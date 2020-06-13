257 Apartments for rent in Innsbrook, VA📍
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 32
1 of 18
1 of 49
1 of 17
1 of 42
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 34
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 33
1 of 26
1 of 27
Innsbrook, Virginia is a tiny little place that some consider a neighborhood, just north of Richmond. Despite its size (it's home to only about 7,500 people), Innsbrook is actually its own town, and it has the benefit of being both a quiet, suburban place to live, and being directly connected to the state capital of Richmond. Most people in Innsbrook commute into and out of Richmond for work or play, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty to do in Innsbrook itself! In fact, the tiny place has a ton of recreation and entertainment options, and you're sure to be able to keep entertained if you find an apartment to rent here. Pack your bag and head to Innsbrook to look for your apt for rent any time of year -- the weather there year round is mild and temperate, and the people there have that undeniable southern hospitality!
If you're thinking of looking for one bedroom apartments in Innsbrook, the first step is to consider what you want out of a rental home. Some things to consider when deciding are size, location, amenities and community. Meditate on your new place and think about what your priorities are. Once you've decided what you're going to prioritize in a new place, then use an apartments locator to find available properties. Once you've found places you like, then you can reach out to potential landlords and realtors to see places. Make as many appointments as you can! You're going to want to see as many places as possible to make sure you find a couple of alternatives that you like!
Once you see a home you love, then it's time to apply. Come prepared to apply, and you'll be sure not to miss out a dream home! Some things that you're going to need are your bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs and proof of income. Basically, you should bring anything that will show that you can pay the rent! If you're worried about paying the rent or financial history, rent with a guarantor. A guarantor is someone who can financially guarantee the apartment and assure the landlord that the rent gets paid, no matter what happens to your own financial situation.
An important step in finding the right place to be is also deciding on the right neighborhood. It's pointless after all, to end up in a place like one of the town's best furnished apartments , but to hate the area around it! If you want to know more about Innsbrook neighborhoods, then check out the list below. It contains some helpful information that will save you time and energy on your housing hunt. Luckily, Innsbrook is basically a neighborhood in itself, so there's not too much paring down to do, but considering what amenities are located where, can help make your search just that much easier.
Eastern Innsbrook: Eastern Innsbrook, which is technically closer to Richmond, is a great place for commuters to live. It borders I-295, making for an easy drive into town when you need to. This part of town is scenic, and it has Echo Lake in it, if you like spending time at parks or out on the water. You can find nice shops here, like Creative Wine Cellars and Well Aware Systems.
Western Innsbrook: This part of town is nearly all residential. Picture streets with trees and single family homes, and that's what you're gonna find here. It's probably not the best place to look if you're looking for big apartment buildings, but if you're looking for space and neighborhood living, this area of Innsbrook is going to be just the right fit for you. If you like dining out, you can enjoy Market Cafe, as well as the Hot Spot at Market Cafe in this part of town.
Innsbrook is such a tiny place, it's clear that no one decided to move there just for its own amenities. However, there are plenty of them, and there's also extremely easy access into the heart of Richmond, which is one of the South's best cities!
While you're in Innsbrook, spend time outside. The town has two great lakes that people can take advantage of: Waterfront Lake and Echo Lake. Grab your boat, fishing gear or flip flops, because you'll want to take advantage of these nice spots, particularly in the hot summers! The area also has a park, Springfield Park, with its own pond, as well as a concert pavilion that is known for hosting great outdoor concerts in the summertime. Music lovers might feel just at home here!
If you like more big-city excitement, just hop in your car and head into the heart of downtown. Richmond itself, in addition to being a capital city, has a slew of stuff to do, including a ton of museums. If you're a museum buff, you can spend time in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of the Confederacy, the Science Museum of Virginia, the Children's Museum of Richmond or even the Edgar Allen Poe Museum.
There's plenty of nature here, too, if you'd rather spend your time outside or learning about the natural world around you. The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is a world-class facility where you can see and learn about plants and flowers, while Belle Isle is a place that you can explore and see many animals in their natural habitat.