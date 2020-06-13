Apartment List
/
VA
/
richmond
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:46 PM

280 Apartments for rent in Richmond, VA

📍
The Fan
Shockoe Bottom
The Museum District
Old Town Manchester
Carver
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
10 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$919
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Shockoe Slip
10 Units Available
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Monroe Ward
110 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Monroe Ward
57 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
35 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
52 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
21 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Carver
32 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Piney Knolls
1 Unit Available
Timbercreek Apartment Homes
2200 Chateau Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
793 sqft
*Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only taking appointment tours until further notice.*
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Shockoe Bottom
5 Units Available
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$966
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Scott's Addition
18 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Central Office
19 Units Available
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Old Town Manchester
16 Units Available
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Museums
165 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
Shockoe Bottom
10 Units Available
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-95 and Jefferson Park. On-site gym and garages available. Updated interiors including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Dogs and cats welcomed. Patio or balcony in each unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
18 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$909
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
959 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Shockoe Bottom
9 Units Available
Shockoe Center Apartments
1900 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$674
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Located in a historic building within walking distance to Church Hill shops. Apartments with original architectural features in a community boasting a cyber cafe, cardio center and rooftop pool with downtown Richmond views.

Median Rent in Richmond

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Richmond is $909, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,049.
Studio
$867
1 Bed
$909
2 Beds
$1,049
3+ Beds
$1,391
City GuideRichmond
Rumor going around the old Commonwealth is you’re looking for an uber-sweet crash pad in the capitol of Virginia. Good call!

Richmond, after all, not only boasts one of America’s most storied pasts but also has a lot to offer to those of us living in the present (i.e., plenty of affordable and eclectic lodgings).

Having trouble with Craigslist Richmond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Richmond: A Sneak Peek at “The River City”

Richmond has a fascinating history of its own. Founded in 1737, it is one of America’s most tenured cities and played critical roles in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. But you’re not here for a history lesson, we know. You want to hear about Richmond in the here and now. So here are a few facts of life you should know about the city in the 21st century:

  • A History Aficionado’s Heaven: Outsiders continue to flock to the city to visit Richmond National Battlefield Park and Hollywood Cemetery, among other historic locations. Be prepared: Richmond is a hotbed for Civil War reenactments, so if you’re sitting on your favorite barstool in Shockoe Botton one night and you see a blood-stained Johnny Reb stumbling by, you’re not hallucinating or seeing a ghost. It’s just a “regular” guy who’s pretending to be wounded in action or dying of dysentery in 1864.

  • Navigating the City: The most convenient way to maneuver throughout the city is (big surprise alert!) via your own vehicle. Traffic is rarely backed up in Richmond and parking spaces are easy enough to find, so if you have your own gas-guzzler, you’re in good shape. If not, you can always take the GRTC city buses that service the area, but be sure to have either exact change or a nifty little GRTC Go Card (available everywhere anything at all is sold…).

  • Day… Richmond residents who like to have their fun under the sun won’t be disappointed. Popular daytime recreational haunts include Belle Isle on the James River, Monument Avenue, and Maymont Park (one of the country’s most aesthetic urban parks). Numerous other parks and museums (including the Edgar Allen Poe Museum) are spread throughout the city as well.

  • And Night: If a musical genre exists, there’s a live band in Richmond playing it right now. Throughout Shockoe Bottom, the downtown area, and the Fan District, music junkies will find an endless stream of live music venues with bands exploring every genre from punk, funk, and indie to bluegrass, hip hop, and – sorry to say it – disco. Never fear, techno-tronic enthusiasts: The Shockoe Bottom ‘hood also serves up its fair share of pulse-pounding club music, so don’t forget to pack your glittery shirts and glow sticks.

Settling in Richmond

People have been settling in Richmond successfully for roughly 275 years, and guess what? You can, too! Just a few caveats to consider before signing on that dotted line:

  • Richmond-ers can be choosers: Richmond is one of those rare cities in Virginia where renters outnumber buyers (by more than seven percent in this case). So be choosy and don’t settle on a pad until you’re sure it’s exactly what your little heart desires.

