facility was used to house and interview Prisoners of War, including rocket scientist Wernher von Braun and German U-Boat Commander Werner Henke.
Neighborhoods in Fort Hunt
Given its proximity to Washington D.C. and its historical charm, Fort Hunt is a popular choice for home buyers. Let's take a closer look at the most popular neighborhoods in Fort Hunt, VA for premier apartments and homes for sale.

Riverside Gardens: A small bedroom community in Fort Hunt, Riverside Gardens offers large yards, older well maintained homes and easy access to great shopping, dining and more.

Tauxemont: A terrific family neighborhood, Tauxemont has a multitude of options for a house rental for a new resident to the area.

River Bend: Situated in the quaint confines of downtown Fort Hunt, River Bend is known for its eclectic restaurants like the River Bend Bistro. It has numerous options for pet friendly apartments.

Stratford Landing: One of the most popular residential neighborhoods in Fort Hunt, Stratford Landing is surrounded by gorgeous green spaces and the Potomac River. Perfect for people looking to escape the hustle of downtown, Stratford Landing is a quiet oasis. Find an apartment here if your doctor has told you to decrease your stress levels.

Living in Fort Hunt
Because Fort Hunt is a smaller city, it is a place where your neighbors and friends all know your name. Perfect for the outdoor enthusiast, Fort Hunt VA is home to the Wheel Nuts Bike Shop where you can rent bikes to ride along the Potomac or be like one of the many residents who choose to bike to work. A small town feel with big city entertainment can be found in Fort Hunt, VA.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Fort Hunt?
Apartment Rentals in Fort Hunt start at $2,350/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Hunt?
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Hunt area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Hunt?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Hunt from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.

