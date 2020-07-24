/
7 Apartments for rent in Danville County, VA📍
131 Gordon Ave
131 Gordon Avenue, Danville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$450
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5975446)
412 1st StA A
412 1st St, Danville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$474
$474 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309602 412 First St, Danville, VA 24540 2 beds 1 baths 1,120 sq ft Lot size 8,712 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
207 Highland Ct
207 Highland Court, Danville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$575
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5921451)
608 Bell Dr
608 Bell Drive, Danville, VA
1 Bedroom
$350
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785564)
401 WESTOVER PL
401 Westover Drive, Danville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$400
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5784150)
413 1st St
413 1st Street, Danville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$529
1120 sqft
$529 PER MONTH RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 259799 412 First St, Danville, VA 24540 2 beds 1 baths 1,120 sq ft Lot size 8,712 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
2136 Oak Grove Rd.
2136 Oak Grove Road, Pittsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$635
2136 Oak Grove Rd. - Nice county property, newly renovated a must see. Mobile Home 2 Bedrooms 2 Bath Washer & Dryer Hook Up Central Heat & Air Private Lot with Covered Car Parking No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906999)
