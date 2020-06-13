257 Apartments for rent in Innsbrook, VA

Innsbrook Neighborhoods

An important step in finding the right place to be is also deciding on the right neighborhood. It's pointless after all, to end up in a place like one of the town's best furnished apartments , but to hate the area around it! If you want to know more about Innsbrook neighborhoods, then check out the list below. It contains some helpful information that will save you time and energy on your housing hunt. Luckily, Innsbrook is basically a neighborhood in itself, so there's not too much paring down to do, but considering what amenities are located where, can help make your search just that much easier.

Eastern Innsbrook: Eastern Innsbrook, which is technically closer to Richmond, is a great place for commuters to live. It borders I-295, making for an easy drive into town when you need to. This part of town is scenic, and it has Echo Lake in it, if you like spending time at parks or out on the water. You can find nice shops here, like Creative Wine Cellars and Well Aware Systems.

Western Innsbrook: This part of town is nearly all residential. Picture streets with trees and single family homes, and that's what you're gonna find here. It's probably not the best place to look if you're looking for big apartment buildings, but if you're looking for space and neighborhood living, this area of Innsbrook is going to be just the right fit for you. If you like dining out, you can enjoy Market Cafe, as well as the Hot Spot at Market Cafe in this part of town.