  • Take careful inventory: When you move-in, chances are your apartment manager will give you a checklist so you can note anything that isn’t completely perfect in your new pad. Don’t blow this off! Apartments tend to turn over very quickly in Richmond, and property managers don’t always have the chance to examine every last nook and cranny of vacant units for blemishes. You don’t want to get blamed – or worse, lose your deposit – for something that happened before your time.

  • Bring the basics: Of course, you’ll need I.D., proof of income, a list of previous landlords, and banking info to rent at most Richmond properties. Or, you’ll need a co-signer.

  • It’s not old, it’s distinguished … Roughly 75 percent of buildings in Richmond, including rental properties, were built prior to 1970, so hopefully you appreciate a certain degree of antiquity in your living quarters.

The Lay of the Land

So which neighborhood in Richmond is right for you? You have your choice of 50-plus distinct ‘hoods to pick from, including:

  • Downtown: The downtown area, especially the Monroe Ward and Shockoe Slip areas, are ideal for those who want to be in the hub of the city’s commerce and culture (average apartment cost is around $900). The historical neighborhood of Jackson Ward is also downtown and has some rental houses available in the $1200 range.

  • Shockoe Bottom: The epicenter of Richmond’s nightlife is Shockoe Bottom, on the banks of the James River. Just be prepared to spend close to a grand for a 1 BR and $1300-plus for a multi-room unit.

  • Tobacco Row: Remember those “eclectic” living spaces we promised? We were talking about Tobacco Row, whose clusters of former tobacco factories have been transformed into chic, spacious lofts and condos. Riverside rentals are currently available in the $700 range for the smallest units (600 square feet), while the more roomy digs (1100-plus square feet) will cost you close to $1200.

Closing thoughts: “Give me liberty or give me cheap cost of living”

Well, then, liberty it is! The cost of living in Richmond is nearly 9 percent higher than the national average, but fortunately, the average rental unit is hovering around only $850, and move-in specials pop up frequently.

Welcome to Richmond, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Richmond rents held steady over the past month

Richmond rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,050 for a two-bedroom. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Richmond, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Richmond, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Richmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,050 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Richmond.
    • While Richmond's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Richmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Richmond’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Richmond renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment...

    View full Richmond Renter Survey

    Here’s how Richmond ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    B+
    Affordability
    B-
    Social Life
    B-
    Weather
    B
    Commute time
    D
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Public transit
    B+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Richmond’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Richmond renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories near-average and average scores."

    Key Findings in Richmond include the following:

    • Richmond renters gave their city a D overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Richmond were jobs and career opportunities, affordability, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received grades of B+.
    • The areas of concern to Richmond renters are safety and low crime (D), state and local taxes (D) and quality of local schools (F).
    • Richmond millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of D.
    • Richmond did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Virginia like Virginia Beach (A-), Norfolk (B) and Arlington (A), but earned higher marks than Newport News (F).
    • Richmond did relatively well poorly to cities nationwide, including Raleigh (A), Washington, DC (A-) and San Francisco (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love Richmond - there is always something to do here. The city is full of festivals, food and breweries. But at the same time, it’s low key so you can relax and adventure out on your own." -Megan D.
    • "Richmond has a lot of culture and, for a town in the South, it’s diverse. It also has spirit and great food, arts and culture." -Ashley G.
    • "I love that Richmond is big enough to have everything imaginable but without being overwhelming. I don’t like that it’s losing its southern charm a bit." -Allie F.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Richmond?
    In Richmond, the median rent is $867 for a studio, $909 for a 1-bedroom, $1,049 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,391 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Richmond, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Richmond?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Richmond include The Fan, Shockoe Bottom, The Museum District, Old Town Manchester, and Carver.
    How pet-friendly is Richmond?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Richmond received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Richmond?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Richmond received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    What is social life like in Richmond?
    Richmond renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Richmond did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Richmond?
    Some of the colleges located in the Richmond area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University, and College of William and Mary. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Richmond?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Richmond from include Fredericksburg, Suffolk, Petersburg, Chester, and Williamsburg.

    Similar Pages

    Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
    Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Pet Friendly Places
    Richmond Studio Apartments