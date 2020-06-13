73 Apartments for rent in Colonial Heights, VA📍
The nation's oldest gristmill, the Swift Creek Mill, dates back to 1633, earning Colonial Heights its namesake. With a population of 17,000, you'll feel perfectly comfortable with the small-town simple life. Unlike Paris & Nicole, live the simple life while rubbing elbows with neighbors who work for America's retailers like Wal-Mart, JC Penny, Olive Garden and Target, who are among the top 10 employers in the city.
Ready to make the move to Colonial Heights? Public transit isn't terribly accessible here, so make sure to rent a moving van, truck or your friend's van. Don't worry, you'll find many rental apartments available for your new life. The transition to this quaint town is a worthwhile one!
Colonial Heights is community driven, with frequent events such as yard sales, spaghetti dinners and lecture series. Military members and veterans can enjoy American Legion posts. Community members participate in philanthropic endeavours regularly, including food drives, Lions Clubs events and volunteer efforts. Whether you are looking to decorate from scratch or rent one of the many furnished apartments, you'll find a way to get involved nearby.
Dunlop: An established area with the highest concentration of English heritage of any neighborhood in the US, clocking in about 15.6%. If you fancy the Queen, Will and Kate, look for rental homes in Dunlop.
Walthall Creek: A tight knit neighborhood full of activity, where the neighbors love giving back. The Walthall Creek Swim & Racquet club is a popular area to meet neighbors and stay active.
Tourism also booms with the variety of local attractions. Colonial Height's roots in the American Revolution and Civil War provide history south of the Mason-Dixon line. Fort Clifton was a confederate stronghold, which fell in April 1865. Into old houses? The aptly named Old Brick House is considered the oldest brick house around (who'd have thought?) and is free to enter. General Lee's headquarters at Violet Bank Museum displays a bunch of Civil War artifacts such as swords, glass, guns, furniture and more historical artifacts.
Located 20 miles south of Richmond, you'll find plenty of rural scenery, bourbon and small-town heart. Are you a foodie? The best chain restaurants are located in this fine town: Applebee's, Burger King & Buffalo Wild Wings. You can take your delicious leftovers to a fine studio apartment for rent. Need to shop until you drop? The premier shopping center with four department stores and 85 specialty shops can be found in local Southpark Mall.