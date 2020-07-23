/
/
alexandria county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM
200 Apartments for rent in Alexandria County, VA📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
164 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,790
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
981 sqft
*By Appointment Only* Welcome to a place where progress meets preservation, where history and modernity intersect to create a place all your own. Welcome to The Foundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
27 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,610
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
23 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,045
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Monticello at Southern Towers
5055 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,020
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Monticello at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
The Ashlawn at Southern Towers
4921 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,065
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Ashlawn at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,060
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1088 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
Northeast Alexandria
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,355
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
955 sqft
In Old Town, near Potomac River trails. Public transportation steps away. Recently renovated, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community. On-site laundry, BBQ grills, bike storage, elevator access.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
43 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,048
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
22 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,974
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
27 Units Available
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
830 sqft
Near Crystal City shopping and conveniently located close to Reagan National Airport. Pet-friendly apartments offer a pool, internet cafe and a coffee bar. Recent renovated units include hardwood floors and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
32 Units Available
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and an elegant courtyard. Stay active with tennis courts, gym and a pool. Easy access to I-395 and close proximity to upscale shopping and high-end dining.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
13 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,650
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Brookville - Seminary Valley
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
900 sqft
Quiet townhome community with easy access to I-395. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in each unit, granite countertops and convenient in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance is provided, and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,218
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
43 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
892 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,992
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,787
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
Del Ray
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,328
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
London Park Apartments
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
31 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,273
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 11:50 PM
24 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
870 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Alexandria County area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDRose Hill, VAFranconia, VALake Barcroft, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAHuntington, VA