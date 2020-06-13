102 Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Jefferson Park
12 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Ivy Farms
9 Units Available
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Pear Tree Hall
2 Units Available
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Warwick Courthouse
6 Units Available
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$885
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Warwick Lawns
9 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1224 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
Palmer
21 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Turnberry
15 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Palmer
15 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Deer Park
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Palmer
15 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Palmer
22 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Dutch Village
5 Units Available
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$720
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Yates
3 Units Available
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
936 sqft
Located in the charming Oyster Point area of Newport News, Mariners Green is an apartment community with all of the things you value most for your lifestyle: comfort, fun and location. You’ll enjoy our relaxing atmosphere and amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
Sea Pines
615 Sea Pine Ln, Newport News, VA
Studio
$655
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the difference at Sea Pines—quiet living in a single story community. Our beautiful newly renovated homes are nestled in a park-like setting that offers beautiful views from every home.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 2 at 12:42am
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$763
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1450 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Salters Creek
1 Unit Available
49 Cedar Avenue
49 Cedar Avenue, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1159 sqft
Beautiful Views & Move In Ready! - LOVELY, MOVE IN READY COLONIAL! FEATURES 3 Bedrooms* Spacious Formal Living that Opens to The Formal Dining Room w/Built Ins* *Brand NEW Fresh Paint* Refinished Hdwd Floors & Brand New Carpet* Just a Couple of

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deerfield
1 Unit Available
1196 Willow Green Drive^^
1196 Willow Green Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1559 sqft
3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse - SPACIOUS 3BR/2.5 TOWNHOME. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ LOTS OF CABINETS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM, FENCED PATIO AREA. LAUNDRY CLOSET UPSTAIRS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS PRIVATE FULL BATHROOM.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lees Mill
1 Unit Available
210-B Quarter Trail
210 Quarter Trl, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
210-B Quarter Trail Available 08/01/20 Near Fort Eustis Large 1st floor condo - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor brick condo going through a complete remodel! Central heat and air, fireplace, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and private

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Salters Creek
1 Unit Available
304 Maple Avenue
304 Maple Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
304 B Maple Ave. Newport News, Va. 23607 - Two bedroom townhouse with 1.5 baths. Living room and large eat in kitchen. Upstairs you have two large bedrooms and a full bath. Drive is in the rear of the home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
913 Foxboro Dr.
913 Foxboro Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2367 sqft
Magnificent Home in Newport News - Luxury living with a large bay window that overlooks the lake while having a snack seated at the eat-in kitchen. This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmer
1 Unit Available
606 Red Hill Rd
606 Red Hill Road, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1747 sqft
606 Red Hill Rd Available 08/15/20 Carefree Living In Patrick Henry Area - Enjoy carefree living in this convenient townhome located within walking distance of restaurants, gym, shopping, and offices.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Robinson Terrace
1 Unit Available
622 Leonard Lane
622 Leonard Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2565 sqft
622 Leonard Lane Available 08/10/20 - 3 Bedroom with Loft 2.5 Bath, 2565 sqft, Single Family Home.

City GuideNewport News
A harbor town with a history, Newport News is filled with great scenery and an abundance of outdoor activities. As with much of Virginia, the influence of history and the Civil War is prevalent; however, Newport News is no sleepy southern town. In fact, its Hampton Roads Harbor locale makes it the perfect venue for those who love an ocean view, a weekend sail and the laid-back lifestyle that is Virginia.

What you will find in Newport News, aside from impeccable seafood (especially oysters), is the perfect blend of seaside town and vibrant community. What are you waiting for? Start spreading the Newport News. And also, find an apartment.

Meet (Newport News) Virginia: The neighborhoods of Newport News are just what you would expect from a colonial town – complete with Civil War reenactments. Quaint, scenic and friendly, it isn’t hard to find your place in this Virginia town.

Hilton Village: Newport News’ most historic neighborhood, Hilton Village is composed of 500 English cottage homes. The town that was built to provide shipyard builders with wartime housing is now one of the biggest tourist spots in the city, as well as a fine place to live. Folks that reside here take pride in knowing that they live in a historic home that was built for a common good. Renters here can expect a friendly neighborhood adorned with local shops and restaurants. Keeping with the small town feel, Hilton Village has its own library (Main Street Library) and theatre and on the weekends festivals, and even weddings, take place in the town square. Aside from the historic single-family homes, renters can also choose from apartments and townhomes.

Harpersville: Take a look around this neighborhood for those who want a little bit of a yard and a nice sized house (typically 3-4 bedrooms). The houses here are a mix of older homes (built in the 40s), established homes (built in the 70s) and newer homes (built in the 90s). There also are some apartments located in the community. This is the ideal place to spread your wings, if you’re moving from a city.

