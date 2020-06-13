AL
/
VA
/
winchester
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Winchester, VA

📍
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1136 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Stuart Hill
1981 Randolph Pl, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Park Place, Shenandoah University and Winchester Medical Center. Units include laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes tennis court, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 2 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 1 at 12:50pm
5 Units Available
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2942 SHAWNEE DRIVE
2942 Shawnee Drive, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
963 sqft
All brick ranch style home with a nice covered patio off the kitchen for rent. Awesome flat open yard. Winchester City location. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Granite counters & updated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows. Fresh paint.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 S. Cameron Street
118 South Cameron Street, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Fully Furnished 1 BD/1 BA Apartment in Downtown Winchester for $1500./month. - Absolutely Stunning 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment Fully Furnished in Downtown Winchester for $1500. / month. Excellent location, easy walk to Downtown Walking Mall.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
617 National Avenue
617 National Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bed, 1 Bath Home Conveniently located to Downtown Winchester and Route 7 - Adorable 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home located on the corner of Pleasant Valley and Berryville Avenue.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2658 LIMESTONE COURT
2658 Limestone Court, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1024 sqft
Tucked in at the end of Limestone Court this lovely townhome offers privacy with a large deck and gated-yard that backs to trees. A fully finished basement with full bath provides additional square footage for you to enjoy.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
417 E PALL MALL STREET
417 East Pall Mall Street, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Please see the virtual tour uploaded. Due to Covid- 19 this home will not be shown till we have an accepted application. Available July 1st.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
122 MORNINGSIDE DRIVE
122 Morningside Drive, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1448 sqft
This home has been freshly painted throughout along with all new flooring. Features 3 bedrooms - 1 full bath. Finished attic for possibility for an additional bedroom or use as office space or rec room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
321 N BRADDOCK STREET
321 North Braddock Street, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Beautiful Apartment & Great Downtown Location. The apartment in the middle is available. Just repainted throughout and hardwood floors polished. 2 Bedrooms & 1 full bath (you have to walk through the bathroom to get to the second bedroom).

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
105 TAFT AVENUE
105 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
This Great 2 (possibly 3rd bedroom finished room in Basement) Townhouse with 1 full bath. convenient location, near shopping and restaurants. with WASHER and DRYER.! . On street parking. Central air. Great for college students, and family's.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
258 W NORTH AVENUE
258 West North Avenue, Winchester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3338 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, upscale, family home in the heart of old town Winchester just a short walk from everything downtown Winchester has to offer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25 E BOSCAWEN STREET
25 East Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
800 sqft
Walk to everything! Amazing luxury downtown condo with all of the modern amenities located on Boscawen Street.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
21 STEWART STREET S
21 North Stewart Street, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
This great 3rd floor apartment in Winchester has all the charm of downtown Winchester. Very short walk to Old town. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, family room with hardwood floors Has a great fully enclosed sun porch to relax. Tons of storage .

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
119 TAFT AVENUE
119 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Great 1 level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment . Great location close to Shenandoah University. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities. . No smoking. No pets! Application fee is $30 per adult

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
326 Beechcroft Rd. (Apt)
326 Beechcroft Road, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Detached apartment New flooring Large shared yard Off street parking-Shared driveway 1 Bedroom 1 Bath

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
211 W. Leicester St #3
211 West Leicester Street, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Great apartment with rear and front porch. Close to downtown too! Rent includes Heat, water, Sewer and Trash.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1304 RAMSEUR LANE
1304 Ramseur Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2384 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL!Professionally decorated 2 story condo available w/ 2-6month rental options.This spacious condo features 2 bdrm,3 ba, den, formal living&dining rooms, family room, separate laundry room,&ample closet space.1 car garage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2270 VALOR DRIVE
2270 Valor Drive, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT (electric, heat and air, water and sewer, trash, and basic tv cable) Beautiful apartment with 2 master suites with carpeted bedroom floors, ceramic tile floors through out, granite counter tops.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
400 N. Loudoun St. #2A
400 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
400 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath
Results within 1 mile of Winchester

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING.

1 of 9

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
301 BANBURY TERRACE
301 Banbury Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK, SECURITY DEPOSIT AND 1 YEAR'S LEASE REQUIRED. Good commuter location. End unit traditional 2 story townhome with washer/dryer hookup. Small yard in rear w/attached storage.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
208 COMBE DRIVE
208 Combe Drive, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2878 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 3 story home in Senseny Glen. 2 car garage. Recreational room, work-out room, workshop and full bath in basement. Rear deck opens to a large yard. No pets, smoking or vaping, please! Quiet cul-de-sac.
City GuideWinchester
Winchester, Virginia
+

Greetings, Winchester, Virginia apartment hunters, and welcome to the one-stop online shop for all your renting needs! Tucked away between the Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains, in the heart of the picturesque Shenandoah Valley, Winchester is a charming little historic city that boasts some of Old Dominion’s most unique apartments for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Winchester? Then be sure to check out the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve put together, because your dream rental may be just a few clicks away!

Apartments in Winchester range from ($900 or less) to (close to two grand), depending on their size and amenities offered. Many of the apartments and townhouses (including some properties within walking distance of the historic district) come equipped with perks including in-unit washers/dryers, furnished interiors, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and scenic views. Others boast fitness centers, tennis and basketball courts, and Olympic-sized swimming pools. In other words, you can count on living it up in the lap of luxury.

Does your roommate walk on all fours, by any chance? Well, you’re in luck, amigo, because pet-friendly rentals are readily available in Winchester. Just be prepared to fork over an extra $25-$50 in rent each month to cover the cost.

Apartments in Winchester, Virginia, don’t tend to stay on the market too long before lucky leasers swoop them up, so don’t hesitate to jump at a good bargain when you see one. Also, be sure to equip yourself with the renting basics (two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, a list of prior residences) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app.

Looking to have some fun in Winchester? Check out one of the numerous cultural attractions at the famed Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Or take a stroll around the historic downtown area and soak in some of the city’s two dozen historic sites, including many that date back to the 1700s. Winchester is also home to a wide range of parks, trails, museums, eateries, entertainment venues, and shopping hotspots, so you won’t have to worry too much about running out of things to do while living in Winchester.

Sound like your cup of tea? Of course it does! So start clicking away, best of luck, and happy hunting!

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Winchester?
The average rent price for Winchester rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Winchester?
Some of the colleges located in the Winchester area include Shenandoah University, and Hood College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Winchester?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Winchester from include Frederick, Manassas, Centreville, Ashburn, and Leesburg.

Similar Pages

Winchester 2 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with BalconyWinchester Apartments with ParkingWinchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Frederick, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VALeesburg, VAHagerstown, MDSterling, VAGainesville, VABallenger Creek, MDMartinsburg, WVBroadlands, VALansdowne, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MDCumberland, MDWarrenton, VASudley, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAWoodstock, VACulpeper, VABuckhall, VAStrasburg, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAPurcellville, VACountryside, VABerryville, VABoonsboro, MDSouth Riding, VAChantilly, VABrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shenandoah UniversityHood College