Apartment List
/
VA
/
kings park west
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:32 PM

205 Apartments for rent in Kings Park West, VA

📍

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5002 Gadsen Dr
5002 Gadsen Drive, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
3360 sqft
5002 Gadsen Dr Available 07/15/20 Updated and immaculate 4 bed/3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10348 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD
10348 Commonwealth Boulevard, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
1409 sqft
Spacious 3 level on private cut de sac lot. 1 car garage plus driveway. Deck on the back. Desirable Kings Park West close to GMU, next to Robinson HS. Covered front porch, shaded backyard.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT
10429 Carriagepark Court, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2232 sqft
Beautiful brick, 3 Level TH with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Stunning renovated kitchen with all the bells and whistles: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, plus eat-in space. Hardwood flooring throughout all three levels.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10405 CARRIAGEPARK COURT
10405 Carriagepark Court, Kings Park West, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
2173 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE - Bedroom for rent to share with 3 other residents. Large THs in Kings Park West across from George Mason University. Furnished private bedroom, bathroom to share with one other resident. THs is clean and quiet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5277 PUMPHREY DRIVE
5277 Pumphrey Drive, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1688 sqft
Walking distance to Laurel Ridge and Robinson!!! Lovely home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, huge family room addition off the kitchen, formal living and dining rooms , Master suite with sitting room/nursery and walk-in closet, lower level rec
Results within 1 mile of Kings Park West
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
39 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5342 CRISTFIELD CT
5342 Cristfield Court, Fairfax Station, VA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1636 sqft
Video Walkthrough - Don't miss out on the opportunity to enjoy the cul de sac lifestyle. This charming and spacious two story home features lots of storage, wood detailing, vaulted ceilings with not one but two sunlight windows. .

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4190 Lord Culpeper Ln
4190 Lord Culpeper Lane, Fairfax, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
Townhouse located in Fairfax City - Property Id: 289357 AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN THE HEART OF FAIRFAX CITY! 3 BR, 3.5 BATH, TWO CAR GARAGE, END UNIT. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ALL 3 LEVELS. TWO SIDED GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM LEADING TO DEC K.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5450 STAVENDISH STREET
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome with 6 levels! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5106 HARFORD LANE
5106 Harford Lane, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1188 sqft
Beautiful interior unit Town Home in sought after Lake Braddock Community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10434 COURTNEY DRIVE
10434 Courtney Drive, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2626 sqft
Open floor plan, well maintained TH in heart of Fairfax City. Near the court house, George Mason University.

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5138 Bradfield Dr
5138 Bradfield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2206 sqft
Nicely Renovated Single Family Home In Annandale - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful and spacious single family home located minutes from I-495 and close to Braddock Road.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5819 COVE LANDING ROAD
5819 Cove Landing Road, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
886 sqft
This end unit home is on the main level with easy access to the parking. Open floor plan, balcony, & extra secured interior storage room(in the basement area) for larger items like bikes, canoes etc.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5033 OAKCREST DRIVE
5033 Oakcrest Drive, Fairfax County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4818 sqft
Tenants plans changed.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE
12249 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2312 sqft
EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10350 LURIA COMMONS CT
10350 Luria Commons Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
725 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom condo in Burke. New paint, Carpet. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and hall. Washer and dryer in unit. Ground floor. 2 parking spots, 1 assigned and 1 guest. Onsite management.
Results within 5 miles of Kings Park West
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
26 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
City GuideKings Park West
This city is so close to the nation's capital that bus transportation is even available for military personnel directly to the Pentagon property. Located just a half-hour's drive from Washington, D.C., Kings Park West, Virginia, is an ideal alternative to big-city living. Three major thoroughfares link Kings Park West to Washington, D.C., including the Beltway, Route 66, and Route 50.

Less than 14,000 residents call Kings Park West home, giving it a small town vibe convenient to the big city conveniences of Fairfax County and the Washington area. Close to Clinton, Herndon, and Vienna, Kings Park West is one of two communities in Fairfax County called Kings Park. Obviously, it is the westernmost section of the two. Its convenience to George Mason University is a prime reason many people move to Kings Park West.

Renting in Kings Park West

There aren't any apartment buildings in Kings Park West; most of the rental properties available here include single-family rental houses and townhouses. It's easiest to find a rental property here between semesters, as students of George Mason University fill up available units quickly, especially if you're looking to rent month to month. Convenient alternatives to renting an apartment in Kings Park West include townhouses for rent and apartment complexes in Alexandria, Annandale, Fairfax, Burke, and Springfield.

Since the area is so convenient to the university, the capital, and the Atlantic coast beaches, apartment property rentals in Fairfax County aren't particularly cheap (compared to other small towns in the U.S.) or especially expensive (compared to the larger cities of New York or Los Angeles). One-bedroom and studio apartments for rent start in the low four figures monthly and climb significantly according to the amenities offered by the complex, number of bedrooms, and other factors.

Kings Park West's students are served by two elementary schools, a secondary school, and a combined middle and high school. If you're moving to Kings Park West from outside the state of Virginia, be aware that all cars registered here are subject to vehicle inspections by the state. Vehicles that don't meet state emissions standards will have to be repaired before being registered as legal to drive in Virginia.

When it comes to neighborhoods, you won't really find any here, no matter how long and hard you look. Neighborhoods -- who needs them anyways?

Living in Kings Park West

The homeowners' association and civic association of Kings Park West fund and host a variety of activities for residents, including park and recreation planning events, holiday decoration contests, a Halloween festival, and an Easter egg hunt. These organizations also help keep the area cleaned and well maintained.

For entertainment, there are two parks, including Country Club Park and Kings Park. The Fairfax Country Club offers golfing opportunities, while the George Mason Patriot Center features concerts and events by world-renown acts and musical artists. Shopping centers are packed with local proprietors, as well as regional and national chain stores and restaurants such as Target and Subway.

Nearby, Royal Lake offers a great place to walk or run, connected to several neighboring communities by a well-kept trail system. Many locals gather there to fish during the warmer months. It's a short drive to the lake from Kings Park West, and an ideal day trip for weekends and holidays.

Residents new to the Kings Park West area are enthusiastically greeted by the Welcoming Program, run by the Kings Park West Civic Association.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kings Park West?
The average rent price for Kings Park West rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,610.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Kings Park West?
Some of the colleges located in the Kings Park West area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kings Park West?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kings Park West from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

Similar Pages

Kings Park West 1 BedroomsKings Park West 3 Bedrooms
Kings Park West Apartments with BalconyKings Park West Apartments with Parking
Kings Park West Apartments with Washer-Dryer