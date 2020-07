Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel furnished ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool hot tub package receiving elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr concierge 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard doorman game room green community internet access lobby media room online portal pool table sauna

Virginia Square Apartments is surrounded by boutique shopping, world-class dining and a lively music scene in the vibrant Virginia Square neighborhood. It's easy to be on the move with a nearby dog park/dog run and miles of biking/jogging trails. The Virginia Square Metro Station is right outside your door, and 1-66, I-395 and Rte 50 give immediate access into DC and the Pentagon. Our smoke-free apartments feature Energy Star stainless steel appliances, custom white-on-white cabinetry, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. New spa-like bathrooms include a white vanity, ceramic tile floor and environmentally friendly finishes. You'll also enjoy panoramic views of DC and Virginia.