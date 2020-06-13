102 Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA📍
What you will find in Newport News, aside from impeccable seafood (especially oysters), is the perfect blend of seaside town and vibrant community. What are you waiting for? Start spreading the Newport News. And also, find an apartment.
Meet (Newport News) Virginia: The neighborhoods of Newport News are just what you would expect from a colonial town – complete with Civil War reenactments. Quaint, scenic and friendly, it isn’t hard to find your place in this Virginia town.
Hilton Village: Newport News’ most historic neighborhood, Hilton Village is composed of 500 English cottage homes. The town that was built to provide shipyard builders with wartime housing is now one of the biggest tourist spots in the city, as well as a fine place to live. Folks that reside here take pride in knowing that they live in a historic home that was built for a common good. Renters here can expect a friendly neighborhood adorned with local shops and restaurants. Keeping with the small town feel, Hilton Village has its own library (Main Street Library) and theatre and on the weekends festivals, and even weddings, take place in the town square. Aside from the historic single-family homes, renters can also choose from apartments and townhomes.
Harpersville: Take a look around this neighborhood for those who want a little bit of a yard and a nice sized house (typically 3-4 bedrooms). The houses here are a mix of older homes (built in the 40s), established homes (built in the 70s) and newer homes (built in the 90s). There also are some apartments located in the community. This is the ideal place to spread your wings, if you’re moving from a city.
Oyster Point: Oyster Point is home to a large variety of apartment complexes. It is also the home of City Center, which is THE hot spot in Newport News. This downtown community merges business and pleasure. Shops, restaurants/bars, events, office buildings and apartments all come together in City Center. Living in Oyster Point will appeal to those who want to be in the center of it all. The condos, townhomes and apartments here tend to be a bit more luxurious than those found in other parts of Newport News and the price tag in some parts can reflect that luxury (one bedrooms at $950).
Port Warwick: Referred to as a “mixed-use community.” Here you will find a sense of community, green grass (actually 3 acres of it in Styron Square), many activities, including summer concerts and year round festivals. Living here, you get the sense of that southern, neighborly lifestyle that is often only shown in iced tea commercials. Businesses and locally owned shops and restaurants share the same sidewalks with medical offices and luxury apartments. The apartments in Port Warwick feature fireplaces and access to dining and shopping. The one downside for those who never learned: the parking here is, typically, parallel – so brush up on your skills now. Another bonus of this quaint area is that it is minutes away from Oyster Point and City Center, as well as the airport. One bedrooms here start around $800.
For anyone that has ever driven through Virginia via I-95, you know that the traffic in and around the state can sometimes be a bit grueling. With that being said, if you steer clear of that one major highway and use the city’s interstate (Interstate 64 is N.N’s major road), highways, tunnel and/or bridges (which connect you to the other cities in Hampton Roads), you should be okay aside from rush hour. Frequent travelers, relocating to the area, will take pleasure in knowing that Newport News has railroad service and a commercial airport (Newport News-Williamsburg Airport) within its city limits. And if you are moving without a car, or you are trying to go green, you can choose from the local transit bus or the city bus to get you to and fro (pardon our southern drawl).
All four seasons happen in Newport News. Though the summers can be hot, Newport News is pretty mild in terms of heat and is nowhere near as uncomfortable as some of the other cities of the south. This could be due to its location near the Harbor, but no matter the reason you will be grateful. Those moving here for a bit of winter will delight in the fact that it does indeed get cold enough to snow here but you will not have to spend the entire winter shoveling your driveway or street. For all of these weather reasons, it is important to make sure your rental comes with A/C and heat and that your car is well prepared for icy bridges and slippery roads.
So, you see, a city with history and plenty of museums to show for it, doesn’t have to be boring or sleepy. Instead, it can have a bustling City Center, plenty of local shopping and access to boating, fishing and sailing. To live here is to love here. After all, isn’t Virginia for lovers?
June 2020 Newport News Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Newport News Rent Report. Newport News rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newport News rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Newport News rents increased over the past month
Newport News rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Newport News stand at $844 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,015 for a two-bedroom. Newport News' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Virginia
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Newport News, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
- Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Newport News rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Newport News has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Newport News is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Newport News' median two-bedroom rent of $1,015 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Newport News.
- While rents in Newport News remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Newport News than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Newport News.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Newport News’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Newport News renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartm...
Here’s how Newport News ranks on:
Apartment List has released Newport News’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Newport News renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."
Key findings in Newport News include the following:
- Newport News renters gave their city an F overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Newport News were weather (A-), affordability (B) and public transit (B).
- The areas of concern to Newport News renters were recreational activities (F), jobs and career opportunities (D), quality of local schools (D) and pet-friendliness (D).
- Newport News did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Virginia, including Virginia Beach (A-), Norfolk (B) and Alexandria (A).
- Newport News did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Denver, CO (B+) and Seattle, WA (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I like being surrounded by the military, colleges and that it’s close to bigger cities. But I don’t like the lack of employment opportunities and salaries aren’t comparable to the cost of living." – Karla P.
- "I love that the city is diverse and that the cost of living isn’t too high. But the costs for registering older vehicles are unreasonable." – Natasha E.
- "Love the weather, people, restaurants, activities. But I hate housing income restrictions, cost of living and traffic." – Florence M.
- "Close access to malls and restaurants but the crime rate is high." – Anon.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.