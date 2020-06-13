73 Apartments for rent in Colonial Heights, VA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Shepherd Stadium
Contact for Availability
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Westover-Snead
Contact for Availability
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Violet Bank-Flora Hill
1 Unit Available
209 Jefferson Avenue Unit B
209 Jefferson Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
209 B S.
Results within 1 mile of Colonial Heights
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Petersburg Central Business District
1 Unit Available
Union Flats
15 Market N St, Petersburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
536 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:53am
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
709 Hinton Street
709 Hinton Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$825
- !!!!COMING SOON!!!! 3 bed, 2 bath home in Petersburg. There is a stove, refrigerator and microwave available. This unit has electric base board heat. No pets. No vouchers. (RLNE5818113)

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Petersburg Central Business District
1 Unit Available
233 North Sycamore Street
233 North Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1109 sqft
Don't miss this OPPORTUNITY to be the First to live in this Spacious UPSCALE completely RENOVATED apartment in the HEART of OLDE TOWNE Petersburg! Walk out your apartment building and be in the HEART of restaurants and shops! Inside, you will be
Results within 5 miles of Colonial Heights
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$823
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Enon
44 Units Available
Rivermont Crossing
1530 River Tree Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rivermont Crossing in Chester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Hopewell
2 Units Available
Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct, Hopewell, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court in Hopewell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
19 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
2 Units Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$649
Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$849
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Enon
1 Unit Available
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1107 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
808 Terrace Ave.
808 Terrace Avenue, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
775 sqft
HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN HOPEWELL! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, stove in eat in kitchen, family room, large corner lot, electric baseboard heat, No A/C Provided (Tenant will have to get their own at their expense) washer/dryer hookups. Section 8 Accepted.

Median Rent in Colonial Heights

Last updated Apr. 2018
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Colonial Heights is $793, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $915.
Studio
$756
1 Bed
$793
2 Beds
$915
3+ Beds
$1,214
City GuideColonial Heights
Whiskey lovers, rejoice. Colonial Heights is home to Swift Creek Mill, one of the nation's oldest gristmills, which once served as a corn whiskey distillery.

The nation's oldest gristmill, the Swift Creek Mill, dates back to 1633, earning Colonial Heights its namesake. With a population of 17,000, you'll feel perfectly comfortable with the small-town simple life. Unlike Paris & Nicole, live the simple life while rubbing elbows with neighbors who work for America's retailers like Wal-Mart, JC Penny, Olive Garden and Target, who are among the top 10 employers in the city.

Making the Move to Colonial Heights

Ready to make the move to Colonial Heights? Public transit isn't terribly accessible here, so make sure to rent a moving van, truck or your friend's van. Don't worry, you'll find many rental apartments available for your new life. The transition to this quaint town is a worthwhile one!

The Neighborhoods

Colonial Heights is community driven, with frequent events such as yard sales, spaghetti dinners and lecture series. Military members and veterans can enjoy American Legion posts. Community members participate in philanthropic endeavours regularly, including food drives, Lions Clubs events and volunteer efforts. Whether you are looking to decorate from scratch or rent one of the many furnished apartments, you'll find a way to get involved nearby.

Dunlop: An established area with the highest concentration of English heritage of any neighborhood in the US, clocking in about 15.6%. If you fancy the Queen, Will and Kate, look for rental homes in Dunlop.

Walthall Creek: A tight knit neighborhood full of activity, where the neighbors love giving back. The Walthall Creek Swim & Racquet club is a popular area to meet neighbors and stay active.

Living the Colonial Heights Life

Tourism also booms with the variety of local attractions. Colonial Height's roots in the American Revolution and Civil War provide history south of the Mason-Dixon line. Fort Clifton was a confederate stronghold, which fell in April 1865. Into old houses? The aptly named Old Brick House is considered the oldest brick house around (who'd have thought?) and is free to enter. General Lee's headquarters at Violet Bank Museum displays a bunch of Civil War artifacts such as swords, glass, guns, furniture and more historical artifacts.

Located 20 miles south of Richmond, you'll find plenty of rural scenery, bourbon and small-town heart. Are you a foodie? The best chain restaurants are located in this fine town: Applebee's, Burger King & Buffalo Wild Wings. You can take your delicious leftovers to a fine studio apartment for rent. Need to shop until you drop? The premier shopping center with four department stores and 85 specialty shops can be found in local Southpark Mall.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Colonial Heights?
In Colonial Heights, the median rent is $756 for a studio, $793 for a 1-bedroom, $915 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,214 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Colonial Heights, check out our monthly Colonial Heights Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Colonial Heights?
Some of the colleges located in the Colonial Heights area include University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, and Virginia Commonwealth University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Colonial Heights?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Colonial Heights from include Richmond, Newport News, Suffolk, Petersburg, and Chester.

