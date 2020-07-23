/
/
warren county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:28 AM
33 Apartments for rent in Warren County, VA📍
66 NIBLICK SQUARE
66 Niblick Square, Warren County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1944 sqft
Commuter friendly townhome, located in the beautiful golf course subdivision of Blue Ridge Shadows. Minutes to I66 & I81. You are minutes and conveniently located to the hospital and all shopping.
382 Cherrydale Ave
382 Cherrydale Avenue, Front Royal, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
NEWLY LISTED! This cozy one bedroom is walking distance from skyline soccerplex, and has washer drier hookups and a full kitchen!
791 OLD SAWMILL ROAD
791 Old Sawmill Road, Shenandoah Farms, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1061 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Cabin where you can watch the sun set while enjoying the fabulous views from the large wrap around deck. Hard to find, lovely, furnished, short term rental available on a monthly basis.
408 Hill Street #1 - 2
408 Hill St, Front Royal, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
JUST RENOVATED! You'll love these updated apartments in the heart of Front Royal. Beautiful new floors and paint through out the whole apartment.
1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE
1321 Commonwealth Avenue, Front Royal, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2520 sqft
Charming brick rancher features 4 bedrooms, nice living room w/ FP & HW floors! Recently updated bathroom, appliances, & counters. Versatile lower level w/ roomy living area for additional bedroom or rec room.
1196 HITES ROAD
1196 Hites Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1580 sqft
Beautiful Home in Middletown, VA. Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with updated lighting fixtures, and Beautiful Views. This is a Must See Property! Carriage house in rear of the property is currently occupied.
216 W KING STREET
216 West King Street, Strasburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
500 sqft
RENTAL IN STRASBURG - This 1 bed/1 bath downstairs apartment is in downtown Strasburg, just walking distance from local shops, restaurants, and more. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. This rental has been completely remodeled.
143 N FORT STREET
143 N Fort St, Strasburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
RENTAL IN STRASBURG - Come take a look at this 1 bed, 1 bath studio apartment in downtown Strasburg. Walking distance to restaurants, breweries, shopping, etc.
113 CAVALRY COURT
113 Cavalry Court, Strasburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
RENTAL IN STRASBURG - 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath townhouse with island in kitchen, pantry, dishwasher, family room, master bedroom with soaking tub and separate shower will be ready August 1st. Washer/dryer hookups only.
309 NOTTOWAY DRIVE
309 Nottaway Drive, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1120 sqft
Available 8/1. 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Commuter location - located near schools, shopping, parks. Hardwood floors throughout, Large kitchen with table area . Storage shed in back yard. Owner is licensed Realtor.
103 HANOVERIAN COURT
103 Hanovcrian Drive, Frederick County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4340 sqft
Beautiful Colonial Style home in Canter Estates. With 4,000+ square feet of finished living space to include 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, and partially finished basement.
820 LOCUST STREET
820 Locust Street, Stephens City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
11520 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in center of Stephens City, VA. Great commuter location close to the Interstate 81 & 66. Heat pump and central air conditioning. All brick unit with porch. Stove and refrigerator.
136 NORTH PLACE LANE
136 N Place, Strasburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
TWO BEDROOM, ONE BATH APARTMENT. IN WALKING DISTANCE OF MAIN STREET. COIN OPERATED WASHER AND DRYER IN HALLWAY. NO PETS
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1136 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions.
3318 PAPERMILL ROAD
3318 Papermill Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1014 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH ,MASTER SUITE UPPER LEVEL TWO BEDROOMS MAIN LEVEL LARGE FENCED YARD. DETACHED GARAGE. FOR $1375 A MONTH OWNERS WILL CUT THE GRASS AND TAKE CARE OF SNOW REMOVAL TENANT OCCUPIED EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK
346 Saddleback Lane
346 Saddleback Lane, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2522 sqft
Beautiful Colonial nestled on 5 acres. - Colonial on 5 acres. Beautiful layout features 4 generous bedrooms, 2.
409 STONE MEADOW COURT
409 Stone Meadow Court, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
Maintenance Free and in pristine condition. Freshly painted interior, new flooring throughout, all appliances including washer/dryer. Lovely screened rear porch, no lawn care necessary, owner pays for the HOA dues.
2083 HONEYSUCKLE LANE
2083 Honeysuckle Ln, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1920 sqft
DON"T MISS OUT! THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!! Three level duplex in sought after area in Winchester- Orchard Hill. Three bedrooms and two full baths which includes a master bathroom and walk-in closet.
120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE
120 Accomack Circle, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE in Frederick County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1115 CEDAR CREEK GRADE
1115 Cedar Creek Grade, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1924 sqft
COMING SOON! 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on Cedar Creek Grade situated on 2 acres. Well/Septic. No Smoking. Animals on a case by case basis.
3 TAFT AVENUE
3 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
Ready to show! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment has carpet throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. This home has gas heat, central air, ceiling fans, plus hook-up for washer/dryer. Off-street parking out front.
2260 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
2260 Roosevelt Blvd, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
9999 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse in a great central location. New paint and new carpet throughout. Off street parking, coin operated washer and dryer just steps away.
