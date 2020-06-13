205 Apartments for rent in Kings Park West, VA

Renting in Kings Park West

There aren't any apartment buildings in Kings Park West; most of the rental properties available here include single-family rental houses and townhouses. It's easiest to find a rental property here between semesters, as students of George Mason University fill up available units quickly, especially if you're looking to rent month to month. Convenient alternatives to renting an apartment in Kings Park West include townhouses for rent and apartment complexes in Alexandria, Annandale, Fairfax, Burke, and Springfield.

Since the area is so convenient to the university, the capital, and the Atlantic coast beaches, apartment property rentals in Fairfax County aren't particularly cheap (compared to other small towns in the U.S.) or especially expensive (compared to the larger cities of New York or Los Angeles). One-bedroom and studio apartments for rent start in the low four figures monthly and climb significantly according to the amenities offered by the complex, number of bedrooms, and other factors.

Kings Park West's students are served by two elementary schools, a secondary school, and a combined middle and high school. If you're moving to Kings Park West from outside the state of Virginia, be aware that all cars registered here are subject to vehicle inspections by the state. Vehicles that don't meet state emissions standards will have to be repaired before being registered as legal to drive in Virginia.

