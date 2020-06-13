Apartment List
/
VA
/
innsbrook
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:31 PM

257 Apartments for rent in Innsbrook, VA

📍
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Innsbrook
75 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
3322 Pemberton Road
3322 Pemberton Road, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
4 Bedroom - HUGE Lot - Western Henrico - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home conveniently located to everything. Western Henrico. Charming Cape Cod on a large lot. Detached storage shed. Hardwood floors. Newly replaced carpet upstairs. Two full baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
10729 Shadyford Lane
10729 Shadyford Lane, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2034 sqft
New Flooring for all downstairs Carpet and steps, New water heater. 4beds and 2.5 baths. Great home in Innsbrook on a cul-de-sac street.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
4150 San Marco Drive
4150 San Marco Drive, Innsbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
4150 San Marco Drive Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Corner Townhome in the Villas at Innsbrook Available July!!! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit available now in gated community!!! Hardwood floors, open concept
Results within 1 mile of Innsbrook
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
29 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
52 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Liesfeld Parkway
2300 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2218 sqft
2300 Liesfeld Parkway Available 08/08/20 Beautiful West Broad Townhome - West Broad Village rental... we know it's hard to ignore those words! Then add to that the fact it was built in 2015.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4603 Candlelight Ct
4603 Candlelight Court, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1248 sqft
Wonderful one story house with screened in porch and fenced yard. Echo Lake, Hungry Creek, Glen Allen High

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1915 Old Brick Road
1915 Old Brick Road, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2218 sqft
Outstanding 3-story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath in the West Broad Village neighborhood in the West End of Henrico County.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
2210 Sommie Lane
2210 Sommie Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1508 sqft
$1550/month. This lovingly maintained 3 bed, 2 bath rancher in Westend is available for tours and move in June 2. The home offers a living room and formal dining room with crown molding and picture windows.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
4921 Daffodil Cir
4921 Daffodil Circle, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1788 sqft
A beautiful home located in Glen Allen. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, has a spacious, bright, plan in a quiet and peaceful area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
308 Geese Landing
308 Geese Landing, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,780
2800 sqft
Three-level townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a hardwood foyer and spacious recreation room.
Results within 5 miles of Innsbrook
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Laurel
7 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$919
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
$
Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
City GuideInnsbrook
Innsbrook is home to a local beloved concert series, Innsbrook After Hours. The concert series is outdoors, and it's been running for 28 years now for local Richmond and Innsbrook residents.

Innsbrook, Virginia is a tiny little place that some consider a neighborhood, just north of Richmond. Despite its size (it's home to only about 7,500 people), Innsbrook is actually its own town, and it has the benefit of being both a quiet, suburban place to live, and being directly connected to the state capital of Richmond. Most people in Innsbrook commute into and out of Richmond for work or play, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty to do in Innsbrook itself! In fact, the tiny place has a ton of recreation and entertainment options, and you're sure to be able to keep entertained if you find an apartment to rent here. Pack your bag and head to Innsbrook to look for your apt for rent any time of year -- the weather there year round is mild and temperate, and the people there have that undeniable southern hospitality!

Moving to Innsbrook

If you're thinking of looking for one bedroom apartments in Innsbrook, the first step is to consider what you want out of a rental home. Some things to consider when deciding are size, location, amenities and community. Meditate on your new place and think about what your priorities are. Once you've decided what you're going to prioritize in a new place, then use an apartments locator to find available properties. Once you've found places you like, then you can reach out to potential landlords and realtors to see places. Make as many appointments as you can! You're going to want to see as many places as possible to make sure you find a couple of alternatives that you like!

Once you see a home you love, then it's time to apply. Come prepared to apply, and you'll be sure not to miss out a dream home! Some things that you're going to need are your bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs and proof of income. Basically, you should bring anything that will show that you can pay the rent! If you're worried about paying the rent or financial history, rent with a guarantor. A guarantor is someone who can financially guarantee the apartment and assure the landlord that the rent gets paid, no matter what happens to your own financial situation.

Innsbrook Neighborhoods

An important step in finding the right place to be is also deciding on the right neighborhood. It's pointless after all, to end up in a place like one of the town's best furnished apartments , but to hate the area around it! If you want to know more about Innsbrook neighborhoods, then check out the list below. It contains some helpful information that will save you time and energy on your housing hunt. Luckily, Innsbrook is basically a neighborhood in itself, so there's not too much paring down to do, but considering what amenities are located where, can help make your search just that much easier.

Eastern Innsbrook: Eastern Innsbrook, which is technically closer to Richmond, is a great place for commuters to live. It borders I-295, making for an easy drive into town when you need to. This part of town is scenic, and it has Echo Lake in it, if you like spending time at parks or out on the water. You can find nice shops here, like Creative Wine Cellars and Well Aware Systems.

Western Innsbrook: This part of town is nearly all residential. Picture streets with trees and single family homes, and that's what you're gonna find here. It's probably not the best place to look if you're looking for big apartment buildings, but if you're looking for space and neighborhood living, this area of Innsbrook is going to be just the right fit for you. If you like dining out, you can enjoy Market Cafe, as well as the Hot Spot at Market Cafe in this part of town.

Living in Innsbrook

Innsbrook is such a tiny place, it's clear that no one decided to move there just for its own amenities. However, there are plenty of them, and there's also extremely easy access into the heart of Richmond, which is one of the South's best cities!

While you're in Innsbrook, spend time outside. The town has two great lakes that people can take advantage of: Waterfront Lake and Echo Lake. Grab your boat, fishing gear or flip flops, because you'll want to take advantage of these nice spots, particularly in the hot summers! The area also has a park, Springfield Park, with its own pond, as well as a concert pavilion that is known for hosting great outdoor concerts in the summertime. Music lovers might feel just at home here!

If you like more big-city excitement, just hop in your car and head into the heart of downtown. Richmond itself, in addition to being a capital city, has a slew of stuff to do, including a ton of museums. If you're a museum buff, you can spend time in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of the Confederacy, the Science Museum of Virginia, the Children's Museum of Richmond or even the Edgar Allen Poe Museum.

There's plenty of nature here, too, if you'd rather spend your time outside or learning about the natural world around you. The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is a world-class facility where you can see and learn about plants and flowers, while Belle Isle is a place that you can explore and see many animals in their natural habitat.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Innsbrook?
The average rent price for Innsbrook rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,260.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Innsbrook?
Some of the colleges located in the Innsbrook area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, University of Mary Washington, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Innsbrook?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Innsbrook from include Richmond, Fredericksburg, Petersburg, Chester, and Short Pump.

Similar Pages

Innsbrook 1 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 Bedrooms
Innsbrook Apartments with PoolInnsbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Innsbrook Dog Friendly Apartments