Oyster Point: Oyster Point is home to a large variety of apartment complexes. It is also the home of City Center, which is THE hot spot in Newport News. This downtown community merges business and pleasure. Shops, restaurants/bars, events, office buildings and apartments all come together in City Center. Living in Oyster Point will appeal to those who want to be in the center of it all. The condos, townhomes and apartments here tend to be a bit more luxurious than those found in other parts of Newport News and the price tag in some parts can reflect that luxury (one bedrooms at $950).

Port Warwick: Referred to as a “mixed-use community.” Here you will find a sense of community, green grass (actually 3 acres of it in Styron Square), many activities, including summer concerts and year round festivals. Living here, you get the sense of that southern, neighborly lifestyle that is often only shown in iced tea commercials. Businesses and locally owned shops and restaurants share the same sidewalks with medical offices and luxury apartments. The apartments in Port Warwick feature fireplaces and access to dining and shopping. The one downside for those who never learned: the parking here is, typically, parallel – so brush up on your skills now. Another bonus of this quaint area is that it is minutes away from Oyster Point and City Center, as well as the airport. One bedrooms here start around $800.

Navigating through the News:

For anyone that has ever driven through Virginia via I-95, you know that the traffic in and around the state can sometimes be a bit grueling. With that being said, if you steer clear of that one major highway and use the city’s interstate (Interstate 64 is N.N’s major road), highways, tunnel and/or bridges (which connect you to the other cities in Hampton Roads), you should be okay aside from rush hour. Frequent travelers, relocating to the area, will take pleasure in knowing that Newport News has railroad service and a commercial airport (Newport News-Williamsburg Airport) within its city limits. And if you are moving without a car, or you are trying to go green, you can choose from the local transit bus or the city bus to get you to and fro (pardon our southern drawl).

Weather:

All four seasons happen in Newport News. Though the summers can be hot, Newport News is pretty mild in terms of heat and is nowhere near as uncomfortable as some of the other cities of the south. This could be due to its location near the Harbor, but no matter the reason you will be grateful. Those moving here for a bit of winter will delight in the fact that it does indeed get cold enough to snow here but you will not have to spend the entire winter shoveling your driveway or street. For all of these weather reasons, it is important to make sure your rental comes with A/C and heat and that your car is well prepared for icy bridges and slippery roads.

So, you see, a city with history and plenty of museums to show for it, doesn’t have to be boring or sleepy. Instead, it can have a bustling City Center, plenty of local shopping and access to boating, fishing and sailing. To live here is to love here. After all, isn’t Virginia for lovers?

Welcome to the June 2020 Newport News Rent Report. Newport News rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newport News rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Newport News Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Newport News Rent Report. Newport News rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newport News rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Newport News rents increased over the past month

Newport News rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Newport News stand at $844 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,015 for a two-bedroom. Newport News' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Newport News, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Newport News rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Newport News has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Newport News is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Newport News' median two-bedroom rent of $1,015 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Newport News.
    • While rents in Newport News remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Newport News than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Newport News.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Newport News’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Newport News renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartm...

    View full Newport News Renter Survey

    Here’s how Newport News ranks on:

    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B
    Affordability
    D
    Quality of schools
    C
    Social Life
    A-
    Weather
    B-
    Commute time
    C
    State and local taxes
    B
    Public transit
    D
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Newport News’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Newport News renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."

    Key findings in Newport News include the following:

    • Newport News renters gave their city an F overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Newport News were weather (A-), affordability (B) and public transit (B).
    • The areas of concern to Newport News renters were recreational activities (F), jobs and career opportunities (D), quality of local schools (D) and pet-friendliness (D).
    • Newport News did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Virginia, including Virginia Beach (A-), Norfolk (B) and Alexandria (A).
    • Newport News did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Denver, CO (B+) and Seattle, WA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I like being surrounded by the military, colleges and that it’s close to bigger cities. But I don’t like the lack of employment opportunities and salaries aren’t comparable to the cost of living." – Karla P.
    • "I love that the city is diverse and that the cost of living isn’t too high. But the costs for registering older vehicles are unreasonable." – Natasha E.
    • "Love the weather, people, restaurants, activities. But I hate housing income restrictions, cost of living and traffic." – Florence M.
    • "Close access to malls and restaurants but the crime rate is high." – Anon.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Newport News?
    In Newport News, the median rent is $839 for a studio, $843 for a 1-bedroom, $1,015 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,417 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Newport News, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Newport News?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Newport News include Palmer, Deer Park, Ivy Farms, Warwick Lawns, and Downtown Newport News.
    How pet-friendly is Newport News?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Newport News received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Newport News?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Newport News received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Newport News?
    Newport News renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Newport News did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Newport News?
    Newport News renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Newport News did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Newport News?
    Some of the colleges located in the Newport News area include Christopher Newport University, Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Newport News?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newport News from include Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Hampton, and Portsmouth.

