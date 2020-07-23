/
rockingham county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:34 AM
36 Apartments for rent in Rockingham County, VA📍
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
6 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
426 North Main Street
426 North Main Street, Bridgewater, VA
Studio
$1,800
Commercial space for rent in Bridgewater Virginia! - 426 North Main Street - Priced to Lease at $1800 per month. Around 3000 sq. ft.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
171 Cedar Point Lane
171 Cedar Point Ln, Rockingham County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
171 Cedar Point Lane Available 08/07/20 New Modern Townhouse with 2 Master Suites - Fresh Modern Town house with Hardwood floors, open floor plan, and two large master suites, 9' and cathedral ceilings, spacious kitchen and dining room w/ pantry,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1455 Taylor Grove Lane Unit 2
1455 Taylor Grove Lane, Massanetta Springs, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
1455 Taylor Grove Lane Unit 2 Available 09/11/20 Two Master Suite Apartment Townhouse - Check out this two master suite apartment townhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1191 GARBERS CHURCH RD
1191 Garbers Church Road, Rockingham County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4377 sqft
Lovely acreage with panoramic views. Entrance in the City of Harrisonburg and acreage in Rockingham County. Outstanding views and location.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
17888 MOUNTAIN VALLEY RD
17888 Mountain Valley Road, Rockingham County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
3 bedroom & 2 full bath ranch located 20 minutes North of Harrisonburg in Rockingham County. Yard maintenance and water/sewer included. No Pets allowed. 2 car garage. 4 miles south of New Market. Garage 20x20
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
186 Edom Lane
186 Edom Ln, Broadway, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
186 Edom Lane Available 05/01/20 Townhouse for Rent in Broadway - Like new townhouse in a new subdivision in Broadway. 3 bedroom, 3 full bath interior unit with open floor plan. Nice back porch for relaxing.
Last updated April 17 at 05:06 PM
1 Unit Available
2577 MOUNTAIN DR
2577 Mountain Drive, Massanutten, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home available April 2020
Results within 1 mile of Rockingham County
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
North East
1254 Old Richmond Circle
1254 Old Richmond Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1670 sqft
1254 Old Richmond Circle Available 08/08/20 Townhouse for Rent in Beacon Hill - Townhouse with unfinished basement for rent in beacon hill. Property features 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1390 Hunter Rd, G
1390 Hunters Rd, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$990
953 sqft
Furnished 2 large bedrooms/full bath/closet - $990 - Property Id: 302608 The utilities are to be split by two tenants. As there are two master bedrooms there, the rent for each is $495.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2419 Avalon Woods Drive
2419 Avalon Woods, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1888 sqft
Large Townhouse with Fully Finished Basement offering 1888 Finished Square Feet - This spacious townhouse offers 1888 finished square feet including a full walk-out basement. This home has ALL NEW flooring! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5917250)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
654 White Oak Circle
654 White Oak Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
Spacious End Unit Harrisonburg Triplex - This private setting offers wonderful convenience located centrally in Harrisonburg close to JMU, Sentara RMH & Harrisonburg Crossings Shopping Center.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mosby Court
2453 Mosby Court
2453 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2 story condo for rent with open concept living area - 2453 Mosby Court - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North East
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1463 Founders Way
1463 Founders Way, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
1463 Founders Way Available 08/05/20 Spacious End Unit Towhouse in Desirable Liberty Square! - Charming and lovely end unit townhouse in Liberty Square. Situated on a cul-de-sac and backed up to the walking trail.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1111 Wellington Drive
1111 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1111 Wellington Drive Available 09/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
467 Pointe Drive
467 Pointe Dr, Harrisonburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1816 sqft
467 Pointe Drive Available 08/08/20 4 Bedroom Duplex for Rent - 4 Bedroom, 3 bath duplex for rent. Great views! Convenient Location! Spacious floor plan. Attached garage. Master bedroom and full bathroom on first floor.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1105 Wellington Drive
1105 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1105 Wellington Drive Available 09/16/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
North East
401 E ELIZABETH ST
401 East Elizabeth Street, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1350 sqft
Couple blocks east of downtown & several blocks north of JMU. Old style tub. Washer hookup in kitchen, Vacant lot to share with other apartment. Water, sewer & trash furnished. Zoned R2. Available August. Owner has Real Estate license.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Park View
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$465
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$465
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1041 Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Harmony Heights
1252 OLD WINDMILL CIR
1252 Old Windmill Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1400 sqft
Available July. Just North of Harmony Square, VMRC & EMU. No pets. Owner to replace HP filter monthly. Lawn care furnished. 2 parking spots reserved for each unit.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 Gilmer Circle
1550 Gilmer Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
1550 Gilmer Circle Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family home in a Cul - de - sac for rent! - 1550 Gilmer Cir. - We have a three-bedroom, two-bath home for rent on a cul-de-sac.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2451 Mosby Court Available 07/15/20 Millwood Condominium 2451 - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
245 Emerald Drive
245 Emerald Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2245 sqft
245 Emerald Drive Available 04/17/20 Duplex with Basement Garage for Rent - Well maintained, spacious duplex for rent with convenient location close to JMU, shopping and bus routes. Duplex features hardwood floors in living room and dining area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Rockingham County area include James Madison University, Shenandoah University, Piedmont Virginia Community College, and University of Virginia-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlottesville, Winchester, Harrisonburg, Charles Town, and Pantops have apartments for rent.