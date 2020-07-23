/
accomack county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:23 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Accomack County, VA📍
15505 BREEZY POINT LN
15505 Breezy Point Lane, Accomack County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$975
2640 sqft
This home gives you the space you need. Basically 2 rooms on the 1st level, large master with ensuite bath with walk-in tub and separate shower. There is room for a sitting area or office nook. There is a large kitchen open to the living room.
37333 BROADSIDE DR
37333 Broadside Drive, Captains Cove, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1926 sqft
This beautiful home is fully furnished and is located in a very quiet and private area at the end of a cu;-de-sac overlooking the Chincoteague Bay. The open floor plan offers great views from all windows.
2561 CAPTAINS CORRIDOR
2561 Captains Corridor, Captains Cove, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
728 sqft
Cozy cottage with open floor plan and beachy feel. Fully furnished. Living room, kitchen, 2 BRs and a bath. Front deck and nice view of the golf course and pond.
33580 CRADDOCKVILLE RD
33580 Craddockville Road, Accomack County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1853 sqft
This Charming home is just looking for someone new to move in. This home features a large kitchen with room for a table, built-in desk, and stainless steel appliances. All of the bedrooms have hardwood floors with easy access to the bath.
23186 PRINCE HENRY LN
23186 Prince Henry Lane, Accomack County, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cove Waterfront Apartments: Just outside the town limits of Onancock. Each apartment has its own private detached garage and each with private veranda with lovely water views and use of dock. Washer & dryer is in the shared utility room.
14320 SUNSET LN
14320 Sunset Lane, Accomack County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
This is apartment number 302, located on the first floor in a building of 4 apartments. Equipped with a stacking washer & dryer. The required security deposit is equal to one month's rent. The tenant shall pay for all utilities.
2004 S OLD MILL DR
2004 S Old Mill Dr, Worcester County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
