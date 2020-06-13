280 Apartments for rent in Richmond, VA📍
Richmond, after all, not only boasts one of America’s most storied pasts but also has a lot to offer to those of us living in the present (i.e., plenty of affordable and eclectic lodgings).
Having trouble with Craigslist Richmond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Richmond has a fascinating history of its own. Founded in 1737, it is one of America’s most tenured cities and played critical roles in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. But you’re not here for a history lesson, we know. You want to hear about Richmond in the here and now. So here are a few facts of life you should know about the city in the 21st century:
A History Aficionado’s Heaven: Outsiders continue to flock to the city to visit Richmond National Battlefield Park and Hollywood Cemetery, among other historic locations. Be prepared: Richmond is a hotbed for Civil War reenactments, so if you’re sitting on your favorite barstool in Shockoe Botton one night and you see a blood-stained Johnny Reb stumbling by, you’re not hallucinating or seeing a ghost. It’s just a “regular” guy who’s pretending to be wounded in action or dying of dysentery in 1864.
Navigating the City: The most convenient way to maneuver throughout the city is (big surprise alert!) via your own vehicle. Traffic is rarely backed up in Richmond and parking spaces are easy enough to find, so if you have your own gas-guzzler, you’re in good shape. If not, you can always take the GRTC city buses that service the area, but be sure to have either exact change or a nifty little GRTC Go Card (available everywhere anything at all is sold…).
Day… Richmond residents who like to have their fun under the sun won’t be disappointed. Popular daytime recreational haunts include Belle Isle on the James River, Monument Avenue, and Maymont Park (one of the country’s most aesthetic urban parks). Numerous other parks and museums (including the Edgar Allen Poe Museum) are spread throughout the city as well.
And Night: If a musical genre exists, there’s a live band in Richmond playing it right now. Throughout Shockoe Bottom, the downtown area, and the Fan District, music junkies will find an endless stream of live music venues with bands exploring every genre from punk, funk, and indie to bluegrass, hip hop, and – sorry to say it – disco. Never fear, techno-tronic enthusiasts: The Shockoe Bottom ‘hood also serves up its fair share of pulse-pounding club music, so don’t forget to pack your glittery shirts and glow sticks.
People have been settling in Richmond successfully for roughly 275 years, and guess what? You can, too! Just a few caveats to consider before signing on that dotted line:
Richmond-ers can be choosers: Richmond is one of those rare cities in Virginia where renters outnumber buyers (by more than seven percent in this case). So be choosy and don’t settle on a pad until you’re sure it’s exactly what your little heart desires.
Take careful inventory: When you move-in, chances are your apartment manager will give you a checklist so you can note anything that isn’t completely perfect in your new pad. Don’t blow this off! Apartments tend to turn over very quickly in Richmond, and property managers don’t always have the chance to examine every last nook and cranny of vacant units for blemishes. You don’t want to get blamed – or worse, lose your deposit – for something that happened before your time.
Bring the basics: Of course, you’ll need I.D., proof of income, a list of previous landlords, and banking info to rent at most Richmond properties. Or, you’ll need a co-signer.
It’s not old, it’s distinguished … Roughly 75 percent of buildings in Richmond, including rental properties, were built prior to 1970, so hopefully you appreciate a certain degree of antiquity in your living quarters.
So which neighborhood in Richmond is right for you? You have your choice of 50-plus distinct ‘hoods to pick from, including:
Downtown: The downtown area, especially the Monroe Ward and Shockoe Slip areas, are ideal for those who want to be in the hub of the city’s commerce and culture (average apartment cost is around $900). The historical neighborhood of Jackson Ward is also downtown and has some rental houses available in the $1200 range.
Shockoe Bottom: The epicenter of Richmond’s nightlife is Shockoe Bottom, on the banks of the James River. Just be prepared to spend close to a grand for a 1 BR and $1300-plus for a multi-room unit.
Tobacco Row: Remember those “eclectic” living spaces we promised? We were talking about Tobacco Row, whose clusters of former tobacco factories have been transformed into chic, spacious lofts and condos. Riverside rentals are currently available in the $700 range for the smallest units (600 square feet), while the more roomy digs (1100-plus square feet) will cost you close to $1200.
Well, then, liberty it is! The cost of living in Richmond is nearly 9 percent higher than the national average, but fortunately, the average rental unit is hovering around only $850, and move-in specials pop up frequently.
Welcome to Richmond, and happy hunting!
June 2020 Richmond Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Richmond rents held steady over the past month
Richmond rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $910 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,050 for a two-bedroom. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Virginia
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Richmond, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
- Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Richmond, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Richmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,050 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Richmond.
- While Richmond's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Richmond.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Richmond’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Richmond renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment...
Here’s how Richmond ranks on:
Apartment List has released Richmond’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Richmond renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories near-average and average scores."
Key Findings in Richmond include the following:
- Richmond renters gave their city a D overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Richmond were jobs and career opportunities, affordability, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received grades of B+.
- The areas of concern to Richmond renters are safety and low crime (D), state and local taxes (D) and quality of local schools (F).
- Richmond millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of D.
- Richmond did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Virginia like Virginia Beach (A-), Norfolk (B) and Arlington (A), but earned higher marks than Newport News (F).
- Richmond did relatively well poorly to cities nationwide, including Raleigh (A), Washington, DC (A-) and San Francisco (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love Richmond - there is always something to do here. The city is full of festivals, food and breweries. But at the same time, it’s low key so you can relax and adventure out on your own." -Megan D.
- "Richmond has a lot of culture and, for a town in the South, it’s diverse. It also has spirit and great food, arts and culture." -Ashley G.
- "I love that Richmond is big enough to have everything imaginable but without being overwhelming. I don’t like that it’s losing its southern charm a bit." -Allie F.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.