205 Apartments for rent in Kings Park West, VA📍
1 of 38
1 of 1
1 of 36
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 26
1 of 33
1 of 1
1 of 29
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 1
1 of 37
1 of 14
1 of 58
1 of 54
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 46
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 22
Less than 14,000 residents call Kings Park West home, giving it a small town vibe convenient to the big city conveniences of Fairfax County and the Washington area. Close to Clinton, Herndon, and Vienna, Kings Park West is one of two communities in Fairfax County called Kings Park. Obviously, it is the westernmost section of the two. Its convenience to George Mason University is a prime reason many people move to Kings Park West.
There aren't any apartment buildings in Kings Park West; most of the rental properties available here include single-family rental houses and townhouses. It's easiest to find a rental property here between semesters, as students of George Mason University fill up available units quickly, especially if you're looking to rent month to month. Convenient alternatives to renting an apartment in Kings Park West include townhouses for rent and apartment complexes in Alexandria, Annandale, Fairfax, Burke, and Springfield.
Since the area is so convenient to the university, the capital, and the Atlantic coast beaches, apartment property rentals in Fairfax County aren't particularly cheap (compared to other small towns in the U.S.) or especially expensive (compared to the larger cities of New York or Los Angeles). One-bedroom and studio apartments for rent start in the low four figures monthly and climb significantly according to the amenities offered by the complex, number of bedrooms, and other factors.
Kings Park West's students are served by two elementary schools, a secondary school, and a combined middle and high school. If you're moving to Kings Park West from outside the state of Virginia, be aware that all cars registered here are subject to vehicle inspections by the state. Vehicles that don't meet state emissions standards will have to be repaired before being registered as legal to drive in Virginia.
When it comes to neighborhoods, you won't really find any here, no matter how long and hard you look. Neighborhoods -- who needs them anyways?
The homeowners' association and civic association of Kings Park West fund and host a variety of activities for residents, including park and recreation planning events, holiday decoration contests, a Halloween festival, and an Easter egg hunt. These organizations also help keep the area cleaned and well maintained.
For entertainment, there are two parks, including Country Club Park and Kings Park. The Fairfax Country Club offers golfing opportunities, while the George Mason Patriot Center features concerts and events by world-renown acts and musical artists. Shopping centers are packed with local proprietors, as well as regional and national chain stores and restaurants such as Target and Subway.
Nearby, Royal Lake offers a great place to walk or run, connected to several neighboring communities by a well-kept trail system. Many locals gather there to fish during the warmer months. It's a short drive to the lake from Kings Park West, and an ideal day trip for weekends and holidays.
Residents new to the Kings Park West area are enthusiastically greeted by the Welcoming Program, run by the Kings Park West Civic Association.