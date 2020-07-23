/
arlington county
389 Apartments for rent in Arlington County, VA📍
229 Units Available
Arlington Ridge
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,280
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,517
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
38 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,819
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,023
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,151
1453 sqft
Ready to leave your car behind? These apartments are located in the center of Crystal City, above the Metro, and feature luxuries from in-unit laundry to putting green, 24-hour gym to on-site coffee bar.
29 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1310 sqft
Eco-friendly meets luxury. LEED Silver design with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and so much more. There is a pool, private parking and a 24-hour concierge. Bus stop outside your door.
37 Units Available
Long Branch Creek
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,813
1280 sqft
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
17 Units Available
Arlington Heights
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,375
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1022 sqft
Welcome to Dominion, a modern, high rise apartment community located minutes from Ballston, Washington, DC, and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
42 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,935
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
950 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Residents have access to a lounge and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-66.
74 Units Available
Army Navy Country Club
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1055 sqft
Close to I-395, these homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include a business center, bike storage and a theater room.
48 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,605
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1033 sqft
Perfect location in-between Virginia Highlands Park and the Pentagon City Mall. Stunning DC views from the large indoor pool. Convenience meets style with granite counters in these recently renovated apartments. Tennis court, media room and more.
24 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,089
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,037
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1015 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
19 Units Available
Nauck
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,497
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1267 sqft
Bell Arlington Ridge is located at 2400 24th Road South Arlington, VA and is managed by Bell Partners Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
46 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,700
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
31 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Lenox Club
401 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,625
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1294 sqft
Located minutes from the Pentagon and shopping at Pentagon City. Special features, such as hardwood floors and in-unit fireplaces, abound in these deluxe 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents have access to lounge on penthouse level.
13 Units Available
Penrose
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,511
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
633 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1118 sqft
Boutique-style gated apartment complex. Modern layouts with large windows and plenty of natural light. Outdoor community amenities include grilling stations, courtyard, outdoor pool and sundeck.
43 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1457 sqft
Feel right at home with crown molding, wall-to-wall carpeting and tiled baths. Cook in sleek kitchen overlooking the skyline of Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, conference room and business center available. Bring your dog and cat.
15 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,930
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1141 sqft
AMBITIOUS. ELEGANT. EXTRAORDINARY. With stunning apartments, luxurious amenities and unparalleled views of the DC skyline, Altaire delivers a lifestyle experience that is anything but ordinary.
33 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,845
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1234 sqft
Master-planned community featuring relaxing green space, walking trails, and easy access to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. Fitness center, spa, and pool on-site. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
48 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,036
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,236
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1129 sqft
At Altaire North, we set out to create an elevated living experience that sees beyond the expected. A coveted location at National Landing blends convenience with escape, where you can take in expansive views of the Washington D.C. skyline.
164 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Bartlett
520 12th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,791
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,998
1087 sqft
A stunning rooftop pool! Enjoy the on-site Whole Foods Market, coffee shop and Commonwealth Joe when not relaxing inside your modern, luxury apartment complete with stainless steel appliances. Close to Route 1.
53 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1277 sqft
Take a stroll down memory lane when less time was spent commuting to and from work, and more quality time was spent connecting to all the convenient comforts of home.
44 Units Available
North Rosslyn
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,740
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1386 sqft
Landscaped apartment community offering direct access to Rosslyn Metro Station. Floor plans feature Epicurean kitchens with premium appliances and bedrooms with plank flooring and walk-in closets. Multiple restaurants and shops on the premises.
130 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,345
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
6 Units Available
Waverly Hills
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,461
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment living with on-site laundry and patio or balcony. Plus, the utilities are included. Located on Lee Highway, between Woodstock Park and Stratford Park.
49 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S., Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,760
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1231 sqft
Luxury studio-3 bedroom apartments (and lofts) with hardwood-style floors and in-unit W/D. Extensive floor plans. Business center, 24-hr concierge, 24-hr gym and pool. Close to parks, Potomac, Fashion Center mall and I-395.
25 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,706
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1158 sqft
Close proximity to the Pentagon and within easy walking distance of Crystal City Metro Station and Long Bridge Park. Luxury units have stainless steel appliances and walk in closets. Cable included. Courtyard, clubhouse, 24-hour gym.
