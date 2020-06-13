/
/
woodburn
352 Apartments for rent in Woodburn, VA📍
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
3310 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3310 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Top Unit! All Utility included in rent. Very clean and shows well. Newer flooring and light fixtures in bathrooms. Gas Stove + ceramic tile back splash & flooring! Balcony off living room. separate Breakfast room can also be used as an study area.
8303 GUINEVERE DR
8303 Guinevere Drive, Woodburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Location, Space and Quality home! Well maintained and filled with updates in the Camelot neighborhood of Annandale.
3350 WOODBURN ROAD
3350 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
728 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Upgraded Ceramic Bathroom, Light Fixtures* Updated Appliances* Light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with balcony overlooking courtyard with majestic trees! Washer's & Dryer's in basement.
3314 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3314 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT** Terrific 2nd Floor unit with balcony. Community close to I495 and I66 with great amenities (pool, tot lot, basketball, v-ball). Unit update in 2018 included tile, vanities, cabinets, counters, flooring, paint).
8310 TOBIN ROAD
8310 Tobin Road, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
All utilities included in rent. laundry facilities in building. Great 2nd floor location and nice and neutral unit with updated bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk in closets and half bath.
3409 BEVERLY DR
3409 Beverly Drive, Woodburn, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Quiet Urban Retreat with Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees. Available Move in Date: July 1st. Lots of Parkland in the Community. Near the Popular Mosaic District & INOVA Hospital. Vienna metro within 2 miles.
3308 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3308 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
Ready to move in. Spacious condo with 2 beds 1 1/2 baths. Rent includes all utilities and pool. Great location close to 495, 66, Dunn Loring Metro, Fairfax Hospital. nice view from balcony look out to common area and community water fountain.
3356 WOODBURN ROAD
3356 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2 BR/1.5 BATH HOME IN WOODBURN VILLAGE. AVAILABLE MARCH 15. WOOD FLOORING. COMMUNITY POOL. WALK TO FAIRFAX HOSPITAL.
8125 SAXONY DR
8125 Saxony Drive, Woodburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
A beautiful colonial located in the highly desirable subdivision of Camelot, The home sits a short distance from Camelot Elementary. The kitchen boasts fantastic updated features such as granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 King Arthur Road, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.
3328 WOODBURN VILLAGE DRIVE
3328 Woodburn Village Drive, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
926 sqft
Wonderful condo with 2 bedroom and 1 full bath and one additional half bath at Woodburn Village. New paint and brand new flooring in entire Apt. Rent includes all utilities!! Just meters from Fairfax Hospital - mins from I-495, I-66 and Tysons.
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,630
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,709
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
7702 LAFAYETTE FOREST DR #21
7702 Lafayette Forest Drive, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1130 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale - Beautiful Bright Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale With Lots Of Natural Sunlight.
3009 Nicosh Cir #4304
3009 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1108 sqft
- LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!AWESOME CONDO WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS 1 parking in garage & 1 visitor parking. *NEAR DUNN LORING METRO, ALL COMMUTER ROUTES INCLUDING I-495, I-66, RT. 29 & RT.
4211 AMERICANA DRIVE
4211 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
740 sqft
Great location inside the Beltway. Close to 495, rush hour commuter bus to and from Pentagon. Parking permits, visitor passes, and pool pass. Short distance to the pool. Tenant pays electric only. Great Location! UNIT# 202 *** 1BR + DEN!.....
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.
4408 ISLAND PLACE
4408 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in sought after neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen, new closet doors. The unit has a large living/dining area and a nice balcony.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Woodburn rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,940.
Some of the colleges located in the Woodburn area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodburn from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
