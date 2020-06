73 Apartments for rent in Colonial Heights, VA

The Neighborhoods

Colonial Heights is community driven, with frequent events such as yard sales, spaghetti dinners and lecture series. Military members and veterans can enjoy American Legion posts. Community members participate in philanthropic endeavours regularly, including food drives, Lions Clubs events and volunteer efforts. Whether you are looking to decorate from scratch or rent one of the many furnished apartments, you'll find a way to get involved nearby.

Dunlop: An established area with the highest concentration of English heritage of any neighborhood in the US, clocking in about 15.6%. If you fancy the Queen, Will and Kate, look for rental homes in Dunlop.

Walthall Creek: A tight knit neighborhood full of activity, where the neighbors love giving back. The Walthall Creek Swim & Racquet club is a popular area to meet neighbors and stay active.