isle of wight county
269 Apartments for rent in Isle of Wight County, VA📍
410 Marsh Hawk Trail
410 Marsh Hawk Trail, Carrollton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1426 sqft
Fabulous Condo in Eagle Harbor!! 2 Master Suites with walk-in closets and large adjoining loft! Large family room, kitchen with breakfast bar and separate formal dining.
2 Lumar Rd.
2 Lumar Road, Smithfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1728 sqft
2 Lumar Rd. Available 08/01/20 SMITHFIELD - Welcome to Smithfield. This cozy 2 bedroom duplex is close to downtown. Home has living room with hardwood floors. Eat in Kitchen with refrigerator and electric range.
209 Clay Street
209 Clay Street, Smithfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1280 sqft
SMITHFIELD - Easy walk to Historic downtown Smithfield. This home has 2 living areas. One can be used as a 1st floor bedroom. Has a full bath, eat in kitchen utility room with a washer and dryer. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms and bath with walk in shower.
22293 Charthouse Lane
22293 Charthouse Lane, Carrollton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2735 sqft
CHARTHOUSE EAGLE HARBOR - Beautiful home in well maintained neighborhood. Home backs up to protected wetlands. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Master BR with full bath. Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
12 N Court Street
12 North Court Street, Windsor, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2676 sqft
VERY LARGE VICTORIAN 4 BR, 2 BA HOME IN THE HEART OF WINDSOR. SMALL ROOM COULD BE 5th BR OR NURSERY. APPLY NOW! ALL SHOWINGS REQUIRE APPLICATION WITH INCOME VERIFICATION FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.
25 N Court Street
25 North Court Street, Windsor, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home with central air and heat. Formal dining room, hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinetry and countertops, sun room, fenced back yard with patio. Great location walking distance to middle school and high school.
9025 Mill Swamp Road
9025 Mill Swamp Road, Isle of Wight County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2356 sqft
THIS ONE HAS IT ALL. 4 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHROOMS. 2 OF THE BEDROOMS SHARE A JACK AND JILL BATHROOM. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A OFFICE/FLEX SPACE OF THE BEDROOM. LIVING ROOM WITH 2 POSSIBLE DINING ROOM AREA. LARGE KITCHEN. SHED AND LARGE BACK YARD.
12478 Titus Cove Landing
12478 Titus Cove Landing, Isle of Wight County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1875 sqft
If you are looking for privacy and love nature, then this is the cottage for you! Tucked into the woods is where this home sits. Enjoy sitting out on the deck listening to the birds.
184 Williamson Park Lane
184 Williamson Park Ln, Isle of Wight County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1953 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 184 Williamson Park Lane in Isle of Wight County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ivy Farms
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$796
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
Jefferson Park
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$624
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
678 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Ivy Farms
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Sleepy Hole
5018 Breleigh Lane
5018 Breleigh Lane, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1524 sqft
3 Bedroom townhouse with a community pool, playground, and community gym. Close to the interstate Rent includes enrollment in our Filter Program. Quality Air filters are automatically shipped to your door quarterly.
Downtown Newport News
92 28th St D-6
92 28th Street, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Holland Apartments on the James - Property Id: 269586 Completely renovated historic property just off I-664. We're close to all major employers, military bases, and Huntington-Ingles Shipyard.
Peach Orchard
267 Sherbrooke Dr.
267 Sherbrooke Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2272 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Peaceful Family Home! - Property Id: 297416 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom family home with plenty of natural light! It is located in Peach Orchard, which is just a short commute from Ft.
Wickham
1044 Hampton Ave
1044 Hampton Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 Hampton Ave Available 08/01/20 1044 Hampton Ave - Adorable 3 bedroom ranch home with eat in kitchen and storage shed. (RLNE5914157)
Nansemond
6910 Leyton Place
6910 Leyton Place, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2470 sqft
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME ON THE WATER, LARGE BEDROOMS, HUGE CLOSETS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN INSIDE AND OUT. HUGE BACKYARD WITH DECK, FIRE PIT, DOCK, AND STORAGE SHED. (RLNE5896862)
Nansemond
6774 Burbage Landing Cir
6774 Burbage Landing Circle, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2583 sqft
6774 Burbage Landing Cir Available 08/08/20 Beautiful, spacious waterfront home in Burbage Grant - This beautiful 2-story single-family home surely will not be available for long !!! Lots of upgrades.
Wythe
376 Dewey Ave
376 Dewey Avenue, Hampton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1230 sqft
376 Dewey Ave - Charming 5 bedroom and 1.5 bath home, with hardwood floors. Front porch, and a covered back porch with a fenced in back yard. (RLNE5831205)
The Colony
123 Plainfield Drive
123 Plainfield Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2260 sqft
Amazing Four Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Landscowne - Great home on a corner lot in Landsdowne subdivision! Downstairs master with jetted tub, walk in closet. Three large bedrooms upstairs with full bath.
The Colony
128 Lakeview Dr.
128 Lakeview Drive, Newport News, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2284 sqft
128 Lakeview Dr. Available 08/01/20 5BR/2.5BA SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SPACIOUS 5BR/2.5BA HOME ON CORNER LOT. LARGE FORMAL LIVING ROOM & SEPARATE DINING ROOM. OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA, STEP DOWN FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE, LARGE SUNROOM.
1983 Algonquin Trail
1983 Algonquin Trai, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1550 sqft
1983 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg, VA 23185 - A lovely end unit at a great price! Nice, open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Three spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Rear fenced area can create a private oasis.
1526 Creek Court
1526 Creek Court, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
1526 Creek Court Available 08/10/20 Quaint Town Home in Williamsburg! - Nice upgraded town home central to many peninsula areas.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Isle of Wight County start at $1,000/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Isle of Wight County area include Hampton University, University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, and Eastern Virginia Medical School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Newport News have apartments for rent.
